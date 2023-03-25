  • Home
  • /
  • Allen
  • /
  • All Purpose All Day - 1289 Johnson Rd Suite 2120
Restaurant header imageView gallery

All Purpose All Day 1289 Johnson Rd Suite 2120

review star

No reviews yet

1289 Johnson Rd Suite 2120

2120

Allen, TX 75013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Hot Coffee

Americano

12oz Americano

$3.50

16oz Americano

$3.75

20oz Americano

$3.95

Brewed Coffee

12oz Brewed Coffee

$3.00

16oz Brewed Coffee

$3.50

20oz Brewed Coffee

$4.00

12oz Decaf Coffee

$3.00

16oz Decaf Coffee

$3.50

20oz Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

12oz Cappuccino

$3.75

16oz Cappuccino

$4.50

20oz Cappuccino

$5.50

Espresso Shots & Flat Whites

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Lattes

12oz Latte

$3.75

16oz Latte

$4.50

20oz Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

Mocha

12oz Mocha

$4.55

16oz Mocha

$5.30

20oz Mocha

$5.80

Hot Tea, Chocolate, Matcha

Hot Chocolate

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$3.00

16oz Hot Tea

$3.25

20oz Hot Tea

$3.50

Matcha Latte

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.00

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

20oz Matcha Latte

$5.45

Iced Coffee, Tea, & Matcha

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$4.00

20oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Americano

16oz Iced Americano

$3.75

20oz Iced Americano

$3.95

Iced Black Tea

16oz Iced Black Tea

$3.65

20oz Iced Black Tea

$3.95

Iced Green Tea

16oz Iced Green Tea

$3.65

20oz Iced Green Tea

$3.95

Iced Herbal Tea

16oz Iced Herbal Tea

$3.65

20oz Iced Herbal Tea

$3.95

Iced Latte

16oz Iced Latte

$4.00

20oz Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

20oz Matcha Latte

$5.45

Iced Mocha

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.30

20oz Iced Mocha

$5.80

NA Beverages

Bottled Soda/Water

Jarritos GRAPEFRUIT

$3.75

Topo Chico, 12 oz glass

$4.50

Fountain

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Mexican Soda

MEXICAN COKE

$6.00

MEXICAN SPRITE

$6.00Out of stock

MEXICAN FANTA

$6.00

Lemonade

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

16oz Lemonade

$3.65

Orange Juice

12oz OJ

$6.00

16oz OJ

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All Purpose is as an all day cafe / bistro, a casual all-day setting for coffee and breakfast through to dinner and evening beer, natural wine and cocktails. Our food is inspired with a focus on fresh, local, healthy and accessible food that’s simple and lets the ingredients shine. We source locally in whatever we do. This ranges from Farmer's market produce to working with small natural wine distributors.

Location

1289 Johnson Rd Suite 2120, 2120, Allen, TX 75013

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Salty Butcher - Salty Butcher Allen
orange starNo Reviews
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 2180 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
The HUB - 1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100
orange starNo Reviews
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
orange star4.7 • 2,922
1201 W McDermott Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Burger 82 - 880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150
orange starNo Reviews
880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Ellen's - Allen, TX
orange star4.3 • 251
210 S Central Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Scotty P's - Allen
orange starNo Reviews
109 Cental Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allen

Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
orange star4.7 • 2,922
1201 W McDermott Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Elke's Market Cafe
orange star4.8 • 706
105 N. Greenville suite 11 Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
SALTLIGHT STATION - Banh Mi & Pho
orange star4.6 • 594
1501 S Greenville Ave Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
Ellen's - Allen, TX
orange star4.3 • 251
210 S Central Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allen
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (137 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston