Apizza Brooklyn--DIxie Highway

9515 S. Dixie Hwy

Pinecrest, FL 33156

Order Again

Popular Items

18" TRADITIONAL PIE
12" TRADITIONAL PIE
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

Weekly Specials

Appetizer Special

$21.00

Foccacia Bread w Buratta Figs & Balsamic Glaze.

Fish Special

$38.00

P/S Snapper in mediterranean sauce side of capellini garlic and oil.

Pasta Special

$32.00

Black Ink Linguini in a white or red wine sauce tossed w. mixed seafood.

Risotto Special

$32.00

Sundried tomato risotto with shrimp, pancetta shittake mushrooms and parmesan cheese.

App Sp Lunch

$21.00Out of stock

Focaccia Bread w Buratta Figs and Balsamic glaze.

Meat Sp Lunch

$24.00

Pan Seared Chicken in a garlic parmesan cream sauce side roasted potatoes.

Fish Sp Lunch

$26.00

6 oz Grilled Swordfish in a black olive & capers tapenade. Side of sauteed mix veggies.

Pasta Sp Lunch

$23.00

Gnocchi Sorrentina in a pomodoro sauce & melted fresh mozzarella.

Risotto Sp Lunch

$27.00

Calamari Risotto in wine tomato sauce.

Get Started

GARLIC KNOTS

$4.00+

FRIED CALAMARI & ZUCCHINI

$15.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$14.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$14.00

MUSSELS PROVENCAL White

$21.00

HEIRLOOM BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

MEATBALLS

$15.00

BURRATA

$17.00

CAPRESE

$15.00

LENTIL SOUP

$7.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.00

Chick Pea Soup

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$15.00

Mussels Red Sauce

$21.00

Brooklyn Italian

$16.00

Comp Caesar Salad

$3.00

Comp Sld

Neapolitan Pizza

MARINARA

$13.00

MARGHERITA

$15.00

GRANDMA'S FAVORITE

$17.00

PAPA'S PESTO

$16.00

DA BOMB

$18.00

WHITE HOT

$19.00

MONTAGUE ST

$18.00

WOOD-FIRED CALZONE

$17.00

BROOKLYNITE

$19.00

Focaccia

$8.00

12" Brooklyn New York Style Pizza

12" TRADITIONAL PIE

$16.00

12" VEGETARIAN

$21.00

12" ARUGULA MARGHERITA

$20.00

12" SUPREMA

$23.00

12" GRANDMA TOOK IT

$21.00

12" MEAT LUVA

$23.00

PIZZA KIT CHEESE

$16.00

PEPPERONI KIT

$18.00

W ENTREE

18" Brooklyn New York Style Pizza

18" TRADITIONAL PIE

$21.00

18" VEGETARIAN

$27.00

18" ARUGULA MARGHERITA

$26.00

18" SUPREMA

$29.00

18" GRANDMA TOOK IT

$27.00

18" MEAT LUVA

$28.00

W ENTREE

Macaroni

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$19.00

LINGUINE CARBONARA

$19.00

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$19.00

BUCATINI 18TH AVENUE

$19.00

LASAGNA

$18.00

PENNE VODKA

$18.00

PROMENAGE POMODORO

$18.00

GNOCCHI PINK

$18.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$18.00

BAKED ZITI

$18.00

LINGUINE CLAMS

$24.00

VEAL OSSO BUCCO RAVIOLI

$26.00

PUMPKIN RAVIOLI

$19.00

SPINACH RAVIOLI

$19.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

GNOCCHI PESTO

$18.00

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$14.00

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$19.00

Pasta/ W Sauce

$14.00

Parmesan Risotto

$24.00

Baked Ziti Bolognese

$21.00

GNOCCHI ALFREDO

$18.00

GNOCCHI MARINARA

$18.00

Pear Ravioli

$24.00

Cacio E Pepe

$18.00

Fig Ravioli

$24.00

Linguini Seafood

$32.00

With Pizza

Frutti Di Mare Risotto

$35.00

Mussels Dinner White

$27.00

Meat + Fish

MILANESE

$24.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$21.00

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$28.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$21.00

VEAL MARSALA

$25.00

SALMON FRESCO

$26.00

THE BROOKLYN BURGER

$19.00

FILET MIGNON + FRITES

$38.00

Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$19.00

Chicken Alla Nonna

$19.00

Lunch Burger

$15.00

LG Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Salads

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

CLASSIC CAESAR

$13.00

ARUGULA AVOCADO

$15.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

HEIGHTS SALAD

$14.00

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$14.00

SM CAESAR

$6.00

SM HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Kid's Meals

KIDS MARINARA SAUCE

$10.00

KIDS ALFREDO SAUCE

$11.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

KIDS REYNER'S MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS PENNE BUTTER

$10.00

Sides

MIXED VEGGIES

$6.00

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$7.00

RYNER'S MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Chx

$6.00

Side Order

Side Parm Risotto

$14.00

Desserts

CANNOLI

$6.00

PANNA COTTA

$8.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

AFFOGATO

$9.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

Special Dessert

$9.00

THE REAL DEAL

$14.00

Freeze Menu

Cheese Pizza Kit

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza Kit

$14.00

32 Oz Pink Sauce

$14.00

Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

BOYLAN VINTAGE SODA

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

FRESHLY BREWED ICE TEA

$3.00

SAN BENEDETTO ITALIAN WATER

$4.00+

COKE ZERO

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Staff Soda

$0.94

Staff Coffee

$0.94

Bottle Beers

PERONI

$7.00

LA RUBIA

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

SHINER BOCK

$7.00

CIGAR CITY

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

AMSTEL LITE

$7.00

DOGFISH HEAD

$7.00

FRANZISKANER

$7.00

BROOKLYN LAGER

$7.00

Erdinger

$7.00

Coffees

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

LATTE

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

MACCHIATO

$3.50

AMERICAN COFFEE

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cortadito

$3.50

White Wne BT

Albarino BT

$36.00

Chardonnay King Estates BT

$42.00

Gavi Di Gavi BT

$48.00

House Chard BT

$28.00

House PG BT

$32.00

Masianco PG BT

$40.00

Porer PG BT

$52.00

Riesling Peter Mertes BT

$33.00

Saint Claire SB BT

$45.00

TextBook Chard BT

$52.00

Codax Albarino

$36.00

White Zin Bt

$28.00Out of stock

Crossbarn BT

$64.00

Red Wine BT

House PN CV BT

$28.00

House Merlot CV BT

$28.00

House Cab CV BT

$28.00

Chianti Riserva BT

$36.00

Nebbiolo Pertinace BT

$42.00

Sangiovese Poliziano BT

$52.00

Nero D'avola BT

$36.00

Malbec Hileras BT

$45.00Out of stock

Corvina Blend, Masi Comp BT

$52.00

Masi Amarone BT

$92.00

Chappellet Cab BT

$74.00

The Prisoner BT

$80.00

Double Lariat Cab BT

$60.00

Bella Union Cab BT

$86.00

Textbook Cab CV BT

$56.00

Paul Hobbs

$92.00

8 Yrs In Desert

$84.00Out of stock

4 Estaciones BT

$48.00

Austin Hope BT

$76.00

Resonance PN

$52.00

Sparkling/ Rose Wine

Champagne, perrier Grand Brut BT

$106.00

Champagne, perrier Grand Brut GL

$53.00

CORK Fee

$25.00

Lambrusco Dell'Emilia BT

$48.00

Lambrusco Dell'Emilia GL

$13.00

Moscato La Romantica BT

$36.00

Moscato La Romantica GL

$12.00

Prosecco BT

$31.00

Prosecco GL

$9.00

Whispering Angel BT

$48.00

Whispering Angel GL

$13.00

Wine Specials

Austin Hope Cab BT

$76.00

Optima BT

$82.00

Resolution Cab BT

$56.00

Resolution GL

$15.00

Resonance BT

$52.00

Resonance GL

$14.00

RouteStock BT

$54.00

RouteStock GL

$15.00

Textbook Cab CV BT

$56.00

TEXTBOOK CAB SAV

$14.00

Trefethen BT

$82.00

Turnbull BT

$82.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

Machete

$92.00

Papillon

$105.00

Crossbarn Chd

$54.00

Ponga GL

$10.00

Ponga Btl

$38.00

Hall

$105.00

Round Pond

$120.00

Faust

$92.00

RP K&K

$68.00

Bigger Bolder Reds

Caymus Cab

$130.00

Caymus Cab 1 Liter

$165.00

Jayson Red Cab

$130.00

Joseph Phelps Cab

$115.00

Lewis Cellars Cab

$175.00

O'Shaughnessy Cab

$155.00

Chapelet Sprcial Reserva

$350.00

Turnbull Reserve SP

$165.00

Special Event Packages

Coney Island

$31.00

Prospect Park

$38.00

Brooklyn Bridge

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156

