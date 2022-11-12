Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appalachian Tea

67 Reviews

$$

613 Ohio Ave

Charleston, WV 25302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Darjeeling>
White Tangerine>
Chai>

Retail>

Advent Calendar Wreathes>

Advent Calendar Wreathes>

$50.00

Advent Calendar Wreaths, tea strainer is additional charge. THIS IS A PRE-ORDER, THE FIRST AVAILABLE PICKUP IS NOV 21. Call to pre-order.

Black>

Most Common Teas
Assam>

Assam>

$2.50+

(Origin - Assam, India) Full-bodied, strong, and distinctively malty. Found in most black tea blends. e.g. Earl Grey, chai, and English Breakfast Highest caffeine content of all black teas

Ceylon>

Ceylon>

$3.00+

(Origin - Sri Lanka) Due to the numerous estates and altitudes, this black tea ranges from honey gold and light, to burgundy brown and strong, to rich and full-bodied.

Darjeeling>

Darjeeling>

$3.50+

(Origin - Darjeeling, India) Considered the “champagne” of tea. Very bright and smooth compared to other black tea offerings with muscatel tones.

Dianhong>

Dianhong>

$3.50+

(Origin - Yunnan Province, China) Well known for tastes ranging from dark/malty to golden light

Wild L. Souchong>

Wild L. Souchong>

$4.50+

(Origin - Fujian Province, China) Dried over burning pine, thereby developing a strong smoky flavour. One of the highest grade black (red) teas in China

Oolong>

Ti Kuan Yin>

$3.00+

Between a green and black tea with a slightly sweet, malty flavor.

Li Shan.

$8.00+

Charcoal Roasted Black Oolong (As Available)

Yu Shan.

$10.00+

Green Ali Shan.

$12.00

Ali Shan Ti Kuan Yin.

$14.00

Green>

Dragonwell >

$3.50+

Smooth, vegetal green with a buttery after feel.

Gunpowder >

$3.50+

A slightly smoky Chinese green tea. Tea is pan-fried and rolled into small balls before frying.

Sencha >

$3.50+

A bright green from Japan. Leaves are steamed instead of pan roasting to retain the freshest green flavor.

Matcha>

Matcha>

$4.50+

A strong, bright, green tea made from finely ground tea leaves whisked into hot water. VERY high caffeine.

White>

White Peony>

$3.00+

A very mild, slightly sweet white tea with a pale yellow tint.

Pu-erh>

Moonlight Beauty >

$5.50+

Pu-erh is a ripened, aged tea. This particular Pu-erh is mildly composted before aging. Has a beautiful, sweet flavor. A raw, Pu-erh tea. Mellow, soft, refreshing, and thirst quenching, with a lingering sweet taste.

Herbal>

Butterfly>

$3.00+

Chamomile, lavender, and natural flavorings on a rooibos base. Great for bedtime!

Ginger Turmeric>

$3.50+

Warm, spicy tea with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Honeybush, ginger, turmeric, calendula.

Green Rooibos>

$3.50+

Cultivated from the Cycloplia intermedia plant in South Africa. Green tea flavor without the caffeine.

Honeybush >

$3.50+

An excellent tea for first-timers, smooth, sweet, and fragrant.

Happy Tummy>

$3.50+

Nourish>

$4.00+

Blackberry and red raspberry leaves, yarrow blossom, lemongrass, and rosemary. WV Produced.

Sweet Dreams>

$4.00+

All-natural, organic chamomile, lemon balm, and lemongrass tea to help you sleep.

Blends>

Teas with blended additions

Blackberry Sage>

$4.00+

Rich ripe blackberry flavor on a black tea base with a hint of sage. Perfect with a touch of sugar and milk.

Chai>

$3.50+

A spicy black tea blend from India. Cinnamon, cloves, ginger, black peppercorns, nutmeg, allspice, cardamom, and Assam. The House chai is recommended.

Dorian Grey>

$3.50+

Senscha with oil of bergamont. Very subtle on both tastes. A house exclusive.

Earl Grey>

$4.00+

Assam with oil of bergamot. Strong citrus aroma. Bergamot is also believed to contribute to alertness.

Genmaicha>

$3.00+

A rich, earthy green tea. Tea is pan fried with rice kernels

Ice Wine>

$3.00+

A sweet-tasting tea, even without sugar. Black tea, raisins, pear bits, and natural flavorings

Jasmine Green>

$3.50+

A smooth green tea with the aroma of jasmine. Moderate to high caffeine.

Leon's Peppermint>

$3.50+

A black tea base with spearmint and peppermint for a cooling flavor.

Maple Black>

$3.50+

Black tea with a strong maple aroma and delicate taste.

Osmanthus>

$4.00+

A mild, sweet oolong with a warm floral scent similar to sun-warmed dry grass.

Peach Ginger Green>

$3.00+

A jasmine-scented green tea with a hint of ripe peach flavor and a little pep of ginger.

Peach Jasmine>

$3.50+

A jasmine-scented green tea with a hint of ripe peach flavor.

White Tangerine>

$3.50+

White tea with a delicate citrus flavor imparted by orange peel.

East London Ripper>

$4.75+Out of stock

London Fog with a touch of Cayenne. Only served between Aug 31 and Nov 9th. Next available date: DEC 16th.

London Fog>

$5.00+

Earl Gray tea with a teaspoon of vanilla syrup, a spritzing of lavender, topped with foamed milk*. *Sub Oatmilk($0.50 extra)

House Blends>

These are blended in-house. The chai is only available in the prepared form and is seasonal.

English Breakfast>

$3.00+

Consists of Assam and Ceylon. Traditionally served with milk and sugar, these are available upon request.

Irish Breakfast>

$3.50+

Consists of Assam and Darjeeling; a strong, black tea with a distinct taste. Traditionally served with milk and sugar, these are available upon request.

Heather's Cocoa Matcha>

$6.00+

Matcha blended with cocoa.

House Chai>

$9.00+

Our own chai consisting of traditional spices and black tea. (No Anise) *Subject to Availability

Regular>

House>

House>

$1.00+

Regular ole Joe!

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe>

Out of stock

Jamaican Blue>

$4.00+

Kona Estates>

$4.00+

Mothman Blend>

$3.00+

New England Donut House>

$3.50+
Sumiyaki>

Sumiyaki>

$6.00+

Japanese charcoal roasted coffee, adding a little milk and sugar, brings memories of roasted marshmallows. (Served In House only)

Decaf>

$3.00+

Single Origin>

Black Ivory>

$20.00

The rarest coffee on the planet. $2000 per 1/2Kg and only 479Kg produced per year.

Civet aka Kopi luwak>

Civet aka Kopi luwak>

$5.00+

Yes, this is the coffee mentioned in the B~t L~t movie. It is best consumed straight black, since the grounds are in with the drink. When you order in-house you get a smaller, additional cup of less expensive but still high-quality coffee to compare the two.

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe>

Out of stock

Jamaican Blue>

$4.00+

Kona Estates>

$4.00+
Sumiyaki>

Sumiyaki>

$6.00+

Japanese charcoal roasted coffee, adding a little milk and sugar, brings memories of roasted marshmallows. (Served In House only)

International or Rare>

Black Ivory>

$20.00

The rarest coffee on the planet. $2000 per 1/2Kg and only 479Kg produced per year.

Civet aka Kopi luwak>

Civet aka Kopi luwak>

$5.00+

Yes, this is the coffee mentioned in the B~t L~t movie. It is best consumed straight black, since the grounds are in with the drink. When you order in-house you get a smaller, additional cup of less expensive but still high-quality coffee to compare the two.

Sumiyaki>

Sumiyaki>

$6.00+

Japanese charcoal roasted coffee, adding a little milk and sugar, brings memories of roasted marshmallows. (Served In House only)

Turkish/

Turkish/

$3.00+

This is prepared in the traditional pot and with sugar. If you do not wish to have sugar check the "No Sugar" option, cannot be made with stevia.

Coffee (Other)>

Greek Frappe (Cold)>

$4.00+
Café bombón>

Café bombón>

$3.00+

With its roots in Valencia, Spain, (bombón literally means confection) to here in Charleston. A 1:1 ratio of espresso and sweetened condensed milk. (No substitutions)

Chery Mocha Latte>

Chery Mocha Latte>

$4.50+

Our mocha latte with just a hint of cherry juice...

Jitterbug>

Jitterbug>

$4.00+

This will move you...especially if done the recommended way. 4oz Espresso, 1.5 oz Heavy Cream (cold), 3 level teaspoons sugar.

Kaylee (Iced)>

$5.50+

Espresso, oat milk, sugar, and a hint of lavender over ice.

Mocha Latte>

$4.00+

Espresso and cocoa, hmm, even my partner loves this one. This cannot be made sugar free, apologies. However, we can switch out to our favorite milk sub, oatmilk.

Good Morning>

Good Morning>

$4.00+Out of stock

A Good Morning. Orange juice, ice, and a double shot of espresso layered on top, with a swirl of 1/4 teaspoon vanilla sugar.

The Secret Tunnel>

It's a mystery, like the individual that gave it the name.

Cherry Bomb.

$3.50+

Espresso, white chocolate, cherry milk latte style......and a dash of cayenne

East London Ripper>

$4.75+Out of stock

London Fog with a touch of Cayenne. Only served between Aug 31 and Nov 9th. Next available date: DEC 16th.

EMS Special.

$5.00

You will hear colors

White Espresso.

$4.00+

The Dakota.

$5.50

It's a mystery, like the individual that gave it the name.

Coffee Loose>

House Blend 150g Bag

$10.00

White Coffee

$4.50

New Items/

These are debut items that may move to the final menu may not.

Chocolate Covered Coffee Bean.

$5.50+

Crio Bru.

$3.00

Summer Latte>

$5.50+

A lovely layered mixture of muddled blueberries, oat milk, and matcha, served iced.

Black Ivory>

$20.00

The rarest coffee on the planet. $2000 per 1/2Kg and only 479Kg produced per year.

Café con Panna.

$4.50+

Espresso with house-made whipped cream

Café Nima.

$3.75+Out of stock

Cold Brew Espresso, with caramel, heavy cream, and a pinch of Celtic sea salt.

Mothman Blend>

$3.00+

Saucy Punkin.

$3.00+

House Coffee with a good helpin' of pumpkin sauce.

The Lab!

Items here can be food, drinks, which may or may not contain dairy, nuts, etc. If you don't like coffee, tea, or certain foods, you may want to stay away, The concoction could be anything, HENCE, THE LAB.

Drink Concoction!

$2.50

Could be coffee, tea, milk related, have sugar, not have sugar, may contain nut flavors, syrups, spices, salt, anything

Food Attempt!

$3.00

Samurai

$3.00

Dorian Gray Ripper

Tea Based[O]>

Cloudy Day Tea Latte>

Cloudy Day Tea Latte>

$5.00+

A soothing delicious combination of strong Assam, white chocolate, and foamed milk*, with a touch of lavender.

East London Ripper>

$4.75+Out of stock

London Fog with a touch of Cayenne. Only served between Aug 31 and Nov 9th. Next available date: DEC 16th.

Iced Matcha Earth Latte>

Iced Matcha Earth Latte>

$5.50+

Blue butterfly pea, flat milk, and matcha are layered for a beautiful earth effect. A touch of sugar is recommended for most people for this drink.

Mayflower>

$4.00+Out of stock

Blackberry Sage tea with Elderflower, Milk foam

Pink Chai>

$4.00+

Summer Latte>

$5.50+

A lovely layered mixture of muddled blueberries, oat milk, and matcha, served iced.

Whisked Cocoa Matcha>

$5.00+

Cocoa and matcha whisked until frothy in whole milk. Satisfies your sweet tooth without having to add any sugar at all!

Coffee Based[O]>

Apple Pie Latte (Cold)

$4.50+

Espresso with apple and oatmilk served over ice.

Greek Frappe (Cold)>

$4.00+
Jitterbug>

Jitterbug>

$4.00+

This will move you...especially if done the recommended way. 4oz Espresso, 1.5 oz Heavy Cream (cold), 3 level teaspoons sugar.

Kaylee (Iced)>

$5.50+

Espresso, oat milk, sugar, and a hint of lavender over ice.

Mothman Blend>

$3.00+

Saucy Punkin.

$3.00+

House Coffee with a good helpin' of pumpkin sauce.

Food[O]>

Appalachian Scone (Subject to Avail).

$4.50Out of stock

Pepperoni roll flavored flaky scones!

WV Scones (Seasonal).

$4.50Out of stock

A flaky, buttery scone with cheese and RAMPS! Shaped like our beautiful state.

Tea Based>

Dirty Chai Latte>

$4.50+

Chai with foamed milk* and a shot of espresso. ~$1 extra per shot *Sub Oatmilk($0.50 extra)

East London Ripper>

$4.75+Out of stock

London Fog with a touch of Cayenne. Only served between Aug 31 and Nov 9th. Next available date: DEC 16th.

London Fog>

$5.00+

Earl Gray tea with a teaspoon of vanilla syrup, a spritzing of lavender, topped with foamed milk*. *Sub Oatmilk($0.50 extra)

Pink Chai>

$4.00+
Thai Iced Tea>

Thai Iced Tea>

$5.00+

Strongly brewed black tea, spiced with taramind, cardamom, cinnamon, and vanilla. Then is sweetened with sugar and sweetened condensed milk (optional), Served over ice, with milk, or oatmilk. Boba can also be added. (See Boba Tea Menu)

Whisked Cocoa Matcha>

$5.00+

Cocoa and matcha whisked until frothy in whole milk. Satisfies your sweet tooth without having to add any sugar at all!

Summer Latte>

$5.50+

A lovely layered mixture of muddled blueberries, oat milk, and matcha, served iced.

Coffee Based>

Greek Frappe (Cold)>

$4.00+
Jitterbug>

Jitterbug>

$4.00+

This will move you...especially if done the recommended way. 4oz Espresso, 1.5 oz Heavy Cream (cold), 3 level teaspoons sugar.

Kaylee (Iced)>

$5.50+

Espresso, oat milk, sugar, and a hint of lavender over ice.

Saucy Punkin.

$3.00+

House Coffee with a good helpin' of pumpkin sauce.

Dairy / Alt Milk Based>

Golden Milk>

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate>

$5.00+

Rich, creamy hot chocolate in a large mug.

Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate>

$5.00+

Oat Milk>

$1.75

Whole Milk>

$1.25

Cup is in-house pricing only.

Oat Milk (To Go)>

$3.00

Whole Milk (To Go)>

$2.00

Water>

Water, Small

$0.50

Water, Large

$1.00

Sandwiches.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

The most beautiful and basic comfort food: slices of cheddar cheese grilled to gooey perfection on white bread.

Cucumber Sandwich

$3.00

Soft white bread with cream cheese, a sprinkle of dill, and lightly salted cucumbers

Gift Sets

Tea cup/loose leaf gift set

Tea cup/loose leaf gift set

$15.00

A randomly selected tea cup and saucer with a 15g bag of tea, perfect as a gift for the tea lover in your life.

Tea Ornaments

Tea Ornaments

$7.00+

A reusable ornament (globe or heart shaped) with 15 grams of the tea of your choice and instructions for brewing. Give some tea and then use the ornament as a decoration! (Or leave a nice note in it)

French Press Mug Gift Bag

French Press Mug Gift Bag

$26.00

An insulated French press mug and 30 grams of your choice of tea. Pop some seasonal tissue paper on top, and your present is ready to go!

Cups and pots

Cozy

Cozy

$20.00

A thick, quilted tea cozy with side ties that leaves the lid and spout available for pouring and re-brewing. Please request colors and patterns in the notes. If you have a particular color or pattern in mind, please call us at 304-410-0019 and we can work with our seamstress to get exactly what you'd like.

Random Tea Cup and Saucer

Random Tea Cup and Saucer

$15.00

Get a random tea cup for drinking your tea at home! You can include requests in the notes (color, size, pattern), and we will do our best to get something you'll enjoy!

Pottery Teapot

$25.00

Yixing Gaiwan

$20.00

Clay Pottery Mug

$10.00

Elephant Mug

$25.00Out of stock

Heart Glass Cup

$20.00

Bear Glass Cup

$20.00

Glass Tea Cup With Strainer

$35.00

Tea Press

French Press Mugs

French Press Mugs

$25.00Out of stock

Brew your tea on the go without the bother of tea bags or figuring out what to do with a strainer. HOW IT WORKS: Measure your dry tea into the metal cup. Fill to the first line with hot water. Place the inner cup gently on top of the water while the tea brews. When it has finished steeping, press the top down. Your tea is ready to drink!

Tea Strainers

Drop-In

$10.00

Sasha's favourite type of tea strainer! This type sits inside a cup or pot like an open topped cup, giving your tea leaves the maximum amount of space to move around. It's also very easy to clean!

Silicone Leaf

Silicone Leaf

$7.50

A metal strainer topped by a silicone leaf that sits on the bottom of your mug. Comes with a small silicone tray to set your leaf in once you take it out of your mug.

Ball strainer

Ball strainer

$3.50

The classic ball shaped tea strainer. Good for single cups of tea.

Tea strainer pet trays

Tea strainer pet trays

$3.00

Set your tea strainer down in this adorable little bowl

Pug Strainers

$5.00

Gold Leaf Strainer

$12.00

Gemstone Tea Strainers

$7.50

Heart Strainers

$4.00

Glass Infuser / Cup W Carrier

$30.00Out of stock

Paper Tea Bags

Drawstring

Drawstring

$8.00

Paper tea bags to fill with your favorite tea! Each bag is meant to hold one cup's worth and is fully biodegradable. Plastic free.

Matcha Accessories

Whisk

Whisk

$6.00

Bamboo whisk (chasen) for making matcha and getting that beautiful foamy layer on top. A stand is recommend to help the whisk hold its shape.

Whisk stand

Whisk stand

$5.00

Made to help your matcha whisk hold its proper shape and allow it to dry fully.

Whisk and Stand Set

Whisk and Stand Set

$10.00Out of stock

A matcha whisk (chasen) and whisk stand.

Tea Bag Holders

Tiny little silicone tea bag holders! They sit on the edge of your cup and you wrap the string of the tea bag around them. They can also double as glass markers for family gatherings or parties
Snails

Snails

$1.50

Tiny little silicone snails! They sit on the edge of your cup and you wrap the string of the tea bag around them to keep it from falling in. They can also double as glass markers for family gatherings or parties

Squirrels

Squirrels

$1.50

Tiny little silicone snails! They sit on the edge of your cup and you wrap the string of the tea bag around them to keep it from falling in. They can also double as glass markers for family gatherings or parties

Birds

Birds

$1.50

Tiny little silicone birds! They sit on the edge of your cup and you wrap the string of the tea bag around them to keep it from falling in. They can also double as glass markers for family gatherings or parties

Cats

Cats

$2.50

Tiny little silicone snails! They sit on the edge of your cup and you wrap the string of the tea bag around them to keep it from falling in. They can also double as glass markers for family gatherings or parties

Pockets

$3.00

Butterflies

$2.50

Sloths

$3.00

Hang Pets

$3.00

Skulls

$3.00

Llamas

$3.00

Tins

Small Silver Square

Small Silver Square

$5.00

Perfect for travel, this small tin has a window on top. Works well for bagged teas and short term storage of loose leaf. (Sunlight can be harmful to the flavor of your teas. If you use this tin long term, we recommend you keep it in a cabinet.)

Small Gold Square

Small Gold Square

$5.00

Perfect for travel, this small tin has a window on top. Works well for bagged teas and short term storage of loose leaf. (Sunlight can be harmful to the flavor of your teas. If you use this tin long term, we recommend you keep it in a cabinet.)

Floral

$9.00

Small Round

$3.00

Black Cylinder

$5.00

Tea Pets

Tea pets are small figurines, often clay, that tea is poured or brushed on or dipped in. Over time, the clay develops a shiny patina and can have a strong aroma of your favorite tea!
Tea pot

Tea pot

$6.00
Monk

Monk

$6.00
Pig

Pig

$10.00
Color Change

Color Change

$10.00

This tea pet is slightly different than our others: it is made out of a molded resin, shaped like a lotus flower over a koi pond, and changes color when hot water is poured over it. Very fun!

Peeing Boy

$20.00

Books

Give the Bard a Tetanus Shot

$17.89

By V.C. McCabe

Rafeal

$10.00

By Russ McDaniel

Tales

$12.95

Tea Ornaments

15g Regular

$5.00

15g-Lapsang or Matcha

$6.50

6g-Butterfly and Whites

$4.50

6g-Herbals and Moonbeam

$6.00

Electric Kettle

Temperature Controlled Kettle

$60.00

A 1.7L variable temperature kettle for all your tea needs: temperatures range from 105 to 212 (boiling).

Black LL. >>

Assam>>

$5.50+

A strong, somewhat harsh tea from Camelia Senensis Assamica. Found in most black tea blends: Earl Grey, chai, and English Breakfast for example.

Ceylon>>

$6.50+

A medium-bodied black tea with moderate caffeine content and a mild, smooth flavor. From Sri Lanka

Darjeeling>>

$7.50+

Considered the “champagne” of tea. Very bright and smooth compared to other black tea offerings.

Dianhong>>

Dianhong>>

$7.50+

Wild L. Souchong>>

$9.00+

A smoked black tea harvested from wild tea plants. Has a sweet, malty flavor.

Oolong LL>>

Ti Kuan Yin LL>>

$7.50+

Smooth, malty, caramel like flavor with a mildly smoky aroma

Green LL>>

Dragonwell LL>>

Dragonwell LL>>

$7.00+

Gunpowder LL>>

$6.50+

A slightly smoky Chinese green tea. Tea is pan fried and rolled into small balls before frying. The Chinese name means "small pearls"

Sencha LL>>

$6.50+

A bright green from Japan. Leaves are steamed instead of pan roasting to retain the freshest green flavor.

Matcha LL>>

Matcha>>

$10.00+

A traditional Japanese tea. Green tea is ground to a fine powder and mixed directly into the cup. Very high in antioxidants and caffeine.

White LL>>

White Peony LL>>

$6.50+

Very light, smooth, and delicate flavor. Liquor is almost clear in the first cup, darkening to a light yellow by the end of the pot.

Pu-erh LL>>

Moonlight Beauty LL>>

$10.00+

A light, whole-leaved sheng (young) tea that has been dried and aged to produce a beautiful light, sweet flavor not unlike honey.

Herbal LL>>

Butterfly LL>>

$4.50+

A rooibos based herbal tea with chamomile, lavender, and a hint of cherry flavoring. Very light and floral.

Ginger Tumeric LL>>

$8.50+

Warm, spicy tea with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Honeybush, ginger, turmeric, calendula.

Green Rooibos LL>>

$6.50+

Naturally uncaffeinated Green tea flavor without any of the caffeine. From the Cycloplia Intermedia plant in South Africa

Honeybush LL>>

$7.00+

Smooth, sweet, and fragrant, an excellent tea for first timers. Caffeine free.

Happy Tummy LL>>

$10.00+

Nourish LL>>

$10.00+

West Virginia produced! Blackberry and red raspberry leaves, yarrow blossom, lemongrass, and rosemary. Antioxidant and other health properties.

Sweet Dreams LL>>

$10.00+

West Virginia produced! All natural, organic chamomile, lemon balm, and lemon grass tea to help you sleep.

Blends LL.

Osmanthus LL>>

$8.50+

Blackberry Sage LL>>

$8.50+

Chai LL>>

$7.50+

A spicy black tea blend from India. Cinnamon, cloves, ginger, black peppercorns, nutmeg, allspice, cardamom, and Assamica tea.

Earl Grey LL>>

$7.50+

The traditional British morning blend with bergamot to give the caffeine an extra kick. Moderate caffeine with boost from bergamont.

Ice Wine LL>>

$4.50+

A sweet tasting tea, even without sugar. Black tea, raisins, pear bits, and natural flavorings

Leon's Peppermint LL>>

$7.50+

Ceylon tea with peppermint and spearmint. Very cool and refreshing.

Maple Black LL>>

$6.00+

Dorian Grey LL>>

$7.50+

Earl grey made with Sencha (green tea) as opposed to black tea

Genmaicha LL>>

$5.50+

Beautiful toasty flavor, roasted over dried rice with puffed rice mixed in.

Jasmine Green LL>>

$7.50+

Green tea “snails” blended with jasmine. Light, floral flavor.

Peach Ginger Green LL>>

$8.50+

Peach Jasmine LL>>

$8.50+

Green tea pearls scented with jasmine and flavored with ripe peach.

White Tangerine LL>>

$8.50+

White tea lightly flavored with tangerine peels.

House Blends LL.

English Breakfast LL.

$6.00+

A traditional breakfast tea blend made in house.

Irish Breakfast LL.

$6.00+

A strong, dark black tea blend with a distinct taste.

Heather's Cocoa/Matcha powder.

$12.00+

Limited/Rare Oolongs LL.

Water Sprite Oolong

$5.00+

A real treat and a surprise: the aroma is mildly smoky with a hint of burnt caramel. The flavor begins as a toasty note similar to a darker genmaicha and leaves a lingering sweetness at the back of the tongue.

Samplers LL

Basic Sampler

$5.00

Just getting started with tea and not sure what you like? Trying to get someone to branch out? This sampler takes you through 4 of the most common types of tea: black, oolong, green, and white. Included are 4 loose leaf tea samples (1 of each type), directions on preparation, and notes on what kind of flavor to expect.

Black Tea Sampler

$5.50

The perfect sampler for someone who loves black tea, but wants to explore the different types. Sampler includes loose leaf for one cup each of Assam, Ceylon, Darjeeling, and our Wild Lapsang Souchong as well as preparation instructions and a brief description of the flavors.

Classic Flavors Sampler

$5.00

More of a flavored tea fan? This sampler set includes what most people consider to be staples of that type. This sampler includes loose leaf for one cup each of Chai, Earl Grey, Jasmine Green, and Leon's Peppermint (a black tea with peppermint and spearmint) as well as preparation instructions and a brief note on taste.

Fancy Flavors Sampler

$5.50

It's always fun to try new flavors, and this sampler set lets you do just that! This kit includes loose leaf for 4 total cups of tea as well as preparation instructions and a brief note on taste. Sampler will always include Peach Jasmine, White Tangerine, Dorian Gray, and Ice Wine.

Green Tea Sampler

$4.00

Get to know our green teas! This sampler includes loose leaf tea for one cup each of Genmaicha, Gunpowder, Peach Ginger, and Sencha as well as preparation instructions and a brief note on taste.

Herbal Sampler

$4.50

Not a fan of caffeine? Want something you can have in the evening without it keeping you up? This sampler includes loose leaf for one cup each of Green Rooibos, Honeybush, Butterfly Tea, and Ginger Turmeric as well as preparation instructions and a short description of tastes.

WV Grown and Packaged Sampler

$5.00

Support two local businesses in one purchase! These teas are grown and prepared by Brightside Acres right here in Pocahontas county. This sampler set includes loose leaf tea for a cup each of Nourish, Sweet Dreams, and Happy Tummy, as well as preparation instructions and a brief note on taste.

Build-Your-Own Sampler

$5.00

Build the sampler set you want! You can pick between 1 and 4 teas.

Tea Truffles

Moonlight white

$2.50

Rose Black

$2.50

Chrysanthemum Black

$2.50

Three pack (one of each)

$8.00

Shipping

Tea Sampler Shipping

$1.00+

**Please make sure to put the name and address of the recipient in Special Instructions.** Ship tea samplers to friends and family! This shipping charge is for when you ONLY have tea samples in the order (or you have other things going to another address) and does not include the Tea Sampler itself.

General Shipping

$8.50+

**Please make sure to put the address (or addresses) in the Special Instructions area of your order.** Shipping for loose leaf tea and small retail items. We cannot ship prepared beverages and do not recommend shipping foods other than cookies. DOES NOT include the electric kettle (call to order), small glass tea pots, teacups and saucers, or any gift set that includes those items. **If you are shipping to multiple addresses, please indicate in that section for the items which box the item goes in. If you have difficulties, you can call us at 304-410-0019 and we will help or take the order by phone.**

Fragile Shipping

$15.50+

**Please make sure to put the address (or addresses) in the Special Instructions area of your order.** Shipping for small glass tea pots, teacups and saucers, or any gift set that includes those items AS WELL as any additional items other than the electric tea kettle (call to order). This shipping cost includes extra packaging and insurance to make sure your delicate items arrive in one piece. **If you are shipping to multiple addresses, please indicate in that section for the items which box the item goes in. If you have difficulties, you can call us at 304-410-0019 and we will help or take the order by phone.**

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tea, pastries, and loose leaf for home!

Website

Location

613 Ohio Ave, Charleston, WV 25302

Directions

Gallery
Appalachian Tea image
Appalachian Tea image
Appalachian Tea image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill II - 423 Virginia Street West
orange starNo Reviews
423 Virginia Street West Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill - Food Truck 2
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill
orange star4.5 • 246
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,368
218 Capitol Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Coco's Kitchen & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
233 Hale St Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 4,164
1120 Fledderjohn Rd Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill - Food Truck 2
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,368
218 Capitol Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Laury's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 490
350 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
KITA Modern Japanese
orange star4.5 • 343
2815 Mountaineer Blvd South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bluefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston