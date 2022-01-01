Apple Brandy Beef 106 Chestnut St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
106 Chestnut St, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street
No Reviews
111 East Main Street Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurant
Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Wilkesboro
No Reviews
1840 Winkler St Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurant
More near N. Wilkesboro