Juice & Smoothies
Asian Fusion

Apothecary Restaurant 133 West San Francisco St.

review star

No reviews yet

133 West San Francisco

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Popular Items

Vegan Menage A Trois Nachos
Organic Sea Salt & Rosemary Fries
Vegan Key Lime Pie

Soups

Golden Sun Miso

$15.00

Medicinal mushrooms, roasted tofu & green onions

Organic Roasted Tomato Bisque

$14.00

Olive oil, roasted tomato & garlic with cream & basil. Add Cheesus of Nazareth Grilled Cheese with fresh mozzarella, cheddar, brie fresh tomatoes, basil leaves & basil aioli

Happy House Pho

$23.00

Fresh tonic herbs including ginger, garlic, galangal, jujubes, & goji berries, lotus seeds, red bell pepper, daikon sprouts, sweet potato noodles, and asian vegetables - V add duck leg 11

Salads

Fennel Citrus Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, shaved fennel, jicama, snap peas, carrot, red bell pepper, avocado, orange & grapefruit with an essential oil fennel orange vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan & Herb de Provence gluten free croutons, tossed in our awardwinning caesar dressing.

Buffalo Gyro Plate

$26.00

Mixed greens, rice, marinated artichokes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, feta, gyro-seasoned local buffalo, with lemon-garlic dressing & a side of tzatziki layered on house made gluten free pita.

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, jicama, tomato, toasted chipotle-rosemary nuts, roasted corn & avocado, with creamy cilantro-lime dressing

Housemade Sprouted Falafel

$21.00

warm house pita with fresh sprouted chickpea falafel, mixed greens, tomatoes & kalamata olives drizzled with lemon & garlic tahini sauce. Dairy tzatziki available

Gaia's Garden

$17.00

Starters

Roasted Garlic Pico Guacamole

$16.00

Roasted garlic, jalapeños, cilantro, lime & onion with authentic crispy blue corn chips & house made roasted tomato salsa.

Vegan Menage A Trois Nachos

$21.00

blue corn chips, anasazi beans, vegan nacho cheese, calabacitas, roasted green chili, pico guacamole & roasted tomato salsa

Dragon Spring Rolls

$16.00

mung bean noodle, carrots, mint, basil, cilantro, daikon & pea sprouts rolled in green tea, cassava & brown rice wrappers. Served with tamarind-almond dipping sauce

Metatron's Mediterranean Platter

$29.00

House pita, fresh falafel, Dolmas, hummus, marinated artichoke heart, roasted carrots and zucchini squash, tahini lemon sauce - GF

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

Organic Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Artichoke Brulee

$22.00

Fries

Greek Fries

$13.00

with Bulgarian feta, oregano & capers

Shiitake Mushroom Fries

$13.00

dusted with shiitake, olive oil & Himalayan crystal salt

Organic Sea Salt & Rosemary Fries

$8.00

CBD XMAS Fries

$20.00

Chill out with crisp and luscious cbd fries, topped with our satisfying red & green chile. Choice of vegan or regular cheese.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Burger

$19.00

½ lb regional grass-fed buffalo with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato & organic apple-cider-vinegar pickles on a gluten free bun

Christmas Burger

$18.00

½ lb organic grass fed beef, red and green chili, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion + the fixings on a gluten free bun

Lotus Avocado Toast

$16.00

whole avocado with olive oil, green onions, Himalayan crystal salt & fresh-ground black pepper nestled on thick gluten free country white bread

Cheezus Of Nazareth

$19.00

classic thick cut gluten free country bread, basil aioli, fresh mozzarella, cheddar, & brie, fresh sliced tomatoes & basil leaves with a cup of organic local roasted tomato soup.

Yucca Flatbread Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$21.00

pesto & tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & fresh basil

Mediterranean Pizza

$22.00

feta, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, green onions & oregano

Green Chile Chicken Pizza

$24.00

tomato sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, chicken, green chili, mushrooms & kalamata olives

Hawaiian

$21.00

Classic Kids

$16.00

Wild Mushroom

$23.00

Entrees

Pad Thai

$22.00

mung bean noodles, tamarind-almond sauce, carrots, green onions, red bell pepper, mung bean, pea, sunflower & daikon sprouts

Bibimbap Bowl

$23.00

basmati rice, house kimchi, roasted maitake mushrooms, asian vegetables, carrots, pea & daikon sprouts, bbq & chili garlic sauce, & fried organic egg

Coconut Curry

$25.00

yellow curry with kaffir lime, lemongrass, ginger, red bell pepper, carrots, snap peas, napa cabbage, mung bean sprouts & medicinal mushrooms. Served with basmati rice - V

Lemon Chicken

$26.00

Mary's chicken with fresh lemon, butter, garlic & capers served with rice bran oil greek fries, mediterranean salad with European sheep feta & tomatoes

Salmon

$33.00

Everyday Brunch

Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Green Chile Breakfast BLT

$16.00

Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

Golden Milk Overnight Oats

$14.00

House Cereal and Milk

$14.00

Fresh Fruit Platter

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Desserts

Coconut Cream & Fresh Berries

$15.00

Vegan Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Paleo Kava Cookie

$16.00

Goddess Of Cacao Mousse

$14.00

Flan de Cajeta

$14.00

Island Mango Crisp

$14.00

Chia Pudding

$15.00

Extras

Guacamole

$6.00

Blue Corn Chips

$4.00

Green Chile

$3.00

Red Chile

$3.00

Hot Sauce

$3.00

Kim Chee

$6.00

Basamati Rice

$4.00

Verde Rice

$4.00

Vegan Cheese

$3.00

Organic Ranch

$4.00

Toast

$5.00

Employee Meal

Golden Sun Miso

Burrito Bowl

Employee Drink

Kava Happy Hour

Chips and sauce (happy hour)

10 minutes oxygen (happy hour)

Specials

Blue Corn Frybread Taco

$25.00

Homemade Empanadas

$25.00

1 Empanada

$8.00

Teas

Hot Tea

$7.00

Moroccan Mint Iced Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00

English Breakfast Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Coffee

French Press Coffee

$5.00

Locally Roasted Coffee

$5.00

Locally Roasted Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Elixirs

Pomegranate Infusion

$7.00

O2 Mojito Boost

$7.00

Kuthumi Ginger Zing

$7.00

Smoothies/Bowls

Classic Berry Acai Bowl

$15.00

Classic Berry Acai Smoothie

$11.00

Green Vibrance Smoothie

$12.00

Island Mango Lassi

$11.00

Butterfinger Smoothie

$11.00

Warm Elixirs

Elder Toddie

$10.00

Apple Tonic Toddie

$10.00

Noah's Nurturing Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Kadimah's Buttered Chai

$8.00

Chickory Dandelion Root Latte

$9.00

Golden Milk

$7.00

Hot Matcha Latte

$8.00

Milkshakes

Matchacado Milkshake

$12.00

Orange Dreamsicle Milkshake

$12.00

Golden Temple Milkshake

$12.00

Sea Salted Caramel Mocha Milkshake

$12.00

Adaptogenic Lattes/Frappes

Anxiety Calm

$10.00

Digestive Tonic

$10.00

Elevate

$10.00

Goddess Revive

$10.00

Matcha Moriga Mint

$10.00

Mushroom Power

$12.00

Kava Drinks

Fresh Hawaiian Kava Bowl

$7.00

Kavacolada

$9.00

Maui's Master Cleanse Kava

$9.00

Blueberry Lavender Coconut Kava

$13.00

Kava Sipping Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Strawberry Fields

$13.00

Kava Mimosa

$13.00

Bottled Beverages

Kombucha Bottle

$8.00

Sparkling Water 33.8 oz

$7.00

Sparkling Water 16.9 oz

$4.00

Spring Water 33.8 oz

$7.00

Spring Water 16.9 oz

$4.00

In Joy Kraut

$11.00

Patrick's Prebiotic Sparkling Water

$5.00

Zevia

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Soothie

Berry Pie

$14.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$14.00

Kombucha On Tap

Coconut Aphrodesia Kombucha

$9.00

Bee Zencha Kombucha

$9.00

Eat A Peach Kombucha

$9.00

UmamiCHA

$9.00

Beauty Berry CHA

$9.00

Immu-CHA

$9.00

One Sacred Body Loose Leaf Teas

Belly Bless Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Breathe O2 Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Couple's Blessing Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Delicious Detox Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Grief & Forgiveness Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Headache Allergy Sinus Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Heart Connection Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Heart Moon Rhythm Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Honored Warrior Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

New Pathways Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Relaxing Massage Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Temple Infusion Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Weary Traveler Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Whole Trinity Loose Leaf Tea

$13.00

Belly Bless Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Breathe O2 Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Couple's Blessing Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Delicious Detox Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Grief & Forgiveness Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Headache Allergy Sinus Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Heart Connection Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Heart Moon Rhythm Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Honored Warrior Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

New Pathways Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Relaxing Massage Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Temple Infusion Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Weary Traveler Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

Whole Trinity Loose Leaf Tea with Hemp Buds

$22.00

One Sacred Body Essential Oils

Belly Bless Essential Oil

$22.00

Breathe O2 Essential Oil

$22.00

Couple's Blessing Essential Oil

$22.00

Delicious Detox Essential Oil

$22.00

Grief & Forgiveness Essential Oil

$22.00

Headache Allergy Sinus Essential Oil

$22.00

Heart Connection Essential Oil

$22.00

Heart Moon Rhythm Essential Oil

$22.00

Honored Warrior Essential Oil

$22.00

New Pathways Essential Oil

$22.00

Fusion Relaxing Massage Essential Oil

$22.00

Temple Infusion Essential Oil

$22.00

Weary Traveler Essential Oil

$22.00

Whole Trinity Loose Essential Oil

$22.00

One Sacred Body Flower Essences

Belly Bless Flower Essence

$20.00

Oxygen Therapy Flower Essence

$20.00

Couple's Blessing Flower Essence

$20.00

Delicious Detox Flower Essence

$20.00

Grief & Forgiveness Flower Essence

$20.00

Headache Allergy Sinus Flower Essence

$20.00

Heart Connection Flower Essence

$20.00

Heart Moon Rhythm Flower Essence

$20.00

Honored Warrior Flower Essence

$20.00

New Pathways Flower Essence

$20.00

Relaxing Massage Flower Essence

$20.00

Temple Infusion Flower Essence

$20.00

Weary Traveler Flower Essence

$20.00

Whole Trinity Flower Essence

$20.00

One Sacred Body Salves and Oils

Silver Moon Salve 1 oz. Classic Strength

$48.00

Silver Moon Salve 2 oz. Classic Strength

$78.00

Silver Moon Salve 1 oz. Extra Strength

$67.00

Silver Moon Salve 2 oz. Extra Strength

$114.00

Rose Gold Salve 1 oz. Classic Strength

$48.00

Rose Gold Salve 2 oz. Classic Strength

$78.00

Rose Gold Salve 1 oz. Extra Strength

$67.00

Rose Gold Salve 2 oz. Extra Strength

$114.00

Plain CBD 500mg Gold Oil

$77.00

Plain CBD 1000mg Gold Oil

$137.00

Essential Blend - Sh'ma Infusion 500mg Gold Oil

$77.00

Essential Blend - Nite Peace 500mg Gold Oil

$77.00

Essential Blend - Weary Traveler 500mg Gold Oil

$77.00

Essential Blend - Love-o-licious 500mg Gold Oil

$77.00

Essential Blend - Headache Allergy Sinus 500mg Gold Oil

$77.00

Essential Blend - Sh'ma Infusion 1000mg Gold Oil

$137.00

Essential Blend - Nite Peace 1000mg Gold Oil

$137.00

Essential Blend - Weary Traveler 1000mg Gold Oil

$137.00

Essential Blend - Love-o-licious 1000mg Gold Oil

$137.00

Essential Blend - Headache Allergy Sinus 1000mg Gold Oil

$137.00

Hemp Oil 1 oz

$77.00

Hemp Oil 2 oz

$140.00

One Sacred Body Breath/Tea Drops

Belly Bless Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Breathe O2 Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Couple's Blessing Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Delicious Detox Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Grief & Forgiveness Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Headache Allergy Sinus Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Heart Connection Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Heart Moon Rhythm Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Honored Warrior Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

New Pathways Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Fusion Relaxing Massage Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Temple Infusion Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Weary Traveler Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Whole Trinity Loose Breath and Tea Drops

$20.00

Doc of Detox

Fulvic Acid Liquid Concentrate 100ml

$50.00

Humic Acid Liquid Concentrate 60ml

$50.00

Bright Eyes Fulvic Nano Drops 1oz

$30.00

Tummy Love Liquid Concentrate 100ml

$50.00

Ormus Minerals Liquid Concentrate 60ml

$50.00

ATP Plus Elixir 60ml

$50.00

Pineal Elixir 100ml

$50.00

Divine Vine Elixir 100ml

$50.00

"Black Gold" Humic Acid Powder 1.5 lb.

$50.00

Bright Eyes Fulvic Nano Drops 2 oz

$50.00

Miscellaneous Herbs and Tinctures

Rhino Dart Kava Extract

$25.00

Fire Tree Bark Tea

$25.00

Sauerkraut

$12.00

Hand Sanitizer

$12.00

Scoby Snax

$6.00

Vitality Sacred Clay 120 Capsules

$25.00

Vitality Mineral Manna 7oz

$42.00Out of stock

Vitality Aqui Terra Clay 240 Capsules

$45.00

Boost Oxygen

Oxygen Can Small (100 Breaths)

$18.00Out of stock

5 Liter Medium

Oxygen Can Large (200 Breaths)

$20.00

La Puebla Elementals

American Ginseng Tincture

$25.00

Anti-Viral Formula Tincture

$25.00

Ashwaganda Tincture

$25.00

Black Cohosh Tincture

$25.00

Blood Sugar Stabilizer Formula Tincture

$25.00

Blood Tonic Tincture

$25.00

Blue Vervain Tincture

$25.00

Chai Tincture 2 oz

$25.00

Chinese Energy Formula Tincture 2oz

$25.00

Cota Tincture 2 oz

$25.00

Desert Barberry Formula Tincture 2oz

$25.00

Elderberry Wellness Formula Tincture 2oz

$25.00

Fennel Tincture 2oz

$25.00

Fiji Stress Relief Formula Tincture

$25.00

Hawthorn Tincture

$25.00

Heart Tonic Tincture 2oz

$25.00

Holy Basil Tincture 2oz

$25.00

Immunity Booster Tincture

$25.00

Kidney Tonic Tincture

$25.00

Memory Revive Formula Tincture

$25.00

Men's Revitalization Formula Tincture

$25.00

Nettles Tincture

$25.00

Omega Salve 2oz.

$24.00

Para Freedom Formula Tincture

$25.00

Peruvian Cat's Claw Tincture

$25.00

Rainforest Formula Tincture

$25.00

Red Root Tincture

$25.00

Skin Therapy 2oz.

$24.00

Southwest Formula Tincture

$25.00

St. John's Wort Tincture

$25.00

Tibetan Rhodiola Tincture

$25.00

Viral Inhibitor Formula Tincture

$25.00

Vision Tonic Tincture

$25.00

Yin Tonic Tincture

$25.00

Lung Ease

$25.00

Skin Therapy 4 oz

$34.00

Herbal Medicine

Chloroxygen Drops - Plain 1oz.

$16.00

Chloroxygen Drops - Mint 1oz.

$16.00

Chloroxygen Capsules 60 ct.

$16.00

Chloroxygen Capsules 120 ct.

$30.00

Deep Health Tincture 2 oz

$28.00

Deep Health 60 Soft-gel Tab

$30.00

Stress ReLeaf Tincture 1 oz

$16.00

Singer's Soothing Throat Spray 1 oz

$15.00

Allergy ReLeaf System

$30.00

Stress Releaf 60 soft-gel

$30.00

Loviral 30 soft-gel

$16.00

Lymphatonic 30 soft-gel

$16.00

Phytocilin 30 soft-gel

$16.00

Essiac Tonic 60 soft-gel

$30.00

Stomach Tonic 1 oz

$16.00

Cocokind Facial Products

Facial Cleansing Oil

$16.00

Facial Sunscreen Lotion

$26.00

Chia Facial Oil

$18.00

Vitamin C Serum

$20.00

Texture Smoothing Cream

$22.00

Raspberry Vinegar Toner

$18.00

Turmeric Tonic

$13.00

Pore Refining Concentrate

$16.00

MyMatcha Moisture Stick

$11.00

Sacred Clay Bath

$10.00

Card Decks

Tarot de St. Croix

$44.00

Invoking the Goddess

$39.00

Masculine Wisdom Cards

$33.00

Mia Zia

Rose Geranium Mist

$22.00

Rosehip Face Balm

$20.00

Lip Balm

$5.00

Logo T Shirts

Short Sleeve T shirt

$30.00

Mountain Laurel Creations

Dry Scalp & Dandruff Spray

$22.00

Happy Hormones Elixir

$30.00

Burdock Root Spagyrics Tincture

$20.00

Taurus Astrology Elixir

$18.00

Lady In Flowers Body Oil

$42.00

Lilac & Juniper Berry Oxymel

$24.00

One Sacred Body Balancing Herbal Elixir

Beloved

$45.00

Nourished

$45.00

Wholeness

$45.00

Native Roots

Aspen Tincture

$20.00

Echinacea

$20.00

High Desert Bitters

$20.00

Variety Incense

Sage (small bunch)

$6.00

Sage (big bunch)

$12.00

Palo Santo

$3.00

Copal

$3.00

CBD

CBD Gummy

$65.00

Dog Treats

$25.00

Joints CBD(cigarettes)

$10.00

2500 mg CBD Sunflower

$250.00

1500 CBD Count

$150.00

Injoy CHA

Novid

$9.00

No Brainz

$9.00

Bitter Digestif

$9.00

4 oz CBD Arnic

$12.00

Oil-Topical

$48.00

Hand Sanitizer

$4.50

Chatonix

$6.50

Pre Fixe Menu 1

Pre Fixe Dinner Party

$55.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Nutrient Rich Eats

Location

133 West San Francisco, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

