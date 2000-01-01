A map showing the location of Apollo Grill 85 West Broad StreetView gallery

Apollo Grill 85 West Broad Street

review star

No reviews yet

85 West Broad Street

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup

Crab Bisque

$6.00

French Onion

$7.00

Soup du Jour

$5.00

Happy Hour

House Merlot

$6.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

Pomegranate Sangria

$8.00

raspberry vodka, red wine, pineapple, pomegranate syrup, sour mix, simple, topped with Sprite

Sparkling Punch

$8.00

vodka, blackberry brandy, white wine,lemon, fresh apple, spiced simple, topped with ginger ale

Harvest Sangria

$8.00

Cherry Vanilla Sangria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Salad

Apollo Waldorf

$13.00

apples, toasted walnuts, mandarin oranges, golden raisins, mesclun greens, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$6.00+

garlic croutons, parmesan

Chilled Udon

$16.00

sesame crusted rare ahi tuna, edamame, spinach, carrot, cabbage, peppers, scallion, candied cashews, soy ginger dressing

Chilled Udon No Tuna

$11.00

Cobb

$16.00

blackened chicken, bacon, avocado, cucumber, egg, gorgonzola, romaine, tomato, pickled red onion, carrots, scallions, green goddess dressing

Cobb No Chicken

$11.00

Mesclun Greens

$6.00+

house balsamic vinaigrette

Quinoa

$13.00

grape tomato, feta, chick peas, avocado, red onion, cucumber, mesclun, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Tri-colore

$13.00

endive, radicchio, arugula, roasted beets, mandarin oranges, goat cheese, walnuts, honey drizzle, balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge

$11.00

iceberg, bacon, grape tomato, pickled red onion, bleu cheese dressing

Heart Healthy Entree

$22.00

Appetizers

Filo Wrapped Asparagus

$12.00

prosciutto, pesto aioli

Black & Blue Tenderloin

$16.00

blue cheese, grilled garlic bread

Beef Carpaccio

$12.00

thin sliced raw filet, capers, red onion, parmesan, mesclun greens, balsamic

Baked Brie En Croute

$12.00

walnuts, apples, crackers, caramel

Burrata

$12.00

spiced pear compote, arugula, pomegranate seeds, honey-thyme reduction, toast points

Fried Calamari

$13.00

sweet & hot peppers

Clams Casino

$13.00

bacon, breadcrumbs

Cauliflower

$13.00

“Ty” peanut sauce

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

sweet & spicy sauce

Crab Cake Appetizer

$17.00

Crab & Avocado Cocktail

$16.00

sautéed in tequila lime butter, pepper, tomato

Garlic Bread

$10.00

gorgonzola cheese sauce

Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

asian beef short ribs, bell pepper, radish, cucumber

Limonciello

$15.00

garlic butter, lemon, Parmesan, grilled garlic bread

Lobster Ravioli

$15.00

sweet & spicy honey chipotle sauce, scallion

Lump Crab Macaroni & Cheese

$16.00

boursin & parmesan cheese sauce, elbow pasta

Nachos

$13.00

cheddar & jack, black bean salsa, sour cream, guacamole

Oysters

$21.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

cheddar & jack cheese, onion, tomato, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream

Pan Seared Scallops

$15.00

roasted maple brussel sprouts, bacon, honey-thyme gastrique

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

pickled peaches, sriracha cocktail sauce

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

jalapeño, apple, soy ginger vinaigrette, miso-wasabi creme fraiche, sesame wontons

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$16.00

confit fingerling potatoes, bacon, arugula, balsamic pomegranate reduction

Ahi Tuna Carpaccio

$12.00

seared rare, capers, red onion, mesclun greens, lemon aioli, wasabi, balsamic

Chicken Wings

$12.00

buffalo or sweet & spicy blue cheese, celery

Squash Rav Special

$14.00

Pasta

Angel Hair

$19.00+

shrimp, bacon, peas, spinach, herb cream sauce

Cavatappi

$18.00+

spinach, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, chicken, white wine herb butter sauce, parmesan

Pappardelle

$18.00+

roasted local mushrooms, caramelized shallots, white wine cream sauce

Spicy Udon Noodle

$19.00+

sautéed vegetables, Chinese brown sauce...choice of beef tips, chicken or shrimp

Sandwiches & Pizza

Apollo Burger

$15.00

8oz. patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, gherkins, “secret sauce”

BLAT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli, sourdough panini

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

house braised brisket, BBQ caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, sourdough bread

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$14.00

ranch slaw, brioche bun

Crab Cake

$19.00

6 oz. lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.00

avocado chipotle crema, house slaw, cilantro lime vinaigrette, pickled red onions

Roasted Turkey Panini

$13.00

bacon, arugula, boursin herb spread, pears, maple mayo, wheat bread

Margarita Pizza

$12.00

basil, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes

Pizza du Jour

$16.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.00

1000 island, Swiss, sauerkraut, rye

Short Rib Melt

$14.00

aged cheddar, caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli, arugula, grilled white bread

Grilled Tuna Crunch Wrap

$15.00

rare ahi tuna, shaved cucumbers & red onion, wontons, avocado, spring mix, soy yuzu

Turkey Club

$12.00

oven roasted turkey, mayonnaise, tomato, leaf lettuce, bacon, white toast

Lunch Special

$17.00Out of stock

Entrees

Butter Chicken

$23.00

creamy curry sauce, cilantro jasmine rice, tomato chutney

Catch

$35.00

Apollo Crab Cake

$29.00

confit fingerling potatoes, bacon, arugula, lemon aioli, green beans

Duck Breast

$30.00

herbed risotto, roasted carrots, truffled parsnip purée

7 oz Filet Mignon

$47.00

Lamb Shank

$29.00

garlic mash, roasted carrots, Moroccan BBQ sauce

Lobster Tail

$23.00

12 oz NY Strip

$43.00

garlic mash, green beans

Pan Seared Salmon

$20.00+

cilantro jasmine rice, asparagus, balsamic-pomegranate reduction

Scallop Din

$31.00

roasted cauliflower grits,bacon crumble, chive oil, garlic green beans

Short Rib

$28.00

cauliflower grits, mushroom gravy with roasted shallots, green beans

Tuna Din

$21.00+

cilantro jasmine rice, sautéed asparagus, soy yuzu glaze, scallion, cilantro, radish

Veal Din

$29.00

mushrooms, roasted butternut squash, cranberry, marsala cream sauce, garlic mash

Party Short Rib Entree

$20.00

Quinoa Stir Fry

$21.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie Cheesecake

$9.00

Chai Creme Brulee

$9.00

Malt Ice Cream

$4.00+

Mexican Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Soft Center Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Apple Cake

$9.00

Comp Cello Slab

FS Vanilla

FS Chocolate

Chocolate Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00+

Special

$9.00

Special Ice Cream

$4.00+

Pumpkin Ice Cream

$4.00+

Vodka

Belvedere - 2 oz

$10.00

Chopin - 2 oz

$11.00

Deep eddy Vodka - 2 oz

$8.00

Grey Goose - 2 oz

$10.00

Haku Vodka

$8.00

Ketel - 2oz

$9.00

Ketel Citroen-2 oz

$9.00

Mango Vodka - 2 oz

$8.00

Peach Vodka - 2 oz

$8.00

Raspberry Vodka - 2 oz

$8.00

Social Still - 2 oz

$10.00

Stoli - 2 oz

$8.00

Titos - 2 oz

$8.00

Truly Pineapple Mango

$8.00

Truly Wild Berry

$8.00

Vanilla Vodka - 2 oz

$8.00

Vox - 2 oz

$9.00

Watermelon Vodka - 2 oz

$8.00

Well Vodka - 2 oz

$7.00

Belvedere - 3 oz

$11.00

Chopin - 3 oz

$12.00

Deep Eddy Vodka -3oz

$9.00

Grey Goose - 3 oz

$11.00

Haku Vodka

$9.00

Ketel - 3oz

$10.00

Ketel Citroen - 3oz

$10.00

Mango Vodka - 3oz

$9.00

Peach Vodka - 3oz

$9.00

Raspberry Vodka - 3oz

$9.00

Social Still - 3 oz

$11.00Out of stock

Stoli - 3 oz

$9.00

Titos - 3 oz

$9.00

Truly Pineapple Mango

$9.00

Truly Wild Berry

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka - 3oz

$9.00

Vox - 3 oz

$10.00

Watermelon Vodka 3oz

$9.00

Well Vodka - 3 oz

$7.00

Belvedere - 4 oz

$13.00

Chopin - 4 oz

$14.00

Deep Eddy Vodka- 4oz

$11.00

Grey Goose - 4 oz

$13.00

Haku Vodka

$11.00

Ketel -4oz

$12.00

Ketel Citroen- 4oz

$12.00

Mango Vodka - 4oz

$11.00

Peach Vodka- 4oz

$11.00

Raspberry Vodka - 4oz

$11.00

Social Still - 4 oz

$13.00Out of stock

Stoli - 4 oz

$11.00

Titos - 4 oz

$11.00

Truly Pineapple Mango

$11.00

Truly Wild Berry

$11.00

Vanilla Vodka - 4oz

$11.00

Vox - 4 oz

$12.00

Watermelon Vodka - 4oz

$11.00