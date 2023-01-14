  • Home
A map showing the location of Apocalypse BBQ - Kendall 9980 Southwest 104th StreetView gallery

Apocalypse BBQ - Kendall 9980 Southwest 104th Street

No reviews yet

9980 Southwest 104th Street

Miami, FL 33176

Appetizers

Brisket Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

Cowboy Killa Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

BBQ

1/2 Rack Ribs

$25.00

1/2 LB Brisket

$18.00Out of stock

1 LB Brisket

$36.00Out of stock

Brisket Sandwish

$13.50

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$15.00Out of stock

1 LB Pulled Pork

$30.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Burger/Wings

Cheese Burger

$12.50

Plain Jane

$12.50

Boss Burger

$13.50

Hot Boss

$13.50

Smoka Fried Wings

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

My GF Isnt Hungry

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Corn Bread

$4.00

Texas Toast

$4.00

Lemon Pepper Coleslaw

$5.00

Side House Pickles

$1.00

Side Of Pickled Onions

$1.00

Side Of Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Of Boss Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Oro Negro Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Carolina Mojo Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

Blue Moon Bottle

$6.00

Miller Highlife

Out of stock

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

La Rubia 16oz - Blonde Ale

$7.00

La Playita 16oz- Pilsner

$7.00

Freedom Tower 16oz - Amber Ale

$7.00

Jai Alai 16oz IPA

$8.00

Altered Course 16oz IPA

$8.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bonterra - Red Wine

$8.00

Liquor

Russian Standard

$10.00

Titos

$14.00

Don Q

$9.00Out of stock

Don Coco

$9.00

Don Limon

$9.00

Kracken

$10.00

1888

$9.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Brokers

$9.00

Corazon

$9.00

Teremana Silver

$12.00

Four Roses

$13.00

Proper Twelve

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Highland Scotch

$9.00

Remi Martin

$14.00

Cocktails

Smoked Old Fashion

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Tommy Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Blue Long Island

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

Guava Lava

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Irish Mule

$13.00

Lemon Drop Cocktail

$12.00

Green Tea Drink

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Shots

Russian Standard Vodka

$5.00

Titos Vodka Shot

$6.00

Don Q Rum Shot

$5.00

Don Q Coco Shot

$5.00

Don Q Limon Shot

$5.00

1800 Rum Shot

$6.00

Kraken Rum Shot

$6.00

Plymouth Gin Shot

$6.00

Brokers Gin Shot

$5.00

Corazon Repo. Tequila Shot

$6.00

Teremana Silver Tequila Shot

$5.00

Four Roses Bourbon Shot

$6.00

Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey Shot

$6.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon Shot

$5.00

Highland Scotch Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze Shot

$5.00

Melon Ball Shot

$6.00

Blow Job Shot

$6.00

Classic Logo T-Shirts

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

XX-Large

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9980 Southwest 104th Street, Miami, FL 33176

Directions

