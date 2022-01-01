Burgers
Sandwiches
Apocalypse Burger
341 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
revenge burgers, spite snacks, end of the world anarchy // open tues-thurs 12-8, fri-sat 12-9
Location
115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CC Holdings - Indiana Government Center
No Reviews
402 West Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
Greenleaf Juice - Indy Cold-Pressed Juice / Catering
4.6 • 710
4930 N Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurant
Greenleaf Juice - Pennsylvania St.
4.6 • 710
4930 N Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis