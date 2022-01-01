  • Home
Apex Wings 518 E Williams St

370 Reviews

$

518 E Williams St

Apex, NC 27502

Order Again

Popular Items

25 Wings
12 Wings
6 Boneless and a Side

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$9.95

Cucumber Salad

$2.95

Pick 3

$10.95

Tot Fondu

$6.95

Fried Okra

$6.25

O Rings

$6.75

Fried Pickles

$6.75

Tots

$6.75

Fries

$4.50

Hot Chips

$6.50

Mozz Sticks

$6.50

Cheese Quesa

$6.99

Wedges

$6.95

Ch Wedges

$6.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Ult Nachos

$9.95

Buff Chic Quesa

$8.95

Chili Chez Fries

$5.95

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Side Salad

$2.75

Coleslaw

$1.95

Potato Salad

$1.95

Fried Jalapenos

$6.95

Fried Ban Peps

$6.95

Side of Queso

$1.95

Favorites

Nathans Hot Dog

$4.95

Corn Dog

$4.95

Quesa Meal

$10.50

Egg Rolls

$8.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.25

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Wings

6 Wings

$9.25

10 Wings

$15.00

12 Wings

$10.00

25 Wings

$30.95

50 Wings

$55.00

100 Wings

$100.00

Wing Combos

Cluckerz Dozen

$14.50

6 Wings and a Side

$10.95

6 Boneless and a Side

$8.95

Boneless Wings

6 Pc Boneless

$7.25

12 Pc Boneless

$12.95

25 Pc Boneless

$19.95

50 Pc Boneless

$29.95

Burgers

Build Your Burger

$10.95

Cluckerz Remorse

$10.95

Carolina Burger

$10.95

Texas Burger

$10.95

Sandwiches & Wraps

Naked Clucker

$10.25

Reuben

$10.25

Steak’N Cheese

$10.25

Chicken Philly

$10.25

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$10.25

Clucker Club

$10.25

Buff Chic Wrap

$10.25

BLT

$5.95

Salads & Soups

A.W. Salad

$5.75

Carolina Salad

$8.95

Buff Chick Salad

$8.95

Cobb Salad

$8.95

Chili

$4.75

Soup of the day

$4.95

Kids Menu

K Chic Finger & Fries

$5.25

K Chic & Mozz Stx

$5.25

K Corn Dog & Fries

$5.25

K Hotdog & Fries

$5.25

K Burger & Fries

$5.25

K Grilled Chz & Fries

$5.25

Extras

Ex Bread

$1.00

Ex Celery

$1.00

Ex Side Wing Sauce

$1.00

Ex Sauce On Wings

$1.00

Jar Wing Sauce

$10.00

$1000 Island 4oz

$1.00

$1000 Islnd 2oz

$0.75

$Balsamic 4oz

$1.00

$Balsamic 2oz

$0.75

$Italian 4oz

$1.00

$Italian 2oz

$0.75

$French 4oz

$1.00

$French 2oz

$0.75

$Greek 4oz

$1.00

$Greek 2oz

$0.75

$Blue Chz 4oz

$1.00

$Blue Chz 2oz

$0.75

$Ranch 4oz

$1.00

$Ranch 2oz

$0.75

$Hon Must 4oz

$1.00

$Honey Must 2oz

$0.75

$Ras Vin 4oz

$1.00

$Rasberry Vin 2oz

$0.75

$Horseradish

$0.75

$Hot Cheese

$1.95

$White Queso

$1.95

Add Bacon

$0.75

Ex Marinara

$0.75

Family Platters

30 Boneless w/ 2 sides

$35.00

30 Wings w/ 2 sides

$39.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Voted Best Wings in the Triangle. You really should try the wings...

518 E Williams St, Apex, NC 27502

Apex Wings image
Apex Wings image
Apex Wings image

