Brewpubs & Breweries
Appalachian Brewing Company Lititz
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!
Location
55 N Water Street, Lititz, PA 17543
