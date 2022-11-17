Apizza Brooklyn--DIxie Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Draft SZN - 9559 South Dixie Highway
No Reviews
9559 South Dixie Highway Pinecrest, FL 33156
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pinecrest
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant