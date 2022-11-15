Tony's Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Tony's Pizzeria 216 West Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

216 West Main St.

Mason, OH 45040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meduim Pizza
Large Pizza
Calzone

Slices

Pizza Slice

$3.00

Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.50

Cheese

Meduim Pizza

$14.75

Cheese

Large Pizza

$20.00

Cheese

Small House Special

$16.00

Medium House Special

$23.50

Large House Special

$37.00
Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.00
Calzone

Calzone

$10.00

Gluten Crust 10"

$13.00

Cauliflower Crust 10"

$13.00

Starters

Garlic Knots Six piece

Garlic Knots Six piece

$5.75Out of stock

Fresh made dough baked to a gold brown and toss in our homemade garlic sauce with aside of our homemade marinara sauce

Garlic Knots Twelve piece

Garlic Knots Twelve piece

$10.00Out of stock

fresh made dough baked to a gold brown and toss in our homemade garlic sauce with a side of our homemade marinara sauce

Pepperoni Sticks (4)

Pepperoni Sticks (4)

$8.75Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Bread W/Cheese

$7.00

Jersey Fries

$6.00Out of stock
Capress

Capress

$9.50

Farm fresh Tomato when in season or Roast red pepper fresh Mozzarella fresh basil and homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$6.75Out of stock

Wedding Soup

$6.00
Soup of the Week

Soup of the Week

$6.00
Toss Salad

Toss Salad

$5.00

House Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, feta and homemade croutons

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$5.75Out of stock

Fresh with homemade crouton, homemade Caesar dressing and a blend shaved cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Spring mix, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives and feta with our homemade garlic vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Ham, Capicola, Geno Salami, Smoked Provolone, Pepperoni, banana pepper, artichoke heart, marinated mushrooms, roast pepper, green& black olives and on a bed of spring mix with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Entree

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00Out of stock

F

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00Out of stock

Pasta

Spaghetti

$8.50Out of stock

Penna

$8.50Out of stock

Lasagna

$13.00Out of stock

Baked Penna

$12.00Out of stock

Ravioli

$12.00Out of stock

Italian Style Subs

Meatball Parmesan

$10.00Out of stock

Sausage Parmesan

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan SUB

$10.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parmesan SUB

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Six in One

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Hoagie

$9.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Philadelphia creamer cheese New York Style cake

Tiramisu

$7.50Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Lemomcello

$4.00

Two layer Chocolate

$4.00

Side Item

Meatballs (3)

$4.75Out of stock

Sausage

$5.80

Chicken Breast

$5.00Out of stock

Dressing

$0.75

Mariinara

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$0.75

Roman Cheese

$1.00

Fresh Wings

Six Wings

$7.00Out of stock

Twelve

$14.00Out of stock

Drinks

Soda Cans

$1.25

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Body Arm

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

216 West Main St., Mason, OH 45040

Directions

Gallery
Tony's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mck's BBQ - 7521 Gibson Street
orange starNo Reviews
7521 Gibson Street Liberty Township, OH 45069
View restaurantnext
Richards Pizza - Monroe
orange starNo Reviews
20 S. American Way Monroe, OH 45050
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Cincinnati Premium Outlets
orange star3.8 • 39
400 Premium Outlets Drive Monroe, OH 45050
View restaurantnext
Palermo's Italian Restaurant - West Chester
orange starNo Reviews
6096 W Chester Rd West Chester, OH 45069
View restaurantnext
The Grille @ 1320 - Shaker Run Golf Club
orange star4.3 • 12
1320 Golf Club Dr Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
The Works - Loveland
orange star4.3 • 1,087
20 Greer Millitzer Ln Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mason

Phoenician Taverna
orange star4.6 • 921
7944 S Mason Montgomery Rd Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
Half Day Cafe - Mason/Deerfield Township
orange star4.6 • 662
8825 Wilkens Blvd Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Deerfield
orange star4.4 • 257
5070 Deerfield Blv Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
BrewRiver Kitchen at Sonder Brewing
orange star4.2 • 177
8584 Duke Blvd Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mason
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston