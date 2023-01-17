Main picView gallery

Apollo Burger Orem

review star

No reviews yet

452 North State Street

Orem, UT 84057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large French Fries
Apollo Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger

Apollo's Favorites

Apollo Burger

$7.99

Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami & American Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.29

Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty with American Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, IcebergLettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.69

Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.

Double Cheeseburger

$7.59

Two Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patties topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.

Golden Burger

$7.99

Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on Toasted Garlic Butter Texas Toast

Hamburger

$4.99

Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.29

Grilled Mushrooms with Melted Swiss Cheese on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal topped bun.

Patty Melt

$5.99

Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty in between Deli Sliced Marble Rye Bread and Melted American Cheese

Texas Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.29

Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with American Cheese, Crispy Breaded Onion Rings, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Hickory BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.

Veggie Burger

$6.29

Vegan Black Bean Patty with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Iceberg Lettuce and Apollo Sauce.

Signature Burgers

Athenian Burger

$7.29

Fresh 1/4lb Flame Ground Beef layered with Broiled Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, and our Homemade Tzatkiki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions and Iceberg Lettuce

Hawaiian Teriyaki Burger

$7.29

Broiled Pineapple Slices Glazed with Teriyaki Sauce over Thinly Sliced Black Forest Ham and Swiss Cheese on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Onions on a Cornmeal Topped Bun.

Impossible Burger

$6.99

The Impossible™ Burger Tastes, Cooks, and Smells Like Meat but is Plant Based. Each Burger Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Apollo Sauce.

Tangy Bleu Bacon Burger

$7.29

Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun.

Utah Burger

$8.99

Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gyro & American Cheese, on a Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.

Tasty Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

American Cheese melted between two slices of Grilled white bread.

BLT

$6.49

Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Iceberg Lettuce, on White Deli Sliced Bread.

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Mediterranean-Marinated Chicken Breast with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Mayonnaise on a Cornmeal topped Bun.

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$6.99

Diced Mediterranean-Marinated Chicken with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.

Deluxe Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Grilled, Thinly-Sliced Black Forest Ham with Melted American cheese between Two Pieces of Thick-Sliced Buttered Bread. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.79

Breaded Chicken Breasts with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun

Gyro Sandwich

$6.99

A Seasoned Blend of Lamb and Beef Thinly Sliced with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes and Finely Chopped Red Onions with Fresh Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce) Wrapped together in a Warm Pita Bread.

Halibut Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Breaded Halibut Filet Finished with Fresh Tarter Sauce, Iceberg Lettuce and Freshly Sliced Tomatoes. Served on a Lightly Toasted Cornmeal-Topped Bun

New York Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Made to Order 6 oz New York Steak with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Apollo Sauce on a Deli Style Bun.

Reuben Sandwich

$6.99

Thinly Sliced Smoked Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Apollo Sauce on Rye Bread.

Roasted Turkey & Avocado

$6.99

Thinly-Sliced Roast Turkey Breast with Sliced Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Swiss Cheese and Mayonnaise on Thick Whole Wheat Deli Sliced Bread.

Pastrami Sandwich

$7.99

Golden Turkey

$7.99

Fresh Salads

Broiled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Diced Mediterranean-marinated chicken over a freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and green peppers finished with sliced hardboiled eggs and a carrot flame

Chef Salad

$8.99

Julienned black forest ham, roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese and American cheese over a freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced hardboiled eggs finished with a carrot flame and lightly seasoned croutons

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Crumbled Bleu cheese, marinated diced chicken next to chopped Applewood Bacon, freshly diced Roma tomatoes, avocado, and finely diced hardboiled egg over freshly chopped romaine salad mix finished with a sliced carrot flame

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Crispy Diced Chicken over a Freshly Chopped Romaine Salad Mix, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Green Peppers Finished with Sliced Hardboiled Eggs and a Carrot Flame.

Greek Salad

$8.99

Crumbled Greek Feta cheese, finely chopped red onions, over freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and green peppers finished with pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, and a sliced carrot flame with sprinkled oregano throughout

Garden Dinner Salad

$2.59

Side Salad with Shredded Cheese, Tomato and Cucumber

Junior Appetites

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

American Cheese melted between two slices of Grilled white bread.

Jr. Apollo

$5.99

Pastrami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Apollo Sauce

Jr. Burger

$4.79

Junior sized Burger with lettuce, Tomato and Apollo Sauce

Junior Apollo Combo

$8.99

With Small French Fries and Small Drink

Junior Cheeseburger Combo

$6.99

With Small French Fries and Small Drink

Junior Chicken Tender Combo

$5.99

With Small French Fries and Small Drink

Junior Corn Dog Combo

$5.49

With Small French Fries and Small Drink

Junior Grilled Cheese Combo

$5.29

With Small French Fries and Small Drink

Platters

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$11.99

Marinated Chicken Souvlaki, Side Salad, French Fries, and Pita bread. Comes with a drink.

Halibut Platter

$11.99

Breaded Halibut Filets, Salad, French Fries, and your Choice of Garlic Bread or Pita. Comes with a drink.

Appetizing Sides

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$5.29

Choice of Dipping Sauce

Corn Dog

$2.99

Fried Mushroom

$4.99

Served with Ranch Dressing

Fried Zucchini

$4.99

Served with Ranch Dressing

Regular French Fries

$3.29

Large French Fries

$4.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Served with Ranch Dressing or Marinara

Onion Rings

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

Garden Dinner Salad

$2.59

Side Salad with Shredded Cheese, Tomato and Cucumber

Combo

Combo

$4.59

Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Regular Drink

$1.99

20 oz

Medium Drink

$2.49

32 oz

Large Drink

$2.79

44 oz

Bottled Water

$1.59

Dasani

Reguar Milk

$1.49

12 oz

Large Milk

$2.49

20 oz

Refills

$1.49

Water

$0.29

Side Items

Add American Cheese

$0.79

Add Avocado

$1.99

Add Bacon

$1.99

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

Add Feta Cheese

$1.49

Add Ham

$1.49

Add Hamburger Patty

$1.99

Add Hamburger Patty w/Cheese

$2.49

Add Mushrooms

$1.99

Add Pineapple

$1.49

Add Swiss Cheese

$0.79

Side of Bacon

$2.49

Side of Chicken Breast

$2.99

Side of Fish

$3.99

Side of Garlic Toast

$2.49

Side of Gyro Meat

$2.49

Side of Ham

$2.49

Side of Jalapenos

$1.29

Side of Olives

$1.99

Side of Pastrami

$2.49

Side of Pepperoncini

$1.49

Side of Pita Bread

$0.99

Side of Sausage

$2.49

Side of Toast

$1.99

Sub Chicken Breast

$1.49

Sub Gluten Free Bun

$0.99

Sub Impossible Burger

$1.49

Sub Veggie Burger

$0.99

Desserts

Baklava

$2.79

Greek Dessert with Philo, Honey and Nuts

Rice Pudding

$3.29

Extra Dipping Sauces / Dressings

Extra Dipping Sauce

Extra Salad Dressing

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

452 North State Street, Orem, UT 84057

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucys NY Pizza - Orem - 59 S State St.
orange starNo Reviews
59 S State St. Orem, UT 84058
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Vineyard
orange starNo Reviews
568 N Mill Road Vineyard, UT 84059
View restaurantnext
La Jolla Groves
orange starNo Reviews
4801 N University Ave Provo, UT 86404
View restaurantnext
Dirty Dough-Vineyard
orange starNo Reviews
554 N Mill Road Vineyard, UT 85049
View restaurantnext
Malawi's Pizza Provo
orange starNo Reviews
4801 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Bajio -
orange starNo Reviews
4801 N. University Dr. Suite 51 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Orem
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston