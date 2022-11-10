- Home
Apothecary Restaurant 133 West San Francisco St.
133 West San Francisco
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Soups
Golden Sun Miso
Medicinal mushrooms, roasted tofu & green onions
Organic Roasted Tomato Bisque
Olive oil, roasted tomato & garlic with cream & basil. Add Cheesus of Nazareth Grilled Cheese with fresh mozzarella, cheddar, brie fresh tomatoes, basil leaves & basil aioli
Happy House Pho
Fresh tonic herbs including ginger, garlic, galangal, jujubes, & goji berries, lotus seeds, red bell pepper, daikon sprouts, sweet potato noodles, and asian vegetables - V add duck leg 11
Salads
Fennel Citrus Salad
Mixed greens, shaved fennel, jicama, snap peas, carrot, red bell pepper, avocado, orange & grapefruit with an essential oil fennel orange vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, parmesan & Herb de Provence gluten free croutons, tossed in our awardwinning caesar dressing.
Buffalo Gyro Plate
Mixed greens, rice, marinated artichokes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, feta, gyro-seasoned local buffalo, with lemon-garlic dressing & a side of tzatziki layered on house made gluten free pita.
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, jicama, tomato, toasted chipotle-rosemary nuts, roasted corn & avocado, with creamy cilantro-lime dressing
Housemade Sprouted Falafel
warm house pita with fresh sprouted chickpea falafel, mixed greens, tomatoes & kalamata olives drizzled with lemon & garlic tahini sauce. Dairy tzatziki available
Gaia's Garden
Starters
Roasted Garlic Pico Guacamole
Roasted garlic, jalapeños, cilantro, lime & onion with authentic crispy blue corn chips & house made roasted tomato salsa.
Vegan Menage A Trois Nachos
blue corn chips, anasazi beans, vegan nacho cheese, calabacitas, roasted green chili, pico guacamole & roasted tomato salsa
Dragon Spring Rolls
mung bean noodle, carrots, mint, basil, cilantro, daikon & pea sprouts rolled in green tea, cassava & brown rice wrappers. Served with tamarind-almond dipping sauce
Metatron's Mediterranean Platter
House pita, fresh falafel, Dolmas, hummus, marinated artichoke heart, roasted carrots and zucchini squash, tahini lemon sauce - GF
Shrimp Ceviche
Organic Brussel Sprouts
Artichoke Brulee
Fries
Greek Fries
with Bulgarian feta, oregano & capers
Shiitake Mushroom Fries
dusted with shiitake, olive oil & Himalayan crystal salt
Organic Sea Salt & Rosemary Fries
CBD XMAS Fries
Chill out with crisp and luscious cbd fries, topped with our satisfying red & green chile. Choice of vegan or regular cheese.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Burger
½ lb regional grass-fed buffalo with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato & organic apple-cider-vinegar pickles on a gluten free bun
Christmas Burger
½ lb organic grass fed beef, red and green chili, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion + the fixings on a gluten free bun
Lotus Avocado Toast
whole avocado with olive oil, green onions, Himalayan crystal salt & fresh-ground black pepper nestled on thick gluten free country white bread
Cheezus Of Nazareth
classic thick cut gluten free country bread, basil aioli, fresh mozzarella, cheddar, & brie, fresh sliced tomatoes & basil leaves with a cup of organic local roasted tomato soup.
Yucca Flatbread Pizza
Caprese Pizza
pesto & tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & fresh basil
Mediterranean Pizza
feta, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, green onions & oregano
Green Chile Chicken Pizza
tomato sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, chicken, green chili, mushrooms & kalamata olives
Hawaiian
Classic Kids
Wild Mushroom
Entrees
Pad Thai
mung bean noodles, tamarind-almond sauce, carrots, green onions, red bell pepper, mung bean, pea, sunflower & daikon sprouts
Bibimbap Bowl
basmati rice, house kimchi, roasted maitake mushrooms, asian vegetables, carrots, pea & daikon sprouts, bbq & chili garlic sauce, & fried organic egg
Coconut Curry
yellow curry with kaffir lime, lemongrass, ginger, red bell pepper, carrots, snap peas, napa cabbage, mung bean sprouts & medicinal mushrooms. Served with basmati rice - V
Lemon Chicken
Mary's chicken with fresh lemon, butter, garlic & capers served with rice bran oil greek fries, mediterranean salad with European sheep feta & tomatoes
Salmon
Everyday Brunch
Desserts
Extras
Employee Meal
Kava Happy Hour
Teas
Fresh Fruit Elixirs
Smoothies/Bowls
Warm Elixirs
Milkshakes
Adaptogenic Lattes/Frappes
Kava Drinks
Bottled Beverages
Kombucha On Tap
One Sacred Body Loose Leaf Teas
Belly Bless Loose Leaf Tea
Breathe O2 Loose Leaf Tea
Couple's Blessing Loose Leaf Tea
Delicious Detox Loose Leaf Tea
Grief & Forgiveness Loose Leaf Tea
Headache Allergy Sinus Loose Leaf Tea
Heart Connection Loose Leaf Tea
Heart Moon Rhythm Loose Leaf Tea
Honored Warrior Loose Leaf Tea
New Pathways Loose Leaf Tea
Relaxing Massage Loose Leaf Tea
Temple Infusion Loose Leaf Tea
Weary Traveler Loose Leaf Tea
Whole Trinity Loose Leaf Tea
Belly Bless Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Breathe O2 Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Couple's Blessing Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Delicious Detox Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Grief & Forgiveness Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Headache Allergy Sinus Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Heart Connection Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Heart Moon Rhythm Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Honored Warrior Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
New Pathways Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Relaxing Massage Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Temple Infusion Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Weary Traveler Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
Whole Trinity Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds
One Sacred Body Essential Oils
Belly Bless Essential Oil
Breathe O2 Essential Oil
Couple's Blessing Essential Oil
Delicious Detox Essential Oil
Grief & Forgiveness Essential Oil
Headache Allergy Sinus Essential Oil
Heart Connection Essential Oil
Heart Moon Rhythm Essential Oil
Honored Warrior Essential Oil
New Pathways Essential Oil
Fusion Relaxing Massage Essential Oil
Temple Infusion Essential Oil
Weary Traveler Essential Oil
Whole Trinity Loose Essential Oil
One Sacred Body Flower Essences
Belly Bless Flower Essence
Oxygen Therapy Flower Essence
Couple's Blessing Flower Essence
Delicious Detox Flower Essence
Grief & Forgiveness Flower Essence
Headache Allergy Sinus Flower Essence
Heart Connection Flower Essence
Heart Moon Rhythm Flower Essence
Honored Warrior Flower Essence
New Pathways Flower Essence
Relaxing Massage Flower Essence
Temple Infusion Flower Essence
Weary Traveler Flower Essence
Whole Trinity Flower Essence
One Sacred Body Salves and Oils
Silver Moon Salve 1 oz. Classic Strength
Silver Moon Salve 2 oz. Classic Strength
Silver Moon Salve 1 oz. Extra Strength
Silver Moon Salve 2 oz. Extra Strength
Rose Gold Salve 1 oz. Classic Strength
Rose Gold Salve 2 oz. Classic Strength
Rose Gold Salve 1 oz. Extra Strength
Rose Gold Salve 2 oz. Extra Strength
Plain CBD 500mg Gold Oil
Plain CBD 1000mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Sh'ma Infusion 500mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Nite Peace 500mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Weary Traveler 500mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Love-o-licious 500mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Headache Allergy Sinus 500mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Sh'ma Infusion 1000mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Nite Peace 1000mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Weary Traveler 1000mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Love-o-licious 1000mg Gold Oil
Essential Blend - Headache Allergy Sinus 1000mg Gold Oil
Hemp Oil 1 oz
Hemp Oil 2 oz
One Sacred Body Breath/Tea Drops
Belly Bless Breath and Tea Drops
Breathe O2 Breath and Tea Drops
Couple's Blessing Breath and Tea Drops
Delicious Detox Breath and Tea Drops
Grief & Forgiveness Breath and Tea Drops
Headache Allergy Sinus Breath and Tea Drops
Heart Connection Breath and Tea Drops
Heart Moon Rhythm Breath and Tea Drops
Honored Warrior Breath and Tea Drops
New Pathways Breath and Tea Drops
Fusion Relaxing Massage Breath and Tea Drops
Temple Infusion Breath and Tea Drops
Weary Traveler Breath and Tea Drops
Whole Trinity Loose Breath and Tea Drops
Doc of Detox
Fulvic Acid Liquid Concentrate 100ml
Humic Acid Liquid Concentrate 60ml
Bright Eyes Fulvic Nano Drops 1oz
Tummy Love Liquid Concentrate 100ml
Ormus Minerals Liquid Concentrate 60ml
ATP Plus Elixir 60ml
Pineal Elixir 100ml
Divine Vine Elixir 100ml
"Black Gold" Humic Acid Powder 1.5 lb.
Bright Eyes Fulvic Nano Drops 2 oz
Miscellaneous Herbs and Tinctures
Boost Oxygen
La Puebla Elementals
American Ginseng Tincture
Anti-Viral Formula Tincture
Ashwaganda Tincture
Black Cohosh Tincture
Blood Sugar Stabilizer Formula Tincture
Blood Tonic Tincture
Blue Vervain Tincture
Chai Tincture 2 oz
Chinese Energy Formula Tincture 2oz
Cota Tincture 2 oz
Desert Barberry Formula Tincture 2oz
Elderberry Wellness Formula Tincture 2oz
Fennel Tincture 2oz
Fiji Stress Relief Formula Tincture
Hawthorn Tincture
Heart Tonic Tincture 2oz
Holy Basil Tincture 2oz
Immunity Booster Tincture
Kidney Tonic Tincture
Memory Revive Formula Tincture
Men's Revitalization Formula Tincture
Nettles Tincture
Omega Salve 2oz.
Para Freedom Formula Tincture
Peruvian Cat's Claw Tincture
Rainforest Formula Tincture
Red Root Tincture
Skin Therapy 2oz.
Southwest Formula Tincture
St. John's Wort Tincture
Tibetan Rhodiola Tincture
Viral Inhibitor Formula Tincture
Vision Tonic Tincture
Yin Tonic Tincture
Lung Ease
Skin Therapy 4 oz
Herbal Medicine
Chloroxygen Drops - Plain 1oz.
Chloroxygen Drops - Mint 1oz.
Chloroxygen Capsules 60 ct.
Chloroxygen Capsules 120 ct.
Deep Health Tincture 2 oz
Deep Health 60 Soft-gel Tab
Stress ReLeaf Tincture 1 oz
Singer's Soothing Throat Spray 1 oz
Allergy ReLeaf System
Stress Releaf 60 soft-gel
Loviral 30 soft-gel
Lymphatonic 30 soft-gel
Phytocilin 30 soft-gel
Essiac Tonic 60 soft-gel
Stomach Tonic 1 oz
Cocokind Facial Products
Logo T Shirts
Mountain Laurel Creations
One Sacred Body Balancing Herbal Elixir
CBD
Injoy CHA
133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe, NM 87501