  Apollo Pizza- Meadowthorpe Taproom - 1451 Leestown Road
Apollo Pizza- Meadowthorpe Taproom 1451 Leestown Road

No reviews yet

1451 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY 40511

Popular Items

14" 1 Topping Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
14" 3 Topping Pizza

Traditional Favorites

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.59+

The Charles

$13.99+

Any ten toppings. Excludes extra cheese, feta and gorgonzola. We do not recommend The Charles on thin crust.

Almost Gluten-Free Pizza with Cheese

$11.99

May include a small amount of glute. All toppings available except meatballs, feta and gorgonzola.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.99

Local Favorites

Agrarian

$11.99+

Black beans, sweet corn, fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, banana peppers. Add single topping price for chicken

Appalachian Mountain

$11.29+

Meatballs, mushrooms, fresh spinach, and diced tomatoes

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99+

Beef, three-cheese blend, bacon, onions, sprinkle of cheddar. Add single topping price for bleu cheese

Bellino (Supreme)

$11.29+

Ham, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green pepper

Boneless Chicken Ranch with Bacon

$11.29+

Chicken, bacon, and ranch

Buffalo Chicken

$11.29+

Chicken, buffalo pizza sauce. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Carnivore

$11.99+

Pepperoni, ham, fontanini sausage, beef, and bacon

Cities of the Plain

$12.49+

Beef, mexican seasoning, black beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, four cheeses, and choice of Ale-8 salsa or sour cream. No pizza sauce

Farmers Market

$11.99+

Diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, and fresh spinach

Four Cheeses of the Apocalypse

$11.29+

Blend of of gorgonzola, mozzarella, smoked muenster, and provolone

Gangster

$11.29+

Criminal amounts of Fontanini sausage, onions, and mushrooms

Green & White

$11.29+

Pesto, feta, mozzarella, smoked muenster, provolone. Add single topping price for chicken

Green Hippie

$12.49+

Pesto, chicken, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, green olives

Hawaii 5-0

$11.29+

Excessive use of ham and pineapple

Hippie Chick

$11.99+

Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, feta

Holy Pepperoni Batman

$11.29+

Pepperoni, cheese, extra pepperoni, & parmesan.

I'm Not Alfredo You

$12.49+

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, and fresh spinach

IL Postino

$11.99+

Salami, pepperoni, fontanini sausage, banana peppers

It's Always Sunny

$12.49+

White sauce, steak, onions, banana peppers, and mushrooms

Kentucky Hot Browne

$12.49+

White sauce, ham, bacon, cheddar, diced tomatoes

Mac Daddy

$11.99+

Mac & cheese with cheddar and bacon

Mac N Cheese

$11.29+

Macaroni & cheese with extra cheddar

Margo

$11.29+

Fresh mozzarella slices and fresh basil

Po Po 5-0

$11.29+

Excessive use of ham and bacon

Sausage Fest

$11.29+

Fontanini sausage, extra spicy sausage, and pepperoni

Southeastern ( BBQ Chicken)

$11.29+

Chicken, barbecue pizza sauce, onions. Add single topping price for bacon.

The Rachel

$12.49+

The pizza, not the haircut. Chicken, barbeque pizza sauce, pineapple, bacon, and fresh cilantro

Carryout Special

14" 1 Topping Pizza

$11.99

14" 3 Topping Pizza

$15.99

Limited Editions

Uncle Jed's Kentucky Beer Cheeseburger

$21.49

Beer cheese sauce, beef and three-cheese blend.

Superfry

$22.99

Beef and cheese pizza topped with cheddar bacon fries, Ranch on the side by request.

Tina, Come Get Some Ham

$22.99

Ranch, three-cheese blend, ham, tater tots and a sprinkle of cheddar. It's pretty much the best pizza ever made.

1/2 and 1/2

9" Half and Half

10" Gluten Free Half and Half

10" Cauliflower Crust Half and Half

14" Half and Half

20" Half and Half

Sides & Appetizers

Garlic Butter Breadsticks

$5.99

With sweet sauce

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$8.19

With sweet sauce

Cheese Bread

$8.59+

With sweet sauce

Crispy Fries

$5.99

Add cheddar, bacon, or ranch for $1.30 a piece

Tater Tots

$5.99

Add cheddar, bacon, or ranch for $1.30 a piece

Fried Mushroom

$7.49

With Ranch

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

With sweet sauce (our ode to The Hill in Saint Louis)

Fried Banana Peppers

$7.49

With sweet sauce

Fried Jalapeños

$6.99

With Ranch

Tripper and Rudy

$9.99

Oven-baked meatballs in cheese and sweet sauce

Poutine or Poutot

$10.99

Fries or tots, roast beef gravy, and four melted cheeses. A shareable portion of our version of theFrench-Canadian comfort food

Kettle Chips

$5.99

Add cheddar, bacon, or ranch for $1.30 a piece

Fried Pickles

$7.99

With Ranch

Bumps & Beer Cheese

$7.99

House-made bread bites with kentucky beer cheese

8 Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.99

16 Boneless Chicken Wings

$19.99

Regular Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

Double Cauliflower Wings

$16.99

Side Sauces

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Ramekin

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Ramekin

Side of Sweet and Sav

$0.75

Ramekin

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Ramekin

Side of Ketchup

Ramekin

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.99

Submarines

Herbivore Sub

$8.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers, onions, cheese, and a drizzle of balsamic or italian dressing

Pizza Sub

$8.99

Pepperoni, ham, pizza sauce, onions, and cheese

Fontanini Sausage Sub

$8.99

Fontanini sausage, cheese, pizza sauce, and onions

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatballs, sweet and savory sauce, and cheese

Southern Accent Sub

$9.99

Chicken, bbq pizza sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese

The Satriale Sub

$9.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, vinegar and oil, oregano, salt, and pepper

The Upstate Sub

$9.99

Chicken, buffalo pizza sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

Philly Sub

$9.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo

Hoagies

Classic Stromboli

$9.99

Steak pattie, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, and onions

Steak Hoagie

$9.99

Steak pattie, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

A-1 Steak Hoagie

$9.99

Steak pattie, A-1 sauce, cheese, and mushrooms

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, cheese, and three vegetables of your choice

Charcuterie Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, with ham, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, and cheese

Zombie Salad

$12.99

Cranberries, chicken, pecan, and feta on mixed greens

Chicken Champ Salad

$12.99

Choice of grilled or fried chicken with optional buffalo sauce on mixed greens with cheese and two veggies

Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens with cheese, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Pasta

Holy Macaroni

$8.99

Oven-Baked Ziti

$8.99

Sketti N' Butter

$6.49

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.25

Shareable Oven-Baked Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$11.99

Beverages

Kids 16 oz

$2.19

24 oz

$2.49

Root Beer Bottle

$2.49

Creme Soda Bottle

$2.49

Ale-8 Bottle

$2.49

Ale-8 Diet Bottle

$2.49

Coke 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.99

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1451 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

