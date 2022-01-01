Restaurant header imageView gallery

Apostle Supper Club - Duluth

505 W Superior St.

Duluth, MN 55802

Starters

Relish Bowl

$6.00

Assorted Pickled Vegetables

Chips and Dip

$6.00

House Made Chips, Spicy Pickle Giardenara and 14 Spiced Seasoned Sour Cream

Deviled Eggs

$15.00

Flight of Devided Eggs: Classsic Deviled Egg, Fried Chicken Skin Egg with Hot Sauce, Anchovy Egg with Furikake, Bacon and Crispy Potato Chip Egg, and Beef Carpaccio & Chimichurri Egg

Mushroom Toast

$16.00

Foraged mushrooms, truffle, White Balsamic, Arugula, Aged Cheese & Mountain Honey

Cheese Fondue

$16.00Out of stock

Molten Cheese Pot with Vegetables, Toast & Curds

Beer Steamed Mussels

$22.00Out of stock

Herb Broth & Toast Tips, Lotus Chips and Herbs De Provence

Prawns

$16.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

White Anchovy, House Made Croutons & Shaved Parmesan

Beets & Pillow

$14.00

Chili & Honey Glazed Beets with Burrata Cheese & Candied Nuts

House Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

House Salad A la Carte

$5.00

Soup

Daily Chowder

$6.00

Rotating Daily Chowder

French Onion

$6.00

Oxtail, Caramelized Onion, Gouda & Crostini

Entrees

Chicken & Pickle

$25.00

Dill Pickle Brined Honey Butter Breaded Chicken with Chicken Skin Gravy

Yabba Dabba Doo

$85.00

Giant Bone in Short Rib with Veal Demi & Fondant Potatoes

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

$20.00

Rosemary Mushroom Gravy, Pickled Turmeric Apple Slaw and Charred Brussels Sprouts

8oz Grass-Fed Filet Mignon

$56.00

Locally sourced grass-fed beef served with crisp potatoes, braised endive, cognac cream

14oz Grass-Fed Beef Ribeye

$48.00

Locally sourced grass-fed beef, served with tempura mushrooms, shallots, herbs & red wine

Lobster Popcorn Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Giant Shells, Lobster, Crusted with Buttered Popcorn.

Herb Crusted Lamb Rack

$38.00

Broiled Lamb, Red Wine Demi-Glacé, Braised Cabbage with Pickled Mustard Seeds

Salmon

$30.00

Artichoke Barigoule & Asparagus with Bearnaise & Confit Lemon

Fish Fry

$20.00

Hand Breaded White Fish Served with House Made Salt & Vinegar Fries, Preserved Lemon Aioli & Sea Salt.

Apostle Burger

$18.00

Caramelized Burger, Aged Cheddar, House Sauce, Pickled Onions & Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Shoestring

Chicken Fried Lobster

$28.00

Hand Breaded Lobster Tail topped with Lemon Chive Hollandaise & Smashed Potatoes

Scampio

$24.00

Beef Tenderloin

$45.00Out of stock

Prime

$35.00Out of stock

Walleye Special

$26.00Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

EX. Bread

$3.00

Smashed Potatoes.

$8.00

Rosemary with Fingerling Potatoes

Asparagus with Bearnaise

$8.00

Asparagus with Bearnaise

Braised Cabbage

$8.00

Braised in red wine demi

Fries

$8.00

Shoestring fries served with malt vinegar aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Par Blanched Brussel Sprouts

Au Gratin

$8.00

Dessert

Jell-O Cake

$10.00

White Cake with Strawberry Jell-O, Vanilla Whipped Cream & Fresh Berries

Banana Wafer Pudding

$10.00

Butterscotch pudding with candied banana and vanilla wafers

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$12.00

Dark Chocolate Cake, Coffee Ganache & Whipped Foam

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Cornmeal crust with Bordeaux Cherry and Sage Chantilly Cream

Sorbet Parfait

$10.00

Rotating Sorbet flavors with seasonal fruit and Brown sugar Granola Clusters

Comp Birthday Cake

Flourless Torte

$10.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

DRAFT BEER

Earth Rider Helles Lager

$7.00

Bent IPA

$7.00

Bent Venture Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$7.00

Duluth Cider Gitch Semi Sweet

$7.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Bottle

$6.00

Stella Artois Bottle

$7.00

Castle Danger Aurora Haze

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Lagunitas Hop N/A

$4.75

Breakfast

Donut Basket

$13.00

Pickle Pretzel

$16.00

Salmon Toast

$15.00

Apostle Breakfast

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Avo Toast & poached Eggs

$15.00

Pimento Cheese Scramble

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Banana Churro Waffles

$15.00

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$13.00

Liquor

Christian Bros

$7.00

Copper & Kings

$10.00

E&J

$7.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Korbel

$8.00

Martell

$9.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Aquavit Vikre

$9.00

Chamboard

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Chartreuse GR

$11.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Galliano

$10.00

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermiester

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Pama

$8.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Pernod

$8.00

Schnapps

$6.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanquery

$8.00

Vikre Cedar

$10.00

Vikre Juniper

$10.00

Vikre Spruce

$10.00

Alander

$10.00

Bacardi Blk

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captian Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00

Rumhaven

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Coconut

$7.00

Balvenie

$16.00

Chivas

$11.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlevit

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$18.00

JW Black

$13.00

JW Red

$13.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Oban 14 yr

$16.00

Scapa 10yr

$14.00

Cabrito

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio Blanc

$10.00

Don Julio Resposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$14.00

1800 Blanco

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Patron

$9.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Lake Superior Vodka

$11.00

New Am Vodka

$6.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bookers

$13.00

Bulleit Burbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

E.H. Taylor

$20.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

High West Rye

$10.00

Honor Brand

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knobb Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Red Breast

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Windsor

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Michters

$12.50

Vikre Honor Brand

$10.00

Beer

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$7.00

Earth Rider Stout

$7.00

Duluth Cider

$7.00

Earth Rider Helles

$7.00

Bent Paddle IPA

$7.00

Castle Danger Aurora Haze

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00

Two Hearted

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Furious

$5.00

Golden Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

Guiness

$6.50

N/A Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.75

Wine

Moscato Canyon Road

$6.50

La Terre - White Zinfandel

$6.00+

Chardonnay Canyon Road

$7.00

Pinot Noir Canyon Road

$7.00

Cabernet Canyon Road

$7.00

Food

Brined Wings

$14.00

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Poutine

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Philly

$16.00

FED Burger

$16.00

FED Cheeseburger

$14.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Cesar Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$4.00+

Cheese

$10.00

Pepperoni

$12.00

Sausage & Pepperoni

$12.00

Six Pack

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Inferno

$14.00

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Wings

$14.00

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

MTN Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Breakfast

Prime Bowl

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

American Breakfast

$12.00

Everything Omelet

$14.00

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$13.00

Pancakes

$10.00

French Toast

$10.00

Fresh Muffins

$5.00

Toasted Bagel

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

White Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Side Eggs

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

505 W Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

Directions

