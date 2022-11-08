Main picView gallery

Apizza Brooklyn--Bird Road

No reviews yet

5755 Bird Road

Miami, FL 33157

Order Again

Popular Items

18" TRADITIONAL PIE
GARLIC KNOTS
MARGHERITA

Weekly Specials

Meat Special

$40.00

Grilled lamb chops w/ a mustard sauce served with roasted potatoes & broccolini

Fish Special

$38.00

Grilled yellowfin steak "sicilian style" (capers, olives, roasted heirloom cherry tomatoes) topped with a roasted garlic aioli.

Risotto Special

$45.00

Braised short rib with tri colored swiss chard in truffle risotto

Neapolitan Special

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, Bacon, Arugula, Cherry tomatoes, Burrata, Shaved Parmesan, Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive OIL.

Macaroni Special

$35.00

Ricotta Tortellini with hand cut veal ragu

Get Started

GARLIC KNOTS

$4.00+

FRIED CALAMARI & ZUCCHINI

$15.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$14.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$14.00

MUSSELS PROVENCAL White

$21.00

HEIRLOOM BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

MEATBALLS

$15.00

BURRATA

$17.00

CAPRESE

$15.00

LENTIL SOUP

$7.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.00

Creamy bell pepper

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$15.00

Mussels Red Sauce

$21.00

Focaccia

$8.00

Neapolitan Pizza

MARINARA

$13.00

MARGHERITA

$15.00

GRANDMA'S FAVORITE

$17.00

PAPA'S PESTO

$16.00

DA BOMB

$18.00

WHITE HOT

$19.00

MONTAGUE ST

$18.00

WOOD-FIRED CALZONE

$17.00

NEAPOLITAN SPECIAL

$20.00

OLIVE OIL BASED L,GOUDA CHEESE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, RED & GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, PROSCIUTTO AND FRESH BASIL.

BROOKLYNITE

$19.00

12" Brooklyn New York Style Pizza

12" TRADITIONAL PIE

$16.00

12" VEGETARIAN

$21.00

12" ARUGULA MARGHERITA

$20.00

12" SUPREMA

$23.00

12" GRANDMA TOOK IT

$21.00

12" MEAT LUVA 􏰸􏰡􏰶

$23.00

PIZZA KIT CHEESE

$12.00

PEPPERONI KIT

$14.00

18" Brooklyn New York Style Pizza

18" TRADITIONAL PIE

$21.00

18" VEGETARIAN

$27.00

18" ARUGULA MARGHERITA

$26.00

18" SUPREMA

$29.00

18" GRANDMA TOOK IT

$27.00

18" MEAT LUVA 􏰸􏰡􏰶

$28.00

Macaroni

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$19.00

LINGUINE CARBONARA

$19.00

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$19.00

BUCATINI 18TH AVENUE

$19.00

LASAGNA

$18.00

PENNE VODKA

$18.00

PROMENAGE POMODORO

$18.00

GNOCCHI PINK

$18.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$18.00

BAKED ZITI

$18.00

LINGUINE CLAMS

$24.00

VEAL OSSO BUCCO RAVIOLI

$26.00

PUMPKIN RAVIOLI

$19.00

SPINACH RAVIOLI

$19.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

GNOCCHI PESTO

$18.00

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$14.00

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$19.00

Pasta/ W Sauce

$14.00

Parmesan Risotto

$24.00

Meat + Fish

MILANESE

$24.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$21.00

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$28.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$21.00

VEAL MARSALA

$25.00

SALMON FRESCO

$26.00

THE BROOKLYN BURGER

$19.00

FLIET MIGNON + FRITES

$38.00

GRLD CHK W/ ROAST POT & VEGGIES

$19.00

LG Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Chicken Alla Nonna

$19.00

Salads

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

MEDIUM CAESAR

$5.00

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

CLASSIC CAESAR

$13.00

ARUGULA AVOCADO

$15.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

MEDITERRANEAN

$14.00

Small Ceasar

$3.00

Kid's Meals

KIDS MARINARA SAUCE

$10.00

KIDS ALFREDO SAUCE

$11.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

KIDS REYNER'S MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS PASTA BUTTER

$8.00

Sides

MIXED VEGGIES

$6.00

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$7.00

RYNER'S MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

French Fries

$4.00

1 Meatball

$4.00

Desserts

CANNOLI

$6.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

THE REAL DEAL

$14.00

Zeppoli

$9.00

Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

BOYLAN VINTAGE SODA

$4.00

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

FRESHLY BREWED ICE TEA

$3.00

SAN BENEDETTO ITALIAN WATER

$4.00+

COKE ZERO

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

Alnord Palmer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

White Wine BT

House Chard BT

$28.00

House PG BT

$32.00

Masianco PG BT

$40.00

Riesling Peter Mertes BT

$33.00

Albarino BT

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc St Clair BT

$45.00

TextBook Chard BT

$52.00

Gavi Di Gavi BT

$48.00

Red Wine BT

House PN CV BT

$28.00

House Merlot CV BT

$28.00

House Cab CV BT

$28.00

Chianti Riserva BT

$36.00

Sangiovese Poliziano BT

$52.00

Nero D'avola BT

$36.00

Route Stock BT

$54.00

Corvina Blend, Masi Comp BT

$52.00

Chappellet Cab BT

$74.00

8 Years in the desert BT

$84.00

Double Lariat Cab BT

$68.00

Bella Union Cab BT

$86.00

Austin Hope Cab

$76.00

Resonance PN

$52.00

4 Estaciones BTL

$48.00

Sparkling/ Rose Wine

Whispering Angel GL

$13.00

Whispering Angel BT

$48.00

Prosecco GL

$10.00

Prosecco BT

$36.00

Champagne, perrier Grand Brut GL

$53.00

Champagne, perrier Grand Brut BT

$106.00

Moscato La Romantica GL

$12.00

Moscato La Romantica BT

$44.00

Lambrusco Dell'Emilia GL

$13.00

Lambrusco Dell'Emilia BT

$48.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Wine Specials

Optima Btl

$82.00

Turnbull Btl

$81.00

Crossbarn Btl

$64.00

Turnbull Oakville Reserva

$165.00

PONGA SB GLASS

$10.00

PONGA SB BTL

$38.00

Crossbarn GL

$15.00

VAL SOTILLO GL

$12.00

VAL SOTILLO BTL

$44.00

TREFETHEN BTL

$82.00

EMBLEM BTL

$65.00

MONTE CAPONE

$36.00

RESOLUTION

$56.00

TEXTBOOK CAB GL

$16.00

TEXTBOOK CAB BTL

$60.00

Kith & Kin

$68.00

Bigger Bolder Reds

Joseph Phelps Cab

$115.00

Jayson Red Cab

$130.00

Caymus Cab

$130.00

O'Shaughnessy Cab

$155.00

Lewis Cellars Cab

$175.00

Pritchard Hill Chappellet Cab

$350.00

Papilion Btl

$105.00

Machete Btl

$92.00

Hall Btl

$105.00

Faust Btl

$92.00

Round Pound Btl

$120.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5755 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33157

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

