Appalachian Tea

Fragile Shipping

$15.50 +

**Please make sure to put the address (or addresses) in the Special Instructions area of your order.** Shipping for small glass tea pots, teacups and saucers, or any gift set that includes those items AS WELL as any additional items other than the electric tea kettle (call to order). This shipping cost includes extra packaging and insurance to make sure your delicate items arrive in one piece. **If you are shipping to multiple addresses, please indicate in that section for the items which box the item goes in. If you have difficulties, you can call us at 304-410-0019 and we will help or take the order by phone.**