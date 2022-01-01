Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Apocalypse Burger

341 Reviews

$$

115 E 49th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Popular Items

Smashpocalypse Burger
Plain Jane
InstaSwag Burger

Kids Meal

Un-Happy Meal

Un-Happy Meal

$6.00

kid's slider, house American cheese, fries, juice box OR kid's chicken littles, fries, juice box

Spite Snacks

Fries

Fries

$3.00

fries for 1

Large Fries

Large Fries

$7.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Cheese sauce, Old Major bacon, scallions

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00
Chicken Littles

Chicken Littles

$7.00

Buttermilk fried chicken bites

Dipping Sauces

$1.50

house-made: wasabi aioli, truffle aioli, ranch, ginger chili

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smashpocalypse Burger

Smashpocalypse Burger

$12.00

double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles

InstaSwag Burger

InstaSwag Burger

$12.00

mustard grilled double smash, thousand island, house American, lettuce, grilled onion

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$9.00

single smash patty, house American, aioli, pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.00

Double smash, house american, grilled onions, mayo, dill pickle rye

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Single patty, house american, lettuce, pickle, onion, aioli

4 Cheese Toastie

$9.00

4 cheese smashed grilled cheese: cheddar, gouda, colby-jack with a hint of jalapeno, housemade soft white bread

Sweets

Choice of Root Beer or Mexican Coke with house made vanilla gelato
Blackout Ding Dong Cake

Blackout Ding Dong Cake

$6.00

Soda Float

$6.00

Choice of Root Beer or Mexican Coke

Beer Float

$8.00

Drinks

Double dry hopped East Coast style IPA
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

coke

Classic Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

not coke

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

sprite

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.95
Apocalypse Beer

Apocalypse Beer

$6.00

12oz Kolsch cold beer from Bier Brewery

Apocalypse Beer Bucket

Apocalypse Beer Bucket

$15.00

4 cans Bier Brewery Kolsch

Boulder Beer Shake

$6.00

Brewdog Elvis Juice IPA

$7.00
Ramona Blood Orange Spritz

Ramona Blood Orange Spritz

$8.00

250ml (8.5oz) sparkling organic wine mixed with organic blood orange juice.

Ramona Ruby Grapefruit Spritz

Ramona Ruby Grapefruit Spritz

$8.00

250ml (8.5oz) sparkling organic wine mixed with organic ruby grapefruit juice.

Ramona Sparkling Rose

Ramona Sparkling Rose

$8.00

250ml (8.5oz) sparkling Italian dry rose - Sangiovese and Montepulciano.

Ramona Bucket

Ramona Bucket

$28.00

4 cans of your choice Ramona Wine.

Coffee

$2.25

Vodka Hard Seltzer

$9.00

Bourbon RB Float

$13.00

Swag

Apocalypse Hat

Apocalypse Hat

$30.00Out of stock
Apocalypse Kid's Tee

Apocalypse Kid's Tee

$20.00
Apocalypse Onesie

Apocalypse Onesie

$25.00
Apocalypse Patch

Apocalypse Patch

$5.00
Apocalypse T-Shirt

Apocalypse T-Shirt

$35.00
Love is a cheeseburger Sweatshirt

Love is a cheeseburger Sweatshirt

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

revenge burgers, spite snacks, end of the world anarchy // open tues-thurs 12-8, fri-sat 12-9

Location

115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Directions

Gallery
Apocalypse Burger image
Apocalypse Burger image
Apocalypse Burger image

