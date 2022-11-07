  • Home
  • Yorba Linda
  • Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda - 18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard
Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda 18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard

18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Order Again

Popular Items

Plate
PITA - (THE WORKS)
PITA - (Build Your Own)

Breakfast Wraps

Basic Wrap (No Meat)

Basic Wrap (No Meat)

$6.25

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa.

Basic Wrap W/Meat

Basic Wrap W/Meat

$8.20

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa, and your choice of one protein.

Greek Breakfast Wrap

Greek Breakfast Wrap

$8.85

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Red onions, Hash-browns and Tzatziki.

Firestarter Wrap

Firestarter Wrap

$9.95

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Jalapeno,Avocado, Cheese and Salsa

Zeus Wrap

Zeus Wrap

$8.85

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Grilled Onions,French Fries, Cheese, Apola Sauce and your choice of protein.

Breakfast Pita

Breakfast Pita

$9.25

3 Scrambled Eggs, Beef & lamb or Chicken Gyro, Feta Cheese, Hash-browns and Tzatziki Sauce

Entree

PITA - (THE WORKS)

PITA - (THE WORKS)

$10.55

Your choice of protein, one spread and toppings wrapped in a warm pita. Have it "The Works - No modifications" Comes with: Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes and French Fries Wrapped in a Warm Pita

PITA - (Build Your Own)

PITA - (Build Your Own)

$10.55

Pita, Have it your way. Start with your choice of spread, protien and add any topping you like.

Bowl

Bowl

$12.95

Your choice of protein, two spreads and toppings over Greek Lemon Butter Rice or Quinoa or Fries or Grilled Veggies served with a warm pita!

Plate

Plate

$13.95

Your choice of protein, two spreads served with Dolma and pita, and choice of fries (with Sea Salt and Greek Oregano), or greek lemon butter rice, or quinoa

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.95
Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$7.55

Child size bowl with choice of base, 1 spread, and 2 toppings. (Drink Not Included)

Family Meal

Family Meal

$54.95

ALLOW MINIMUM OF 30 MINUTES TO PRODUCE- Served Family Style with Pita Bread, 2 Sides of any Spread (8 oz ez), Choice of Protein for 4, Choice of Rice, Quinoa, or Fries. Choice of Pita and 4 Baklava's

**Soup & Salad

**Soup & Salad

$8.45

Special Fries

Street Fries

Street Fries

$10.45
Fire Fries

Fire Fries

$10.45

Extras

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$4.45

Small Traditional Greek Salad (Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, EVO* and Herbs)

Small Mix Green Salad

Small Mix Green Salad

$3.95

Small Side of Fresh Mixed Greens

Soup

Soup

$4.55
Side Fries

Side Fries

$2.95

Fries with Sea Salt & Oregano

Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$7.99

Shareable Size Of Our Oregano Sea Salt Fries, Tossed In Greek Crumbled Feta Cheese.

Side Falafel * (6)

Side Falafel * (6)

$4.45

Side Of 6 Falafel. Falafel Contain Ground Up Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Garlic, Parsley, Peppers & Spices.

3 spreads & 2 Pita

3 spreads & 2 Pita

$7.25

3 x 4 oz Spreads and 2 Warm Pita.

Side 1 Pita

Side 1 Pita

$1.25
Side Gluten-Free Pita

Side Gluten-Free Pita

$2.50
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$3.35
Tiropita

Tiropita

$3.35
Side Protein

Side Protein

$7.25
Side Spread 2 oz

Side Spread 2 oz

$0.85
Side Spread 4 oz

Side Spread 4 oz

$1.85
Side Spread 8 oz & 1 Pita

Side Spread 8 oz & 1 Pita

$4.35
Side Hashbrowns

Side Hashbrowns

$4.85
Side Dolma

Side Dolma

$3.35
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.45
Side Quinoa

Side Quinoa

$3.45
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$9.99

12 - 14 Grilled Shrimp Souvlaki

Side Avocado

$2.95

Sweets

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.99
Baklava Single

Baklava Single

$3.45
Baklava Double

Baklava Double

$6.25
Marshmallow Bar

Marshmallow Bar

$3.50
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Drinks

Regular Drink

Regular Drink

$2.75
Large Drink

Large Drink

$3.55
Greek Bottled Soda

Greek Bottled Soda

$3.35
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.85
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.85
Milk

Milk

$2.55
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.55
Coffee

Coffee

$2.85
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.55

Alcohol

Mythos Greek Beer

Mythos Greek Beer

$7.50
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.95

Wine small Bottle

$6.00

Catering

Mini Feast (serves 10 -12)

Mini Feast (serves 10 -12)

$175.00
Full Feast (Serves 30 - 35)

Full Feast (Serves 30 - 35)

$495.00
Greek Salad - Catering

Greek Salad - Catering

$50.00+
Pita Bread & Spread (10 Pitas)

Pita Bread & Spread (10 Pitas)

$30.00
Tray of Gyro

Tray of Gyro

$95.00+
Shrimp Skewers Tray (10 sk)

Shrimp Skewers Tray (10 sk)

$70.00
Chicken Souvlaki Tray (20 sk)

Chicken Souvlaki Tray (20 sk)

$68.00
Falafel Tray

Falafel Tray

$26.00+
Grilled Veggies Tray

Grilled Veggies Tray

$50.00+
Rice Tray

Rice Tray

$30.00+
Quinoa Tray

Quinoa Tray

$30.00+

Fries Tray

$30.00+
Dolma Tray (30)

Dolma Tray (30)

$15.00
Tiropita Tray (20 pcs)

Tiropita Tray (20 pcs)

$30.00Out of stock
Spanakopita (20 pcs)

Spanakopita (20 pcs)

$30.00Out of stock
Spreads Catering

Spreads Catering

$11.00+
Baklava Tray

Baklava Tray

$59.00+
Pita Bread (10 pcs)

Pita Bread (10 pcs)

$11.00
Breakfast Wrap Tray

Breakfast Wrap Tray

$80.00

10 Basic Breakfast Wraps! Eggs, Hash brown, Cheese, salsa + Choice of your protein!

Apola Sauce Cup

Apola Sauce Cup

$4.99+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Website

Location

18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Directions

