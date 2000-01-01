Apollo Grill 85 West Broad Street
85 West Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Happy Hour
House Merlot
House Cabernet
House Pinot Grigio
House Chardonnay
Pomegranate Sangria
raspberry vodka, red wine, pineapple, pomegranate syrup, sour mix, simple, topped with Sprite
Sparkling Punch
vodka, blackberry brandy, white wine,lemon, fresh apple, spiced simple, topped with ginger ale
Harvest Sangria
Cherry Vanilla Sangria
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Salad
Apollo Waldorf
apples, toasted walnuts, mandarin oranges, golden raisins, mesclun greens, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar
garlic croutons, parmesan
Chilled Udon
sesame crusted rare ahi tuna, edamame, spinach, carrot, cabbage, peppers, scallion, candied cashews, soy ginger dressing
Chilled Udon No Tuna
Cobb
blackened chicken, bacon, avocado, cucumber, egg, gorgonzola, romaine, tomato, pickled red onion, carrots, scallions, green goddess dressing
Cobb No Chicken
Mesclun Greens
house balsamic vinaigrette
Quinoa
grape tomato, feta, chick peas, avocado, red onion, cucumber, mesclun, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Tri-colore
endive, radicchio, arugula, roasted beets, mandarin oranges, goat cheese, walnuts, honey drizzle, balsamic vinaigrette
Wedge
iceberg, bacon, grape tomato, pickled red onion, bleu cheese dressing
Heart Healthy Entree
Appetizers
Filo Wrapped Asparagus
prosciutto, pesto aioli
Black & Blue Tenderloin
blue cheese, grilled garlic bread
Beef Carpaccio
thin sliced raw filet, capers, red onion, parmesan, mesclun greens, balsamic
Baked Brie En Croute
walnuts, apples, crackers, caramel
Burrata
spiced pear compote, arugula, pomegranate seeds, honey-thyme reduction, toast points
Fried Calamari
sweet & hot peppers
Clams Casino
bacon, breadcrumbs
Cauliflower
“Ty” peanut sauce
Honey Garlic Shrimp
sweet & spicy sauce
Crab Cake Appetizer
Crab & Avocado Cocktail
sautéed in tequila lime butter, pepper, tomato
Garlic Bread
gorgonzola cheese sauce
Lettuce Wraps
asian beef short ribs, bell pepper, radish, cucumber
Limonciello
garlic butter, lemon, Parmesan, grilled garlic bread
Lobster Ravioli
sweet & spicy honey chipotle sauce, scallion
Lump Crab Macaroni & Cheese
boursin & parmesan cheese sauce, elbow pasta
Nachos
cheddar & jack, black bean salsa, sour cream, guacamole
Oysters
Quesadilla
cheddar & jack cheese, onion, tomato, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream
Pan Seared Scallops
roasted maple brussel sprouts, bacon, honey-thyme gastrique
Shrimp Cocktail
pickled peaches, sriracha cocktail sauce
Tuna Tartare
jalapeño, apple, soy ginger vinaigrette, miso-wasabi creme fraiche, sesame wontons
Grilled Beef Tenderloin
confit fingerling potatoes, bacon, arugula, balsamic pomegranate reduction
Ahi Tuna Carpaccio
seared rare, capers, red onion, mesclun greens, lemon aioli, wasabi, balsamic
Chicken Wings
buffalo or sweet & spicy blue cheese, celery
Squash Rav Special
Pasta
Angel Hair
shrimp, bacon, peas, spinach, herb cream sauce
Cavatappi
spinach, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, chicken, white wine herb butter sauce, parmesan
Pappardelle
roasted local mushrooms, caramelized shallots, white wine cream sauce
Spicy Udon Noodle
sautéed vegetables, Chinese brown sauce...choice of beef tips, chicken or shrimp
Sandwiches & Pizza
Apollo Burger
8oz. patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, gherkins, “secret sauce”
BLAT
bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli, sourdough panini
Brisket Sandwich
house braised brisket, BBQ caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, sourdough bread
Buffalo Chix Sandwich
ranch slaw, brioche bun
Crab Cake
6 oz. lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli
Blackened Fish Tacos
avocado chipotle crema, house slaw, cilantro lime vinaigrette, pickled red onions
Roasted Turkey Panini
bacon, arugula, boursin herb spread, pears, maple mayo, wheat bread
Margarita Pizza
basil, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes
Pizza du Jour
Corned Beef Reuben
1000 island, Swiss, sauerkraut, rye
Short Rib Melt
aged cheddar, caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli, arugula, grilled white bread
Grilled Tuna Crunch Wrap
rare ahi tuna, shaved cucumbers & red onion, wontons, avocado, spring mix, soy yuzu
Turkey Club
oven roasted turkey, mayonnaise, tomato, leaf lettuce, bacon, white toast
Lunch Special
Entrees
Butter Chicken
creamy curry sauce, cilantro jasmine rice, tomato chutney
Catch
Apollo Crab Cake
confit fingerling potatoes, bacon, arugula, lemon aioli, green beans
Duck Breast
herbed risotto, roasted carrots, truffled parsnip purée
7 oz Filet Mignon
Lamb Shank
garlic mash, roasted carrots, Moroccan BBQ sauce
Lobster Tail
12 oz NY Strip
garlic mash, green beans
Pan Seared Salmon
cilantro jasmine rice, asparagus, balsamic-pomegranate reduction
Scallop Din
roasted cauliflower grits,bacon crumble, chive oil, garlic green beans
Short Rib
cauliflower grits, mushroom gravy with roasted shallots, green beans
Tuna Din
cilantro jasmine rice, sautéed asparagus, soy yuzu glaze, scallion, cilantro, radish
Veal Din
mushrooms, roasted butternut squash, cranberry, marsala cream sauce, garlic mash