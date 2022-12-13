  • Home
  • Berea
  • Apollo Pizza- Old Towne Taproom - 215 Adams Street
A map showing the location of Apollo Pizza- Old Towne Taproom 215 Adams Street

Apollo Pizza- Old Towne Taproom 215 Adams Street

No reviews yet

215 Adams Street

Berea, KY 40403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Traditional Favorites

BYO Pizza

$8.59+

The Charles

$13.99+

Any ten toppings. Excludes extra cheese, feta and gorgonzola. We do not recommend The Charles on thin crust.

Almost Gluten-Free Pizza with Cheese

$11.99

May include a small amount of glute. All toppings available except meatballs, feta and gorgonzola.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.99

Local Favorites

Agrarian

$11.99+

Black beans, sweet corn, fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, banana peppers. Add single topping price for chicken

Appalachian Mountain

$11.29+

Meatballs, mushrooms, fresh spinach, and diced tomatoes

BBQ Chicken

$11.29+

Chicken, barbecue pizza sauce, onions. Add single topping price for bacon.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99+

Beef, three-cheese blend, bacon, onions, sprinkle of cheddar. Add single topping price for bleu cheese

Bellino (Supreme)

$11.29+

Ham, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green pepper

Boneless Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.29+

Chicken, bacon, and ranch

Buffalo Chicken

$11.29+

Chicken, buffalo pizza sauce. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Carnivore

$11.99+

Pepperoni, ham, fontanini sausage, beef, and bacon

Cities of the Plain

$12.49+

Beef, mexican seasoning, black beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, four cheeses, and choice of Ale-8 salsa or sour cream. No pizza sauce

Farmers Market

$11.99+

Diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, and fresh spinach

Four Cheeses of the Apocalypse

$11.29+

Blend of of gorgonzola, mozzarella, smoked muenster, and provolone

Gangster

$11.29+

Criminal amounts of Fontanini sausage, onions, and mushrooms

Green & White

$11.29+

Pesto, feta, mozzarella, smoked muenster, provolone. Add single topping price for chicken

Green Hippie

$12.49+

Pesto, chicken, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, green olives

Hawaii 5-0

$11.29+

Excessive use of ham and pineapple

Hippie Chick

$11.99+

Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, feta

Holy Pepperoni Batman

$11.29+

Pepperoni, cheese, extra pepperoni, & parmesan.

I'm Not Alfredo You

$12.49+

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, and fresh spinach

IL Postino

$11.99+

Salami, pepperoni, fontanini sausage, banana peppers

It's Always Sunny

$12.49+

White sauce, steak, onions, banana peppers, and mushrooms

Kentucky Hot Browne

$12.49+

White sauce, ham, bacon, cheddar, diced tomatoes

Mac Daddy

$11.99+

Mac & cheese with cheddar and bacon

Mac N Cheese

$11.29+

Macaroni & cheese with extra cheddar

Margo

$11.29+

Fresh mozzarella slices and fresh basil

Po Po 5-0

$11.29+

Excessive use of ham and bacon

Sausage Fest

$11.29+

Fontanini sausage, extra spicy sausage, and pepperoni

The Rachel

$12.49+

The pizza, not the haircut. Chicken, barbeque pizza sauce, pineapple, bacon, and fresh cilantro

Carryout Special

14" 1 Topping Pizza

$11.99

14" 3 Topping Pizza

$15.99

Limited Editions

Superfry

$22.99

Beef and cheese pizza topped with cheddar bacon fries, Ranch on the side by request.

Tina, Come Get Some Ham

$22.99

Ranch, three-cheese blend, ham, tater tots and a sprinkle of cheddar. It's pretty much the best pizza ever made.

Uncle Jed's Kentucky Beer Cheeseburger

$21.49

Beer cheese sauce, beef and three-cheese blend.

1/2 and 1/2

9" Half and Half

14" Half and Half

20" Half and Half

10" Gluten Free Half and Half

10" Cauliflower Crust Half and Half

Sides & Appetizers

Bumps & Beer Cheese

$7.99

House-made bread bites with kentucky beer cheese

Cheese Bread

$8.59+

With sweet sauce

Crispy Fries

$5.99

Add cheddar, bacon, or ranch for $1.30 a piece

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$8.19

With sweet sauce

8 Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.99

16 Boneless Chicken Wings

$19.99

Regular Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

Double Cauliflower Wings

$16.99

Fried Banana Peppers

$7.49

With sweet sauce

Fried Mushroom

$7.49

With Ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.99

With Ranch

Garlic Butter Breadsticks

$5.99

With sweet sauce

Kettle Chips

$5.99

Add cheddar, bacon, or ranch for $1.30 a piece

Poutine or Poutot

$10.99

Fries or tots, roast beef gravy, and four melted cheeses. A shareable portion of our version of theFrench-Canadian comfort food

Tater Tots

$5.99

Add cheddar, bacon, or ranch for $1.30 a piece

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

With sweet sauce (our ode to The Hill in Saint Louis)

Tripper and Rudy

$9.99

Oven-baked meatballs in cheese and sweet sauce

Side Sauces

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Ramekin

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Ramekin

Side of Sweet and Sav

$0.75

Ramekin

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Ramekin

Side of Ketchup

Ramekin

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.99

Submarines

Herbivore Sub

$8.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers, onions, cheese, and a drizzle of balsamic or italian dressing

Pizza Sub

$8.99

Pepperoni, ham, pizza sauce, onions, and cheese

Fontanini Sausage Sub

$8.99

Fontanini sausage, cheese, pizza sauce, and onions

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatballs, sweet and savory sauce, and cheese

Southern Accent Sub

$9.99

Chicken, bbq pizza sauce, bacon, onions, and cheese

The Satriale Sub

$9.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, vinegar and oil, oregano, salt, and pepper

The Upstate Sub

$9.99

Chicken, buffalo pizza sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

Philly Sub

$9.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo

Hoagies

Classic Stromboli

$9.99

Steak pattie, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, and onions

Steak Hoagie

$9.99

Steak pattie, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

A-1 Steak Hoagie

$9.99

Steak pattie, A-1 sauce, cheese, and mushrooms

Salads

Charcuterie Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, with ham, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, and cheese

Chicken Champ Salad

$12.99

Choice of grilled or fried chicken with optional buffalo sauce on mixed greens with cheese and two veggies

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, cheese, and three vegetables of your choice

Zombie Salad

$12.99

Cranberries, chicken, pecan, and feta on mixed greens

Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens with cheese, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Pasta

Oven-Baked Ziti

$8.99

Holy Macaroni

$8.99

Sketti N' Butter

$6.49

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.25

Shareable Oven-Baked Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$11.99

Beverages

Kids 16 oz

$2.19

24 oz

$2.49

Root Beer Bottle

$2.49

Creme Soda Bottle

$2.49

Ale-8 Bottle

$2.49

Ale-8 Diet Bottle

$2.49

Coke 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.99

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 Adams Street, Berea, KY 40403

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

