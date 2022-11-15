Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Apolonia Chicago

83 Reviews

$$

105 E Cermak Rd

Chicago, IL 60616

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
We bring you Apolonia! Chef Stephen Gillanders' highly anticipated second restaurant has found it’s home at 2201 S. Michigan Ave in the South Loop. Apolonia, named after Gillanders’ Grandmother, will focus on Mediterranean cuisine with a finely curated beverage program to match.

