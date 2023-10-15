Pizza

BYO PIZZA

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$19.50
XL CHEESE PIZZA

$22.50

SLICES

2 SLICES & DRINK

$7.99

CHEESE SLICE

$4.00

PEPPERONI SLICE

$4.50

Specialty Pizza

Large Specialty

LARGE HALF & HALF SPECIALTY

LARGE MEAT LOVERS

$21.29

PEPPERONI, BEEF SAUSAGE, BEEF CHUNKS, BACON

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN BACON PIZZA

$21.29

BBQ BASE SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONIONS, BACON

LARGE SPICY VEGGIE DELUXE PIZZA

$21.29

RED PEPPERS, GREEN PEPPERS, HOT PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, TOMATOS, JALOPENO PEPPER

LARGE GARDEN PIZZA

$21.29

RED PEPPERS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOM, RED ONIONS, TOMATOS, BLACK OLIVES

LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$21.29

HAM and PINAPPLE

LARGE ITALIAN WHITE PIZZA

$21.29

CREAMY WHITE GARLIC SAUCE, CHEESE, OREGANO

LARGE SUPREME PIZZA

$21.29

PEPPERONI, BEEF SAUSAGE, BEEF CHUNKS, HAM, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, RED PEPPERS

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.29

BUFFALO SAUCE BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, WITH RANCH

LARGE THAI CHILI PIZZA

$21.29

SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, JALOPENO, SAUSAGE, PINAPPLES

LARGE BUTTER CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.29

MAKHANI BASE SAUCE, MARINATED CHICKEN, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

LARGE CHICKEN TIKKA PIZZA

$21.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, CHICKEN TIKKA, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

LARGE SHAHI PANEER PIZZA

$21.29

MAKHANI BASE SAUCE, MARINATED PANEER, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

LARGE PANEER TIKKA PIZZA

$21.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, PANEER TIKKA, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

LARGE IMPOSSIBLE TANDOORI PIZZA

$21.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, IMPOSSIBLE TANDOORI, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

LARGE ACHARI CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, ACHARI CHICKEN, HOT PEPPERS, JALOPENO PEPPERS, RED ONIONS

LARGE ACHARI PANEER PIZZA

$23.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, ACHARI PANEER, HOT PEPPERS, JALOPENO PEPPERS, RED ONIONS

LARGE LAMB SEEKH KABOB PIZZA

$23.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, MARINATED LAMB, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

XL Specialty

XL HALF & HALF SPECIALTY

XL MEAT LOVERS

$24.29

PEPPERONI, BEEF SAUSAGE, BEEF CHUNKS, BACON

XL BBQ CHICKEN BACON PIZZA

$24.29

BBQ BASE SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONIONS, BACON

XL SPICY VEGGIE DELUXE PIZZA

$24.29

RED PEPPERS, GREEN PEPPERS, HOT PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, TOMATOS, JALOPENO PEPPER

XL GARDEN PIZZA

$24.29

RED PEPPERS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOM, RED ONIONS, TOMATOS, BLACK OLIVES

XL HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$24.29

HAM and PINAPPLE

XL ITALIAN WHITE PIZZA

$24.29

CREAMY WHITE GARLIC SAUCE, CHEESE, OREGANO

XL SUPREME PIZZA

$24.29

PEPPERONI, BEEF SAUSAGE, BEEF CHUNKS, HAM, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, RED PEPPERS

XL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.29

BUFFALO SAUCE BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, WITH RANCH

XL THAI CHILI PIZZA

$24.29

SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, JALOPENO, SAUSAGE, PINAPPLES

XL BUTTER CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.29

MAKHANI BASE SAUCE, MARINATED CHICKEN, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

XL CHICKEN TIKKA PIZZA

$24.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, CHICKEN TIKKA, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

XL SHAHI PANEER PIZZA

$24.29

MAKHANI BASE SAUCE, MARINATED PANEER, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

XL PANEER TIKKA PIZZA

$24.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, PANEER TIKKA, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

XL IMPOSSIBLE TANDOORI PIZZA

$24.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, IMPOSSIBLE TANDOORI, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

XL ACHARI CHICKEN PIZZA

$26.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, ACHARI CHICKEN, HOT PEPPERS, JALOPENO PEPPERS, RED ONIONS

XL ACHARI PANEER PIZZA

$26.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, ACHARI PANEER, HOT PEPPERS, JALOPENO PEPPERS, RED ONIONS

XL LAMB SEEKH KABOB PIZZA

$26.29

MARINARA BASE SAUCE, MARINATED LAMB, RED ONIONS, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS

Drinks

WATER

$1.00

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

GINGERALE

$1.50

BRISK

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

COKE ZERO

$1.50

SUNKIST

$1.50

FANTA (INDIAN)

$2.00

LIMCA

$2.00

THUMBS UP

$2.00

JEERA SODA

$2.00

MANGO LASSI

$4.00

Wings

WINGS

TANDOORI WINGS

Out of stock

DESI WINGS

Apps and Sides

SIDES

CHEESY BREAD

$8.99
MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.69
GARLIC KNOTS

$6.69

FRIES

$3.99Out of stock

VEGAN KNOTS

$6.69

SAMOSA CHAAT

$7.99

MASALA FRIES

$4.99Out of stock

BUTTER CHICKEN LOADED FRIES

$8.99Out of stock

LOADED PANEER TIKKA FRIES

$8.99Out of stock

LOADED CHICKEN TANDOORI FRIES

$9.99Out of stock

SNACKS

MASALA LAYS

$1.50

KURKURE

$1.50