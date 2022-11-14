Apollonia Grill - UTC
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd
University Park, FL 34201
Popular Items
Dips
Phyllo Pies
Meze
Calamari
Fried crispy, aioli sauce, marinara and lemon.
Dolmades
Ground beef and pork, fresh herbs and rice wrapped and braised in vine leaves, dill yogurt sauce.
Greek Meatballs
Lamb meatballs, tomato sauce, yogurt and basil.
Grilled Octopus
Char grilled with olive oil and lemon hummus spread, roasted peppers, capers & olives.
Meze Platter
Chicken skewers, gyro meat, hummus, tzatziki, spanakopita, goat cheese, peppadews, beets, Greek olives, aged feta, and grilled pita.
Ouzo Prawns
Roasted with tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, oregano, aged feta and ouzo.
Saganaki Opa
Vlahotiri cheese, oregano, lemon and grilled pita.
Tuna Crudo
Mild spicy vinaigrette, avocado puree, sesame seeds, and grilled pita.
Zucchini Croquette
Fried crispy, manori and feta, dill yogurt.
Soup & Salad
Avgolemono Bowl
Chicken, lemon and rice
Avgolemono Cup
Chicken, lemon and rice
Bean Bowl
Classic Bean Soup
Bean Cup
Classic Bean Soup
Fisherman Bowl
Mediterranean style, with lemon and dill.
Fisherman Cup
Mediterranean style, with lemon and dill.
Soup & Salad Lunch Combo
Cup of Avgolemono or Bean soup with small Greek or Mediterranean salad.
Seafood Salad
Octopus, shrimp, scallops, calamari, avocado, olives, roasted peppers, onion, dill, spring mix, lemon vinaigrette.
Tomato & Burrata Salad
Heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, onions, basil, arugula, vinaigrette and balsamic reduction.
Beet & Whipped Feta Salad
House roasted beets, whipped feta cheese, walnuts, heirloom tomatoes, dill, zucchini peel, onions, lemon vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Salad
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, olives, fresh dill, onions, feta cheese, all tossed together with lemon vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, kalamata olives, house roasted beets, pepperoncini, onion and barrel aged feta cheese.
Horiatiki "Village" Salad
Traditional Greek Village salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers and feta cheese. No lettuce.
Sandwiches
American Burger
Ground beef, grilled and topped with choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun, aioli sauce, and french fries.
Chicken Ciabatta
Grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, goat cheese, tomato, lettuce, basil and balsamic reduction, fries.
Chicken Gyro Sand
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, our Greek salad all chopped and mixed in Greek dressing wrapped in a whole wheat wrap, with fries.
Grecian Burger
American lamb, grilled and topped with sliced feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, aioli sauce on a brioche bun, served with fries.
Gyro Sandwich
Sliced rotisserie gyro meat, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.
Kofta Sandwich
Minced lamb and beef, spiced and grilled on a skewer, served with open pita, hummus, tzatziki, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, arugula and roasted potatoes.
Lunch Entrees
Beef Filet Kebab
Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.
Lamb Kebab
Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.
Chicken Kebab
Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.
Branzino
Mediterranean Sea Bass, pan seared, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, zucchini, roasted potatoes, vinaigrette and lemon dill yogurt sauce.
Eggplant Rollatini
Sliced eggplant filled with feta and spinach, baked in a casserole with marinara and mozzarella, with potato puree.
Greek Chicken Pasta
Sauteed chicken breast, pancetta, mushrooms, sundried tomato, olives, garlic, creme, goat cheese, feta and rigatoni pasta.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled medium, gigande bean cassoulet, lemon and dill.
Gyro Platter
Rotisserie gyro slices, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables, house made tzatziki and grilled pita bread.
Mixed Grill
Choose up to three proteins. Served with lemon garlic roasted potatoes and vegetables.
Moussaka
Mediterranean classic - roasted potatoes, eggplant and zucchini, seasoned ground beef, bechamel sauce, layered and baked fresh in a casserole.
Short Rib Ravioli
Braised short rib stuffed pasta, portobello mushrooms, onions, parmesan, red wine dime sauce.
Shrimp & Orzo
Grilled shrimp, orzo risotto with spinach, zucchini, tomatoes, feta cheese and haricot verts.
Spinach Artichoke Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, sauteed artichokes, tomato and fresh spinach, white wine lemon sauce, rice pilaf.
Steak Frites
Premium black angus sirloin, char grilled with oregano and thyme, with roasted potato and spring mix vinaigrette.
Sides
Flatbread
Chicken & Feta
Mozzarella, chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, feta, caramelized onions, finished with balsamic reduction.
Portobello
Mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic, thyme and gorgonzola cheese.
Prosciutto & Fig
Mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese, arugula, fig jam finished with balsamic glaze.
Spinach & Feta
Mozzarella, tomato, goat cheese, garlic and chimichurri.
Lunch Specials
Kids
Kids Chicken Kebab
Mini Kebab with Rice, Green Beans, Pita & Tzatziki Sauce
Kids Gyro Sandwich
Rotisserie Gyro Meat, With Tzatziki wrapped in Pita, with French Fries
Kids Gyro Platter
Rotisserie Gyro Meat, Rice Pilaf, Green Beans, Pita & Tzatziki Sauce
Kids Pasta & Meatballs
Orzo Pasta with Meatballs, Marinara & Feta Cheese
Kids Cheeseburger
Burger with American Cheese and French Fries
Kids Flatbread
Sauce, Mozzarella & Feta cheese. Add Pepperoni, Chicken or Meatballs.
Dips
Meats
Lamb Shank
Marcho farms lamb, seasoned and slowly braised with vegetables, fresh herbs and red wine, over mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Grilled Pork Chop
Premium Berkshire pork, mushroom red wine sauce, goat cheese pasta with butternut squash and haricot verts.
Ribeye Steak
14 Oz. Aged Certified Angus beef, char grilled with oregano and thyme, potatoes and sauteed greens.
Lamb Chops
Marcho Farms lamb, seasoned and grilled with lemon and oregano, served with lemon garlic potatoes and vegetables.
Lamb Kebab
Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.
Mixed Grill
Choose from three proteins, served with roasted potatoes and roasted vegetables.
Beef Kabob
Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.
Chicken Kabob
Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.
Grecian Burger
Ground American lamb, feta, onion, tomato, aioli, on a brioche bun served with french fries.
Gyro Platter
Rotisserie gyro slices, tzatziki, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables and grilled pita.
Gyro Sandwich
Sliced rotisserie gyro, onions, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, arugula and house made tzatziki on a grilled pita, served with french fries.
Seafood
Branzino
Mediterranean Sea Bass - pan seared butterflied filet, sauteed scallop and shrimp, in white wine butter sauce, roasted potatoes and sauteed spinach.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled medium, gigande bean cassoulet, lemon and dill.
Shrimp & Orzo
Grilled gulf shrimp, with sauteed zucchini, onions, tomatoes, feta and spinach in orzo risotto, with grilled asparagus.
Shrimp & Scallops
Cauliflower puree, sauteed veggie succotash, grilled asparagus.
Chicken & Specialties
Moussaka
Mediterranean classic - roasted potatoes, eggplant and zucchini, seasoned ground beef, bechamel sauce layered and baked in a casserole.
Spinach Artichoke Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, sauteed artichokes, tomatoes and spinach in a white wine lemon sauce, rice pilaf.
Rosemary Chicken
Chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto, dried figs, goat cheese and basil, pan seared and roasted, mushroom Mavrodaphne sauce, cauliflower puree and vegetables.
Eggplant Rollatini
Slices of eggplant with feta and spinach baked in a casserole with marinara, feta and fresh mozzarella, with potato puree.
Flatbreads
Spinach & Feta
Mozzarella, tomato, goat cheese, garlic and chimichurri.
Portobello
Mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic, thyme and gorgonzola cheese.
Chicken & Feta
Mozzarella, chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, feta, caramelized onions, finished with balsamic reduction.
Prosciutto & Fig
Mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese, arugula, fig jam finished with balsamic glaze.
Pasta
Lobster Pasta
Maine lobster meat and shrimp, sauteed with mushrooms, garlic and tomato in a creamy brandy tomato sauce, with spaghetti pasta.
Short Rib Ravioli
Braised short rib stuffed pasta, portobello mushrooms, onions, parmesan with demi red wine sauce.
Greek Chicken Pasta
Sauteed chicken, pancetta, mushrooms, sundried tomato, olives, roasted garlic creme, goat cheese and feta over rigatoni pasta.
Sides
Dessert
Baklava
Traditional Baklava, layers of walnuts, phyllo pastry with cinnamon clove, honey syrup, served with vanilla ice cream.
Galaktobureko
Semolina Custard wrapped in crispy phyllo, baked fresh to order, drizzled honey syrup, walnuts and pistachio gelato.
Chocolate Torte
Flourless chocolate cake with red wine, coffee and chocolate ganache, served with a berry sauce.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Proudly serving Award Winning Mediterranean Cuisine, with Classic and Modern takes on recipes. Complimented with Great Selection of Wine, Beer and Hand Crafted Cocktails, with Friendly Service in a Casual and Elegant Setting. Visit our two locations at University Town Center and Sarasota Landings. Taste the Mediterranean!
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park, FL 34201