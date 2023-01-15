Main picView gallery

Apexx 913 N Orange Street

review star

No reviews yet

913 N Orange Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Salads & Wraps

House Salad

$10.00

Local greens, cucmber, tomato, choice of dressing

Casear Salad

$10.00

Romaine classic dressing anchovice, foccia crouton

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Happy Hour Menu

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Seasoned Wings

$10.00

APEXX Sliders

$10.00

Tacos

$10.00

Entrees

Louisiana Pecan Crusted Salmon

$25.00

Hazelnut beurre Blanc

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

House made alfredo sauce over fettucini aldente

Plain Rice

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Taco

Chicken grilled Taco

$10.00

Cheesy ground beef Taco

$10.00

Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Extra sauces

BBQ

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

blues CHEESE

$0.50

KETCHUP

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

Caribbean Night Menu

SUYA BEEF

$20.00

SUYA WINGS

$15.00

JOLLOF RICE CHICKEN

$25.00

JOLLOF RICE FISH

$30.00

SHAWARMA WRAP BEEF

$15.00

SHAWARMA WRAP CHICKEN

$12.00

SHAWARMA WRAP DUO

$25.00

Starters

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed, tossed in buffalo sauce and served w/ blue cheese and celery

Spinach Dip

$17.00

Served with wasabi cucumber over Asian slaw

Stack of Rings

$12.00

Thick sliced sweet onions panko breaded served with dipping sauce

Sweet Cider Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$14.00

With a side of beer cheese and cinnamon dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$18.00

springrolls

$12.00

Calamari

$14.00

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$13.00

Loaded Shrimp Fries

$18.00

Loaded Salmon Fries

$22.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Fried Califlower

$12.00

Apexx Sliders

$18.00

Rebuen Rolls

$14.00

Cod Fish Bits

$14.00

Fries

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Jalapeño poppers

$12.00

Entrees

1 Waffle

$5.00

Chicken Finger Plate

$10.00

French Toast Plate

$12.00

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Pancakes Supreme

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Side of 3 eggs

$3.00

Side of 3 tenders

$7.00

Side of bacon

$3.00

Side of grits

$5.00

Side of salmon

$10.00

Side of sausage

$3.00

Waffle Plate

$14.00

Side of Fried Potatos

$5.00

Extra toast

$5.00

Drink Menu

Peach Bellini

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$35.00

Pink Bubbles

$5.00

Mango Bellini

$5.00

Mango Bellini Pitcher

$35.00

Peach Bubbles Pitcher

$35.00

Peach Bellini Pitcher

$35.00

Hurricane Mimosa Pitcher

$50.00

Hurricane mimosa

$10.00

Exotic Hookah Menu

Pineapple Freeze

$40.00

Sex on the beach

$40.00

Pina Colada

$40.00

strawberry Margarita freeze

$40.00

Tropical

$40.00

Apexx Saturday Brunch Specials

Bottomless Mimosas

$30.00

Packages

Silver Package

$500.00

1 Premium Bottle 1 Large Hookah Free Entry for 4

Gold Package

$950.00

2 Premium Bottles 2 Large Hookahs Free Entry for 8

Platinum Package

$1,200.00

2 Premium Bottles 1 Champagne 2 Large Hookahs Free Entry for 10

Game Night Specials

$1 Wings

$1.00

Apexx Sampler

$20.00

Beer Bucket

$25.00

House Long Island

$5.00
