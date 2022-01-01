Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appalachian Brewing Co. Gettysburg -Gateway

No reviews yet

70 Presidential Circle

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Order Again

Small Plates

Classic Canadian Poutine

$10.00

ABC brewhaus fries topped with cheddar cheese curds and our 'Jolly Scot' gravy.

Coal Cracker Pierogies

$8.00Out of stock

Old fashioned potato and cheese pierogies, sautéed in garlic butter, caramelized onions and fresh herbs. Garnished with cracked black pepper and sour cream on the side.

Handmade Tater Tots

$9.50Out of stock

Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Freshly roasted brussel sprouts and bacon tossed in a homemade Korean BBQ sauce.

Sharables

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Our oversized pretzel served with brewhaus mustard and warm cheddar dip.

Mountain Nachos

$12.00

Melted cheddar jack cheese, spicy cheese sauce, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños and lettuce, piled high on tri-colored tortilla chips with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Bacon Wrapped Poppers

$11.00Out of stock

Jalapeño peppers stuffed with a cream cheese blend, wrapped in bacon, with ranch for dipping.

Artie's Spin Dip

$9.50

Baked spinach & artichoke dip served with toasted pitas, celery and carrots.

Brew Wings

$16.00

Large and crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature house sauces.

Quesadillas

Cali Club Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Shroomzilla Quesadilla

$14.50

Freshly sliced & sautéed Portabella mushrooms, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, caramelized onions, black beans and baby spinach. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Soups & Salads

Campfire Chili Crock

$8.00

Black Angus beef, kidney beans, black beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, our secret ABC spice blend and infused with ‘Jolly Scot’ Scottish Ale.

Campfire Chili Cup

$6.00

Black Angus beef, kidney beans, black beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, our secret ABC spice blend and infused with ‘Jolly Scot’ Scottish Ale.

Cheddar Ale Crock

$6.00

A blend of cheddar cheese and our Water Gap Wheat Ale with potatoes, and green and red peppers. Garnished with sour Cream, cheddar jack cheese and crumbled bacon.

Cheddar Ale Cup

$4.50

A blend of cheddar cheese and our Water Gap Wheat Ale with potatoes, and green and red peppers. Garnished with sour Cream, cheddar jack cheese and crumbled bacon.

Grilled Caesar Salad

$13.50

We grill half a head of romaine right on the grill for flavor, and serve it intact with croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. (Traditional caesar salad available, too!)

Malt Haus Salad

$11.50

Crisp greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cheddar jack cheese and croutons.

Trail Mix Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Baby spinach with mandarin Oranges, sliced Apples and a ABC trail mix blend.

Power Bowls

Cosado Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken in a coconut ABC Island Rum sauce with sauteed peppers, onions, black beans, along with a grilled pineapple slice. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.

Thai Peanut Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken in a spicy ABC Ginger Beer Thai peanut sauce with black beans, sauteed peppers and onions. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.

Tikka Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken in a tikka masala sauce with sauteed peppers, onions and black beans. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.

Handhelds

Epic Angus Beef

$15.50

Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef burger, grilled and topped with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.

Epic Black Bean

$15.50

House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Choice of toppings. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).

Epic Chicken Breast

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.

Epic Turkey Burger

$15.50

Harrisburger Angus Beef

$13.00

Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Harrisburger Black Bean

$13.00

House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of cheese. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).

Harrisburger Chicken Breast

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Harrisburger Turkey Burger

$13.00

Hog Wild

$12.50

‘Jolly Scot’ seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder, served on a toasted brioche roll with our hand-crafted Appalachian Root Beer BBQ sauce.

NoBo Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Slow roasted prime rib, sliced thin and piled high on toasted Rustic Sour Dough. Topped with fried onion straws and a house made petal sauce.

Traditional Fried Chicken

$14.50Out of stock

Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Chips

Spicy Fried Chicken

$14.50Out of stock

Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Jalapeno pickle slaw & Sriracha Aioli

Flatbreads

Chicken Caesar Flatbread

$12.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a crispy flatbread brushed with a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with romaine lettuce lightly coated in dressing.

Harvest Flatbread

$13.00Out of stock

A roasted butternut squash and garlic spread on a crispy flatbread. Topped with sausage, caramelized onion and mozzarella cheese.

Brewhaus Classics

ABC Carne Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated flank steak, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, chipotle cream and fresh cilantro.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Crispy fried, beer-battered haddock served with Brewhaus fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Blackened shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, wasabi cream and fresh cilantro.

Brewers Mac & Cheese

$13.00

ABC five-cheese blend packed with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cavatappi pasta and topped with panko breadcrumbs.

Grilled Swordfish

$19.50Out of stock

Blackened Swordfish topped with an ABC Agave Mango Salsa. Served with a side of rice and vegetable du jour.

Mile High Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock

Homemade Black Angus meatloaf, piled high on Texas toast with garlic mashed potatoes, ‘Jolly Scot’ gravy and fried onion straws.

Pierogies & Beer Brats

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled, Mountain Lager steeped bratwurst, cheese stuffed pierogies sautéed in garlic butter, topped with caramelized onions. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and Brewhaus mustard.

Rockfish Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Beer-battered rockfish, cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and chipotle cream.

Desserts

Elephant Ear

$7.50

Hand stretched crispy fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with sweet caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Maple Bacon Cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock

Creamy vanilla cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Topped with maple bacon glaze and served with a slice of candied bacon.

Root Beer Float

$5.00

A bottle of our famous ABC Root Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.

Birch Beer Float

$5.00

A bottle of ABC White Birch Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.

Orange Cream Float

$5.00

A bottle of ABC Orange Cream Soda, served with local vanilla ice cream.

Chef's Selection

$7.00

Sides

Lg. Basket of Chips

$3.50

Side - Brown Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Side - Chips

$2.00

Side - Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Sm. Basket Fries

$2.50

Sm. Basket Onion Rings

$5.00

Sm. Basket Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side - Gravy

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$7.95

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Pasta w/ Sauce

$7.95

Kid's Sliders

$7.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!

70 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg, PA 17325

