Apexx 913 N Orange Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
913 N Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo - Taqueria El Chingon - DeCo
No Reviews
111 W 10th St, stall 3 Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurant