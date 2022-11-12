- Home
Appalachian Tea
Appalachian Tea
67 Reviews
$$
613 Ohio Ave
Charleston, WV 25302
Popular Items
Black>
Assam>
(Origin - Assam, India) Full-bodied, strong, and distinctively malty. Found in most black tea blends. e.g. Earl Grey, chai, and English Breakfast Highest caffeine content of all black teas
Ceylon>
(Origin - Sri Lanka) Due to the numerous estates and altitudes, this black tea ranges from honey gold and light, to burgundy brown and strong, to rich and full-bodied.
Darjeeling>
(Origin - Darjeeling, India) Considered the “champagne” of tea. Very bright and smooth compared to other black tea offerings with muscatel tones.
Dianhong>
(Origin - Yunnan Province, China) Well known for tastes ranging from dark/malty to golden light
Wild L. Souchong>
(Origin - Fujian Province, China) Dried over burning pine, thereby developing a strong smoky flavour. One of the highest grade black (red) teas in China
Oolong>
Green>
Matcha>
Pu-erh>
Herbal>
Butterfly>
Chamomile, lavender, and natural flavorings on a rooibos base. Great for bedtime!
Ginger Turmeric>
Warm, spicy tea with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Honeybush, ginger, turmeric, calendula.
Green Rooibos>
Cultivated from the Cycloplia intermedia plant in South Africa. Green tea flavor without the caffeine.
Honeybush >
An excellent tea for first-timers, smooth, sweet, and fragrant.
Happy Tummy>
Nourish>
Blackberry and red raspberry leaves, yarrow blossom, lemongrass, and rosemary. WV Produced.
Sweet Dreams>
All-natural, organic chamomile, lemon balm, and lemongrass tea to help you sleep.
Blends>
Blackberry Sage>
Rich ripe blackberry flavor on a black tea base with a hint of sage. Perfect with a touch of sugar and milk.
Chai>
A spicy black tea blend from India. Cinnamon, cloves, ginger, black peppercorns, nutmeg, allspice, cardamom, and Assam. The House chai is recommended.
Dorian Grey>
Senscha with oil of bergamont. Very subtle on both tastes. A house exclusive.
Earl Grey>
Assam with oil of bergamot. Strong citrus aroma. Bergamot is also believed to contribute to alertness.
Genmaicha>
A rich, earthy green tea. Tea is pan fried with rice kernels
Ice Wine>
A sweet-tasting tea, even without sugar. Black tea, raisins, pear bits, and natural flavorings
Jasmine Green>
A smooth green tea with the aroma of jasmine. Moderate to high caffeine.
Leon's Peppermint>
A black tea base with spearmint and peppermint for a cooling flavor.
Maple Black>
Black tea with a strong maple aroma and delicate taste.
Osmanthus>
A mild, sweet oolong with a warm floral scent similar to sun-warmed dry grass.
Peach Ginger Green>
A jasmine-scented green tea with a hint of ripe peach flavor and a little pep of ginger.
Peach Jasmine>
A jasmine-scented green tea with a hint of ripe peach flavor.
White Tangerine>
White tea with a delicate citrus flavor imparted by orange peel.
East London Ripper>
London Fog with a touch of Cayenne. Only served between Aug 31 and Nov 9th. Next available date: DEC 16th.
London Fog>
Earl Gray tea with a teaspoon of vanilla syrup, a spritzing of lavender, topped with foamed milk*. *Sub Oatmilk($0.50 extra)
House Blends>
English Breakfast>
Consists of Assam and Ceylon. Traditionally served with milk and sugar, these are available upon request.
Irish Breakfast>
Consists of Assam and Darjeeling; a strong, black tea with a distinct taste. Traditionally served with milk and sugar, these are available upon request.
Heather's Cocoa Matcha>
Matcha blended with cocoa.
House Chai>
Our own chai consisting of traditional spices and black tea. (No Anise) *Subject to Availability
Regular>
House>
Regular ole Joe!
Ethiopian Yirgacheffe>
Jamaican Blue>
Kona Estates>
Mothman Blend>
New England Donut House>
Sumiyaki>
Japanese charcoal roasted coffee, adding a little milk and sugar, brings memories of roasted marshmallows. (Served In House only)
Decaf>
Single Origin>
Black Ivory>
The rarest coffee on the planet. $2000 per 1/2Kg and only 479Kg produced per year.
Civet aka Kopi luwak>
Yes, this is the coffee mentioned in the B~t L~t movie. It is best consumed straight black, since the grounds are in with the drink. When you order in-house you get a smaller, additional cup of less expensive but still high-quality coffee to compare the two.
Ethiopian Yirgacheffe>
Jamaican Blue>
Kona Estates>
Sumiyaki>
Japanese charcoal roasted coffee, adding a little milk and sugar, brings memories of roasted marshmallows. (Served In House only)
International or Rare>
Black Ivory>
The rarest coffee on the planet. $2000 per 1/2Kg and only 479Kg produced per year.
Civet aka Kopi luwak>
Yes, this is the coffee mentioned in the B~t L~t movie. It is best consumed straight black, since the grounds are in with the drink. When you order in-house you get a smaller, additional cup of less expensive but still high-quality coffee to compare the two.
Sumiyaki>
Japanese charcoal roasted coffee, adding a little milk and sugar, brings memories of roasted marshmallows. (Served In House only)
Turkish/
This is prepared in the traditional pot and with sugar. If you do not wish to have sugar check the "No Sugar" option, cannot be made with stevia.
Coffee (Other)>
Greek Frappe (Cold)>
Café bombón>
With its roots in Valencia, Spain, (bombón literally means confection) to here in Charleston. A 1:1 ratio of espresso and sweetened condensed milk. (No substitutions)
Chery Mocha Latte>
Our mocha latte with just a hint of cherry juice...
Jitterbug>
This will move you...especially if done the recommended way. 4oz Espresso, 1.5 oz Heavy Cream (cold), 3 level teaspoons sugar.
Kaylee (Iced)>
Espresso, oat milk, sugar, and a hint of lavender over ice.
Mocha Latte>
Espresso and cocoa, hmm, even my partner loves this one. This cannot be made sugar free, apologies. However, we can switch out to our favorite milk sub, oatmilk.
Good Morning>
A Good Morning. Orange juice, ice, and a double shot of espresso layered on top, with a swirl of 1/4 teaspoon vanilla sugar.
The Secret Tunnel>
Cherry Bomb.
Espresso, white chocolate, cherry milk latte style......and a dash of cayenne
East London Ripper>
London Fog with a touch of Cayenne. Only served between Aug 31 and Nov 9th. Next available date: DEC 16th.
EMS Special.
You will hear colors
White Espresso.
The Dakota.
It's a mystery, like the individual that gave it the name.
Coffee Loose>
New Items/
Chocolate Covered Coffee Bean.
Crio Bru.
Summer Latte>
A lovely layered mixture of muddled blueberries, oat milk, and matcha, served iced.
Black Ivory>
The rarest coffee on the planet. $2000 per 1/2Kg and only 479Kg produced per year.
Café con Panna.
Espresso with house-made whipped cream
Café Nima.
Cold Brew Espresso, with caramel, heavy cream, and a pinch of Celtic sea salt.
Mothman Blend>
Saucy Punkin.
House Coffee with a good helpin' of pumpkin sauce.
The Lab!
Tea Based[O]>
Cloudy Day Tea Latte>
A soothing delicious combination of strong Assam, white chocolate, and foamed milk*, with a touch of lavender.
East London Ripper>
London Fog with a touch of Cayenne. Only served between Aug 31 and Nov 9th. Next available date: DEC 16th.
Iced Matcha Earth Latte>
Blue butterfly pea, flat milk, and matcha are layered for a beautiful earth effect. A touch of sugar is recommended for most people for this drink.
Mayflower>
Blackberry Sage tea with Elderflower, Milk foam
Pink Chai>
Summer Latte>
A lovely layered mixture of muddled blueberries, oat milk, and matcha, served iced.
Whisked Cocoa Matcha>
Cocoa and matcha whisked until frothy in whole milk. Satisfies your sweet tooth without having to add any sugar at all!
Coffee Based[O]>
Apple Pie Latte (Cold)
Espresso with apple and oatmilk served over ice.
Greek Frappe (Cold)>
Jitterbug>
This will move you...especially if done the recommended way. 4oz Espresso, 1.5 oz Heavy Cream (cold), 3 level teaspoons sugar.
Kaylee (Iced)>
Espresso, oat milk, sugar, and a hint of lavender over ice.
Mothman Blend>
Saucy Punkin.
House Coffee with a good helpin' of pumpkin sauce.
Food[O]>
Tea Based>
Dirty Chai Latte>
Chai with foamed milk* and a shot of espresso. ~$1 extra per shot *Sub Oatmilk($0.50 extra)
East London Ripper>
London Fog with a touch of Cayenne. Only served between Aug 31 and Nov 9th. Next available date: DEC 16th.
London Fog>
Earl Gray tea with a teaspoon of vanilla syrup, a spritzing of lavender, topped with foamed milk*. *Sub Oatmilk($0.50 extra)
Pink Chai>
Thai Iced Tea>
Strongly brewed black tea, spiced with taramind, cardamom, cinnamon, and vanilla. Then is sweetened with sugar and sweetened condensed milk (optional), Served over ice, with milk, or oatmilk. Boba can also be added. (See Boba Tea Menu)
Whisked Cocoa Matcha>
Cocoa and matcha whisked until frothy in whole milk. Satisfies your sweet tooth without having to add any sugar at all!
Summer Latte>
A lovely layered mixture of muddled blueberries, oat milk, and matcha, served iced.
Coffee Based>
Greek Frappe (Cold)>
Jitterbug>
This will move you...especially if done the recommended way. 4oz Espresso, 1.5 oz Heavy Cream (cold), 3 level teaspoons sugar.
Kaylee (Iced)>
Espresso, oat milk, sugar, and a hint of lavender over ice.
Saucy Punkin.
House Coffee with a good helpin' of pumpkin sauce.
Dairy / Alt Milk Based>
Gift Sets
Tea cup/loose leaf gift set
A randomly selected tea cup and saucer with a 15g bag of tea, perfect as a gift for the tea lover in your life.
Tea Ornaments
A reusable ornament (globe or heart shaped) with 15 grams of the tea of your choice and instructions for brewing. Give some tea and then use the ornament as a decoration! (Or leave a nice note in it)
French Press Mug Gift Bag
An insulated French press mug and 30 grams of your choice of tea. Pop some seasonal tissue paper on top, and your present is ready to go!
Cups and pots
Cozy
A thick, quilted tea cozy with side ties that leaves the lid and spout available for pouring and re-brewing. Please request colors and patterns in the notes. If you have a particular color or pattern in mind, please call us at 304-410-0019 and we can work with our seamstress to get exactly what you'd like.
Random Tea Cup and Saucer
Get a random tea cup for drinking your tea at home! You can include requests in the notes (color, size, pattern), and we will do our best to get something you'll enjoy!
Pottery Teapot
Yixing Gaiwan
Clay Pottery Mug
Elephant Mug
Heart Glass Cup
Bear Glass Cup
Glass Tea Cup With Strainer
Tea Press
French Press Mugs
Brew your tea on the go without the bother of tea bags or figuring out what to do with a strainer. HOW IT WORKS: Measure your dry tea into the metal cup. Fill to the first line with hot water. Place the inner cup gently on top of the water while the tea brews. When it has finished steeping, press the top down. Your tea is ready to drink!
Tea Strainers
Drop-In
Sasha's favourite type of tea strainer! This type sits inside a cup or pot like an open topped cup, giving your tea leaves the maximum amount of space to move around. It's also very easy to clean!
Silicone Leaf
A metal strainer topped by a silicone leaf that sits on the bottom of your mug. Comes with a small silicone tray to set your leaf in once you take it out of your mug.
Ball strainer
The classic ball shaped tea strainer. Good for single cups of tea.
Tea strainer pet trays
Set your tea strainer down in this adorable little bowl
Pug Strainers
Gold Leaf Strainer
Gemstone Tea Strainers
Heart Strainers
Glass Infuser / Cup W Carrier
Paper Tea Bags
Matcha Accessories
Whisk
Bamboo whisk (chasen) for making matcha and getting that beautiful foamy layer on top. A stand is recommend to help the whisk hold its shape.
Whisk stand
Made to help your matcha whisk hold its proper shape and allow it to dry fully.
Whisk and Stand Set
A matcha whisk (chasen) and whisk stand.
Tea Bag Holders
Snails
Tiny little silicone snails! They sit on the edge of your cup and you wrap the string of the tea bag around them to keep it from falling in. They can also double as glass markers for family gatherings or parties
Squirrels
Tiny little silicone snails! They sit on the edge of your cup and you wrap the string of the tea bag around them to keep it from falling in. They can also double as glass markers for family gatherings or parties
Birds
Tiny little silicone birds! They sit on the edge of your cup and you wrap the string of the tea bag around them to keep it from falling in. They can also double as glass markers for family gatherings or parties
Cats
Tiny little silicone snails! They sit on the edge of your cup and you wrap the string of the tea bag around them to keep it from falling in. They can also double as glass markers for family gatherings or parties
Pockets
Butterflies
Sloths
Hang Pets
Skulls
Llamas
Tins
Small Silver Square
Perfect for travel, this small tin has a window on top. Works well for bagged teas and short term storage of loose leaf. (Sunlight can be harmful to the flavor of your teas. If you use this tin long term, we recommend you keep it in a cabinet.)
Small Gold Square
Perfect for travel, this small tin has a window on top. Works well for bagged teas and short term storage of loose leaf. (Sunlight can be harmful to the flavor of your teas. If you use this tin long term, we recommend you keep it in a cabinet.)
Floral
Small Round
Black Cylinder
Tea Pets
Tea Ornaments
Electric Kettle
Black LL. >>
Assam>>
A strong, somewhat harsh tea from Camelia Senensis Assamica. Found in most black tea blends: Earl Grey, chai, and English Breakfast for example.
Ceylon>>
A medium-bodied black tea with moderate caffeine content and a mild, smooth flavor. From Sri Lanka
Darjeeling>>
Considered the “champagne” of tea. Very bright and smooth compared to other black tea offerings.
Dianhong>>
Wild L. Souchong>>
A smoked black tea harvested from wild tea plants. Has a sweet, malty flavor.
Green LL>>
Matcha LL>>
White LL>>
Pu-erh LL>>
Herbal LL>>
Butterfly LL>>
A rooibos based herbal tea with chamomile, lavender, and a hint of cherry flavoring. Very light and floral.
Ginger Tumeric LL>>
Warm, spicy tea with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Honeybush, ginger, turmeric, calendula.
Green Rooibos LL>>
Naturally uncaffeinated Green tea flavor without any of the caffeine. From the Cycloplia Intermedia plant in South Africa
Honeybush LL>>
Smooth, sweet, and fragrant, an excellent tea for first timers. Caffeine free.
Happy Tummy LL>>
Nourish LL>>
West Virginia produced! Blackberry and red raspberry leaves, yarrow blossom, lemongrass, and rosemary. Antioxidant and other health properties.
Sweet Dreams LL>>
West Virginia produced! All natural, organic chamomile, lemon balm, and lemon grass tea to help you sleep.
Blends LL.
Osmanthus LL>>
Blackberry Sage LL>>
Chai LL>>
A spicy black tea blend from India. Cinnamon, cloves, ginger, black peppercorns, nutmeg, allspice, cardamom, and Assamica tea.
Earl Grey LL>>
The traditional British morning blend with bergamot to give the caffeine an extra kick. Moderate caffeine with boost from bergamont.
Ice Wine LL>>
A sweet tasting tea, even without sugar. Black tea, raisins, pear bits, and natural flavorings
Leon's Peppermint LL>>
Ceylon tea with peppermint and spearmint. Very cool and refreshing.
Maple Black LL>>
Dorian Grey LL>>
Earl grey made with Sencha (green tea) as opposed to black tea
Genmaicha LL>>
Beautiful toasty flavor, roasted over dried rice with puffed rice mixed in.
Jasmine Green LL>>
Green tea “snails” blended with jasmine. Light, floral flavor.
Peach Ginger Green LL>>
Peach Jasmine LL>>
Green tea pearls scented with jasmine and flavored with ripe peach.
White Tangerine LL>>
White tea lightly flavored with tangerine peels.
House Blends LL.
Limited/Rare Oolongs LL.
Samplers LL
Basic Sampler
Just getting started with tea and not sure what you like? Trying to get someone to branch out? This sampler takes you through 4 of the most common types of tea: black, oolong, green, and white. Included are 4 loose leaf tea samples (1 of each type), directions on preparation, and notes on what kind of flavor to expect.
Black Tea Sampler
The perfect sampler for someone who loves black tea, but wants to explore the different types. Sampler includes loose leaf for one cup each of Assam, Ceylon, Darjeeling, and our Wild Lapsang Souchong as well as preparation instructions and a brief description of the flavors.
Classic Flavors Sampler
More of a flavored tea fan? This sampler set includes what most people consider to be staples of that type. This sampler includes loose leaf for one cup each of Chai, Earl Grey, Jasmine Green, and Leon's Peppermint (a black tea with peppermint and spearmint) as well as preparation instructions and a brief note on taste.
Fancy Flavors Sampler
It's always fun to try new flavors, and this sampler set lets you do just that! This kit includes loose leaf for 4 total cups of tea as well as preparation instructions and a brief note on taste. Sampler will always include Peach Jasmine, White Tangerine, Dorian Gray, and Ice Wine.
Green Tea Sampler
Get to know our green teas! This sampler includes loose leaf tea for one cup each of Genmaicha, Gunpowder, Peach Ginger, and Sencha as well as preparation instructions and a brief note on taste.
Herbal Sampler
Not a fan of caffeine? Want something you can have in the evening without it keeping you up? This sampler includes loose leaf for one cup each of Green Rooibos, Honeybush, Butterfly Tea, and Ginger Turmeric as well as preparation instructions and a short description of tastes.
WV Grown and Packaged Sampler
Support two local businesses in one purchase! These teas are grown and prepared by Brightside Acres right here in Pocahontas county. This sampler set includes loose leaf tea for a cup each of Nourish, Sweet Dreams, and Happy Tummy, as well as preparation instructions and a brief note on taste.
Build-Your-Own Sampler
Build the sampler set you want! You can pick between 1 and 4 teas.
Tea Truffles
Shipping
Tea Sampler Shipping
**Please make sure to put the name and address of the recipient in Special Instructions.** Ship tea samplers to friends and family! This shipping charge is for when you ONLY have tea samples in the order (or you have other things going to another address) and does not include the Tea Sampler itself.
General Shipping
**Please make sure to put the address (or addresses) in the Special Instructions area of your order.** Shipping for loose leaf tea and small retail items. We cannot ship prepared beverages and do not recommend shipping foods other than cookies. DOES NOT include the electric kettle (call to order), small glass tea pots, teacups and saucers, or any gift set that includes those items. **If you are shipping to multiple addresses, please indicate in that section for the items which box the item goes in. If you have difficulties, you can call us at 304-410-0019 and we will help or take the order by phone.**
Fragile Shipping
**Please make sure to put the address (or addresses) in the Special Instructions area of your order.** Shipping for small glass tea pots, teacups and saucers, or any gift set that includes those items AS WELL as any additional items other than the electric tea kettle (call to order). This shipping cost includes extra packaging and insurance to make sure your delicate items arrive in one piece. **If you are shipping to multiple addresses, please indicate in that section for the items which box the item goes in. If you have difficulties, you can call us at 304-410-0019 and we will help or take the order by phone.**
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tea, pastries, and loose leaf for home!
613 Ohio Ave, Charleston, WV 25302