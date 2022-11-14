Restaurant header imageView gallery

Apericena

review star

No reviews yet

1607 N 13th St

Boise, ID 83702

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuffed Mushrooms
Whipped Feta with Honey and Chili Arbol
Ragù di Salsiccia Italiana

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Tè All'ibisco

$6.00

hibiscus, rosehips, honey, lemon

Tè Earl Grey

$6.00

earl grey, lavender, madagascar vanilla bean, honey

Cannella Viola

$8.00

organic whole pineapple, purple corn, gala apple, warm spices

Strawberry Green Tea

$6.00

Ananas Limone

$8.00Out of stock

lemon cordial, pineapple, fresh ginger

Coca Cola Bottle

$4.00

Perrier Bottle

$5.00

Perrier Lemon Bottle

$6.00

San Pelligrino Clementine & Peach

$6.00

San Pelligrino Pomegranite & Black Currant

$6.00

Coffee and Tea

French Press

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

London Fog

$7.00

Beer

Tropic Haze IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$8.00Out of stock

Mack & Jacks Amber Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Rotating Local IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Rotating Seasonal

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo (bottle)

$8.00Out of stock

Peroni (bottle)

$8.00Out of stock

Margot Amber Lost Grove

$8.00

Myopia Saw Tooth Hazy IPA

$8.00

Wine by the Glass

Gratien & Meyer Cremant de Loire Brut, Loire Valley

$11.00

Ca' dei Frati 'Rosa dei Frati', Lombardy

$12.00

Antech Emotion Sparkling Rose, Limoux

$13.00

La Fleur Belle Vigne Cotes de Grascogne Blanc

$8.00

Tiziano Pinot Grigio, Veneto

$8.00

Campillo El Sueño, Rioja

$12.00

Fattoria Le Pupile Poggio Argenentato, Tuscany

$13.00

Remy Ferbras Cotes du Rhone, Rhone Valley

$8.00

Bodegas Valderiz 'Valdehermoso' Joven Tempranillo, Ribeira del Duero

$9.00

Chateau Blouin Rouge, Bordeaux

$9.00

Umberto Cesari MOMA Rosso, Emilia-Romagna

$11.00

Nicolas Potel Beajolais Villages, Burgundy

$11.00

Via Sparina Barbera del Monferrato, Piedmont

$12.00

Voche Reserva, Rioja

$13.00

GL Vermentino

$13.00

Wine by the Bottle

Corkage Fee

$25.00

BTL Gratien & Meyer Cremant de Loire Brut, Loire Valley

$39.00

BTL Ca'dei Frati 'Rosa dei Frati', Lombardy

$43.00

BTL Antech Emotion Sparkling Rose, Limoux

$37.00

BTL La Fleur Vigne Cotes de Gascogne Blanc, Languedoc

$29.00

BTL Tiziano Pinot Grigio, Veneto

$29.00

BTL Campillo El Sueño, Rioja

$43.00

BTL Fattoria Le Pupille Poggio Argentato, Tuscany

$47.00

BTL Remy Ferbras Cotes du Rhone, Rhone Valley

$29.00

BTL Bodegas Valderiz 'Valdehermoso' Joven Tempranillo, Ribeira del Duero

$33.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau Blouin Rouge, Bordeaux

$33.00Out of stock

BTL Umberto Cesari MOMA Rosso, Emilia-Romagna

$39.00

BTL Nicolas Potel Beajolias Villages, Burgundy

$39.00

BTL Via Sparina Barbera del Monferrato, Piedmont

$43.00

BTL Voche Reserva, Rioja

$47.00

BTL Vermentino

$45.00

BTL Vaporetto Prosecco

$42.00

BTL Lambrusco

$52.00

Sangria

Ruby Red Sangria - Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Ruby Red Sangria - Pitcher

$48.00Out of stock

Golden Sangria - Glass

$13.00Out of stock

Golden Sangria - Pitcher

$52.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Vegan Soup and Salad

$16.00

vegan soup of the day served with a side salad and a side of toasted, local bread; soup selection rotates every three weeks; call for details

Soup and Salad

$16.00

soup of the day served with a side salad and a side of toasted, local bread; soup selection rotates every three weeks; call for details

Zuppa di Cipolle Francese

$17.00

Scandinavian Salmon Salad

$22.00

Wild-caught smoked salmon dressed in a white wine, lemon, and dill sauce, served over jammy eggs, sweet cherry tomatoes, garden cress, and pea shoots. gf/df

Side House Salad

$11.00

Side Charred Bread

$4.00

toasted gaston's sourdough with whipped herb butter

Cup Soup

$8.00

Cup Vegan Soup

$8.00

Bowl Soup

$12.00

Bowl Vegan Soup

$12.00

Dinner Starters

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Ricotta Salata

$14.00

brussels sprouts, toasted hazelnuts, ricotta salata, lemon-shallot dressing gf/vg

Whipped Feta with Honey and Chili Arbol

$18.00

feta, honey, chili de arbol, garlic, cauliflower, local bread, charred citrus vg/gf*

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

shiitake, garlic, spinach, parmesan, romano, toasted breadcrumbs, herbs *gf/vg

App Special

$16.00

Entrées

italian sausage, grass-fed beef, fire-roasted tomatoes, oregano, mirepoix gf*/df*

Pasta al Pomodoro

$24.00

burst tomato, garlic, shallot, basil, chili de arbol, ricotta vg/gf*

Penne di Stagione

$26.00

organic chicken, asparagus, local spinach, parmesan, romano vg*/gf*

Oricchette Salsiccia e Cavolo

$28.00

Ragù di Salsiccia Italiana

$29.00

Agnello alla Bolognese

$30.00

Lamb shoulder slowly braised with onions, carrots, celery, whole cherry tomatoes, and fresh herbs, yielding an intensely flavorful Bolognese.

Coq au Vin Blanc

$30.00

organic chicken quarter, white wine, tarragon, lemon, seasonal vegetables gf/df

Boeuf Bourguignon

$34.00

grass-fed brisket, red wine, pearl onions, aromatics, mashed potatoes gf/df

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Cheesecake (GF)

$12.00

Austrian Cheesecake

$13.00Out of stock

Parisian Flan

$14.00Out of stock

Dessert Special

$14.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Penne

$12.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kid's Bourguignon (GF/DF)

$14.00

grass-fed brisket, gravy, mashed potatoes

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Casual, upscale European dining with a focus on fresh, local ingredients and seasonality.

