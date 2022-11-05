Restaurant header imageView gallery

Apero

review star

No reviews yet

2622 P NW

Washington, DC 20007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Kaluga, Hybrid Premium, China

Kaluga is a hybrid of Beluga and Osetra Sturgeon cultivated in the freshwater pools of the Himalayas. The premium style has small, light green pearls, rich texture and lightly salty.

10g Kaluga Hybrid

$35.00

1oz Kaluga Hybrid

$85.00

Kaluga Imperial Golden, China

Kaluga is a hybrid of Beluga and Osetra Sturgeon cultivated in the freshwater pools of the Himalayas. The imperial style has large, golden pearls, with a rich texture like whipped butter and moderately salty.

10g Kaluga Imperial Golden

$38.00

1oz Kaluga Imperial Golden

$96.00

Tsar Daurenki Imperial, China

12g Tsar Daurenki Imperial

$90.00

30g Tsar Daurenki Imperial

$210.00

Russian Osetra, Belgium

This Osetra is cultivated in Belgium with large green-gray pearls and an intense mineral finish.

10g Oestra, Belgium

$50.00

10z Osetra, Belgium

$120.00

Russian Osetra Amber, Israel

This Osetra is of the Amber style, a more developed larger, golden pearl. It will have salty, nutty tones and a rich texture.

10g Oestra Amber, Israel

$38.00Out of stock

1oz Osetra Amber, Israel

$95.00

Russian Osetra-Siberian Hybrid, China

The Osetra-Siberian Hybrid is the richest style in texture with nutty flavors and lightly salty.

10g Osetra-Siberian Hybrid

$36.00Out of stock

1oz Osetra-Siberian Hybrid

$78.00Out of stock

Russian Prunier d'Aquitaine Osetra, France

Hailing from the south of France, the d'Aquitaine Osetra has dark green, medium pearl with rich mineral and light floral notes.

10g d'Aquitaine Osetra

$47.00Out of stock

10z d'Aquitaine Osetra

$116.00Out of stock

White Sturgeon, Royal Amber, USA

This White Sturgeon is sources from the coast off of California, and is akin to a west coast oyster: sweet and briny, with small golden pearls.

10g White Sturgeon, USA

$38.00

1oz White Sturgeon, USA

$92.00

Russian Osetra, Romania

This Osetra from Romania is our richest Osetra. Dark green, small pearls with intense umami flavors.

10g Osetra, Romania

$41.00

1oz Osetra, Romania

$105.00

Siberian, Madagascar

Siberian is the smallest fish to create caviar, and thus the pearls are dark, small, with a firmer texture. The Madagascar style gives moderate salinity and floral notes.

10g Siberian, Madagascar

$37.00

1oz Siberian, Madagascar

$87.00

Baika, Madagascar

12g Baika Madagascar

$40.00

30g Baika Madagascar

$95.00

Siberian, Lyna Polska, Poland

Siberian is the smallest fish to create caviar, and thus the pearls are dark, small, with a firmer texture. This Polska style gives intense salinity and nutty notes.

10g Siberian, Poland

$35.00Out of stock

1oz Siberian, Poland

$85.00

Alverta Royal, Poland

12g Alverta Royal

$35.00

30g Alverta Royal

$80.00

Caspian Sevruga Royal, China

12g Caspian Sevruga

$75.00

30g Caspian Sevruga

$190.00

Siberian, Georgia

Siberian is the smallest fish to create caviar, and thus the pearls are dark, small, with a firmer texture. This Georgian style has moderate salinity.

10g Siberian, Georgia

$35.00Out of stock

1oz Siberian, Georgia

$85.00Out of stock

Beluga Hybrid, Bulgaria

Beluga is the largest fish to create caviar, and takes 10 times as long to grow the pearl than other Sturgeon species. This is partially why Beluga has always been a premium caviar. In this time, the pearl develops a very rich texture like whipped potatoes and the floral notes of white truffles.

10g Beluga

$68.00

1oz Beluga

$155.00

Black River Royal Russian Osetra, Uruguay

Black River is one of Apéro's favorite purveyors, as they have one of the most advanced facilities to harvest caviar, recreating a wild environment for the sturgeon free of light and air pollution in a remote area of Uruguay. The royal style will show medium dark pearls with rich umami.

20g Black River Royal

$79.00

30g Black River Royal

$125.00

50g Black River Royal

$210.00

Black River Imperial Russian Osetra, Uruguay

Black River is one of Apéro's favorite purveyors, as they have one of the most advanced facilities to harvest caviar, recreating a wild environment for the sturgeon free of light and air pollution in a remote area of Uruguay. The Imperial style will show large golden, green pearls with citrus notes and light umami.

20g Black River Imperial

$89.00

30g Black River Imperial

$145.00

50g Black River Imperial

$238.00

Kristal, Kaviari

Kristal, 1 oz

$135.00

Oscietre, Kaviari

Oscietre, 1 oz

$155.00

Baeri, Kaviari

Kaviari Bairi CAVIAR #208

$125.00

Siberian, Spain

10g Siberian, Spain

$35.00

1 oz Siberian, Spain

$85.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Apéro offers a nightly selection of champagne and wine to go alongside French fare and a rotating selection of sustainably farmed Caviar.

Website

Location

2622 P NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabul Castle kabob - 2801 M Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
2801 M Street Northwest Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
The Sovereign
orange starNo Reviews
1206 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
orange star4.3 • 904
1205 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Officina - Georgetown
orange starNo Reviews
1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
PLNT Burger - Georgetown
orange star3.5 • 8
2715 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Das Ethiopian Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,932
1201 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston