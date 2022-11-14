Restaurant header imageView gallery

Apollonia Grill - UTC

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd

University Park, FL 34201

Greek Salad
Gyro Platter
Gyro Sandwich

Dips

Trio Dip

Trio Dip

$13.99

Choose three dips from our house made Mediterranean dips: Hummus, Tzatziki, Spicy Feta or Eggplant.

Single Dip

$8.49

Your choice of Hummus, Tzatziki, Spicy Feta or Eggplant.

Phyllo Pies

Duck Phyllo

$13.99

Tender duck meat, braised with vegetables, fresh herbs, artichokes and feta cheese, wrapped in phyllo.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$12.99

Classic spinach and feta, fresh herbs, yogurt sauce wrapped in phyllo.

Meze

Calamari

$14.99

Fried crispy, aioli sauce, marinara and lemon.

Dolmades

Dolmades

$11.99

Ground beef and pork, fresh herbs and rice wrapped and braised in vine leaves, dill yogurt sauce.

Greek Meatballs

Greek Meatballs

$14.99

Lamb meatballs, tomato sauce, yogurt and basil.

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$18.99

Char grilled with olive oil and lemon hummus spread, roasted peppers, capers & olives.

Meze Platter

Meze Platter

$21.99

Chicken skewers, gyro meat, hummus, tzatziki, spanakopita, goat cheese, peppadews, beets, Greek olives, aged feta, and grilled pita.

Ouzo Prawns

$15.99

Roasted with tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, oregano, aged feta and ouzo.

Saganaki Opa

$12.99

Vlahotiri cheese, oregano, lemon and grilled pita.

Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$15.99

Mild spicy vinaigrette, avocado puree, sesame seeds, and grilled pita.

Zucchini Croquette

Zucchini Croquette

$11.49

Fried crispy, manori and feta, dill yogurt.

Soup & Salad

Avgolemono Bowl

Avgolemono Bowl

$7.49

Chicken, lemon and rice

Avgolemono Cup

$5.49

Chicken, lemon and rice

Bean Bowl

Bean Bowl

$7.49

Classic Bean Soup

Bean Cup

$5.49

Classic Bean Soup

Fisherman Bowl

Fisherman Bowl

$8.99

Mediterranean style, with lemon and dill.

Fisherman Cup

$6.99

Mediterranean style, with lemon and dill.

Soup & Salad Lunch Combo

$11.99

Cup of Avgolemono or Bean soup with small Greek or Mediterranean salad.

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$19.99

Octopus, shrimp, scallops, calamari, avocado, olives, roasted peppers, onion, dill, spring mix, lemon vinaigrette.

Tomato & Burrata Salad

Tomato & Burrata Salad

$14.99

Heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, onions, basil, arugula, vinaigrette and balsamic reduction.

Beet & Whipped Feta Salad

Beet & Whipped Feta Salad

$13.49

House roasted beets, whipped feta cheese, walnuts, heirloom tomatoes, dill, zucchini peel, onions, lemon vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.49

Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, olives, fresh dill, onions, feta cheese, all tossed together with lemon vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, kalamata olives, house roasted beets, pepperoncini, onion and barrel aged feta cheese.

Horiatiki "Village" Salad

$11.99

Traditional Greek Village salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers and feta cheese. No lettuce.

Sandwiches

American Burger

$15.99

Ground beef, grilled and topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun, aioli sauce, and french fries.

Chicken Ciabatta

Chicken Ciabatta

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, goat cheese, tomato, lettuce, basil and balsamic reduction, fries.

Chicken Gyro Sand

$13.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.

Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast, our Greek salad all chopped and mixed in Greek dressing wrapped in a whole wheat wrap, with fries.

Grecian Burger

Grecian Burger

$17.99

American lamb, grilled and topped with sliced feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, aioli sauce on a brioche bun, served with fries.

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced rotisserie gyro meat, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.

Kofta Sandwich

$17.99

Minced lamb and beef, spiced and grilled on a skewer, served with open pita, hummus, tzatziki, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, arugula and roasted potatoes.

Lunch Entrees

Beef Filet Kebab

Beef Filet Kebab

$21.99

Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.

Lamb Kebab

Lamb Kebab

$21.99

Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$17.49

Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.

Branzino

$20.99

Mediterranean Sea Bass, pan seared, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, zucchini, roasted potatoes, vinaigrette and lemon dill yogurt sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.99

Sliced eggplant filled with feta and spinach, baked in a casserole with marinara and mozzarella, with potato puree.

Greek Chicken Pasta

Greek Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Sauteed chicken breast, pancetta, mushrooms, sundried tomato, olives, garlic, creme, goat cheese, feta and rigatoni pasta.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Grilled medium, gigande bean cassoulet, lemon and dill.

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$17.49

Rotisserie gyro slices, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables, house made tzatziki and grilled pita bread.

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$19.99

Choose up to three proteins. Served with lemon garlic roasted potatoes and vegetables.

Moussaka

Moussaka

$18.49

Mediterranean classic - roasted potatoes, eggplant and zucchini, seasoned ground beef, bechamel sauce, layered and baked fresh in a casserole.

Short Rib Ravioli

Short Rib Ravioli

$18.99

Braised short rib stuffed pasta, portobello mushrooms, onions, parmesan, red wine dime sauce.

Shrimp & Orzo

Shrimp & Orzo

$16.99

Grilled shrimp, orzo risotto with spinach, zucchini, tomatoes, feta cheese and haricot verts.

Spinach Artichoke Chicken

Spinach Artichoke Chicken

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, sauteed artichokes, tomato and fresh spinach, white wine lemon sauce, rice pilaf.

Steak Frites

$20.99

Premium black angus sirloin, char grilled with oregano and thyme, with roasted potato and spring mix vinaigrette.

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Gyro Meat

$10.00

Side Lamb Chops

$13.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Rice

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00
Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Flatbread

Chicken & Feta

Chicken & Feta

$18.49

Mozzarella, chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, feta, caramelized onions, finished with balsamic reduction.

Portobello

Portobello

$17.99

Mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic, thyme and gorgonzola cheese.

Prosciutto & Fig

Prosciutto & Fig

$18.99

Mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese, arugula, fig jam finished with balsamic glaze.

Spinach & Feta

Spinach & Feta

$17.49

Mozzarella, tomato, goat cheese, garlic and chimichurri.

Lunch Specials

Chicken Oreganto

$16.99

Fish Sandwich

$17.99

Flatbread & Salad

$15.99

Pork Paillard

$16.99

Spinach Artichoke Salmon

$18.99

Steak and Gnocchi

$20.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Kebab

$9.00

Mini Kebab with Rice, Green Beans, Pita & Tzatziki Sauce

Kids Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Rotisserie Gyro Meat, With Tzatziki wrapped in Pita, with French Fries

Kids Gyro Platter

$9.00

Rotisserie Gyro Meat, Rice Pilaf, Green Beans, Pita & Tzatziki Sauce

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$9.00

Orzo Pasta with Meatballs, Marinara & Feta Cheese

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Burger with American Cheese and French Fries

Kids Flatbread

$9.00

Sauce, Mozzarella & Feta cheese. Add Pepperoni, Chicken or Meatballs.

Meats

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$34.99

Marcho farms lamb, seasoned and slowly braised with vegetables, fresh herbs and red wine, over mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$28.99

Premium Berkshire pork, mushroom red wine sauce, goat cheese pasta with butternut squash and haricot verts.

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$36.99

14 Oz. Aged Certified Angus beef, char grilled with oregano and thyme, potatoes and sauteed greens.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$41.99

Marcho Farms lamb, seasoned and grilled with lemon and oregano, served with lemon garlic potatoes and vegetables.

Lamb Kebab

Lamb Kebab

$29.99

Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$24.99

Choose from three proteins, served with roasted potatoes and roasted vegetables.

Beef Kabob

Beef Kabob

$29.99

Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$24.99

Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.

Grecian Burger

Grecian Burger

$18.99

Ground American lamb, feta, onion, tomato, aioli, on a brioche bun served with french fries.

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$19.99

Rotisserie gyro slices, tzatziki, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables and grilled pita.

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced rotisserie gyro, onions, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.

Seafood

Branzino

$32.99

Mediterranean Sea Bass - pan seared butterflied filet, sauteed scallop and shrimp, in white wine butter sauce, roasted potatoes and sauteed spinach.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$25.99

Grilled medium, gigande bean cassoulet, lemon and dill.

Shrimp & Orzo

Shrimp & Orzo

$24.79

Grilled gulf shrimp, with sauteed zucchini, onions, tomatoes, feta and spinach in orzo risotto, with grilled asparagus.

Shrimp & Scallops

$30.99

Cauliflower puree, sauteed veggie succotash, grilled asparagus.

Chicken & Specialties

Moussaka

Moussaka

$23.79

Mediterranean classic - roasted potatoes, eggplant and zucchini, seasoned ground beef, bechamel sauce layered and baked in a casserole.

Spinach Artichoke Chicken

Spinach Artichoke Chicken

$24.49

Grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, sauteed artichokes, tomatoes and spinach in a white wine lemon sauce, rice pilaf.

Rosemary Chicken

Rosemary Chicken

$26.99

Chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto, dried figs, goat cheese and basil, pan seared and roasted, mushroom Mavrodaphne sauce, cauliflower puree and vegetables.

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.99

Slices of eggplant with feta and spinach baked in a casserole with marinara, feta and fresh mozzarella, with potato puree.

Flatbreads

Spinach & Feta

Spinach & Feta

$17.49

Mozzarella, tomato, goat cheese, garlic and chimichurri.

Portobello

Portobello

$17.99

Mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic, thyme and gorgonzola cheese.

Chicken & Feta

Chicken & Feta

$18.49

Mozzarella, chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, feta, caramelized onions, finished with balsamic reduction.

Prosciutto & Fig

Prosciutto & Fig

$18.99

Mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese, arugula, fig jam finished with balsamic glaze.

Pasta

Lobster Pasta

Lobster Pasta

$39.99

Maine lobster meat and shrimp, sauteed with mushrooms, garlic and tomato in a creamy brandy tomato sauce, with spaghetti pasta.

Short Rib Ravioli

Short Rib Ravioli

$22.79

Braised short rib stuffed pasta, portobello mushrooms, onions, parmesan with demi red wine sauce.

Greek Chicken Pasta

Greek Chicken Pasta

$19.99

Sauteed chicken, pancetta, mushrooms, sundried tomato, olives, roasted garlic creme, goat cheese and feta over rigatoni pasta.

Catering

Family Sytle Catering 4-5 PPL

Family Sytle Catering 4-5 PPL

One of our most popular take-out choices. Make it a fun family night. You may choose a three or four course meal. Please allow at least 45 minutes to an hour regardless of quoted time. Thank you!

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$9.00

Traditional Baklava, layers of walnuts, phyllo pastry with cinnamon clove, honey syrup, served with vanilla ice cream.

Galaktobureko

Galaktobureko

$9.00

Semolina Custard wrapped in crispy phyllo, baked fresh to order, drizzled honey syrup, walnuts and pistachio gelato.

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Flourless chocolate cake with red wine, coffee and chocolate ganache, served with a berry sauce.

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Proudly serving Award Winning Mediterranean Cuisine, with Classic and Modern takes on recipes. Complimented with Great Selection of Wine, Beer and Hand Crafted Cocktails, with Friendly Service in a Casual and Elegant Setting. Visit our two locations at University Town Center and Sarasota Landings. Taste the Mediterranean!

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park, FL 34201

