Appleseed Restaurant

Food

Specials

Duchess

$5.99+

An Appleseed classic that Big Pete has been making for over 40 years. Cheese-based with shredded carrots, onions, celery and peppers.

Soup du Jour

$5.99+

Big Pete's house made Turkey soup!

Appetizers

Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

Cut only from the breast, hand breaded and fried. Your choice of great sauce or try them Buffalo style!

Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Why are these so good? We don't know! Battered whole kernel corn, served with Real NH Maple Syrup for dipping.

Nachos Classic

$10.99

100% corn chips, onions, jalapeno slices, black olives, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.99

100% corn chips, BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and finished with Big Pete’s famous barbecue sauce.

Wing Dings

$12.99+

Our best selling appetizer! Breaded crispy chicken wings. Try them “Naked” or tossed in any of our sauces.

Lobster Rangoon

$8.99

Lobster meat and cream cheese, folded into a wonton wrapper and deep fried. Served with General Jon’s sauce for dipping!

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with homemade marinara.

Fried Clam App

$23.99Out of stock

Whole belly clams, hand breaded and deep fried, served with our homemade tartar sauce.

Loaded Skins

$9.99

Fried potato halves covered with our own cheese sauce and bacon.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fresh whole mushrooms hand breaded and deep fried. Simple and delicious. Served with your choice of sauce.

Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.99

Mac and cheese triangles, battered and fried. Served with our own Special Sauce.

Garlic Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

House made garlic chicken and cheddar cheese in a tortilla grilled golden brown. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Thinly sliced onion rings, double breaded for extra crunch.

Curly Fries

$8.99

They’re curly and they’re good.

French Fries

$7.99

Hand-cut and deep fried to crispy goodness.

Loaded Curly Fries

$11.99

Curly Fries Topped with Cheese Sauce and Bacon Bits

Loaded French Fries

$10.99

Our hand-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and bacon. Served with a side of gravy.

Tim's Combo

$15.99

Two each of Mozzarella Sticks, Potato Skins, Wings Ding, Mac & Cheese Bites, Corn Nuggets and Lobster Rangoons.

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed in our made to order parmesan garlic cream sauce, garnished with broccoli.

Adult Mac and Cheese

$15.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce and topped with cheddar cheese. Finished off with breadcrumbs in the oven.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Chicken breast dredged in Italian breadcrumbs, fried and topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Served over pasta.

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.99

Lakeside Features

Appleseed Chicken

$21.99

Grilled chicken breast glazed with NH Maple Syrup, topped with apple wedges and cheddar cheese.

Pulled Pork Platter

$19.99

House slow-cooked pork topped with Big Pete’s barbecue sauce.

Roast Beef Dinner

$18.99

An Appleseed Classic! Oven roasted and topped with our own gravy.

Roast Turkey Dinner

$20.99

White meat turkey served over stuffing and topped with our own gravy. Served with RePete’s favorite... jellied cranberry sauce!

General Jon's Chicken

$20.99

Fried boneless breaded chicken breast topped with sweet and spicy chili sauce.

Fried Chicken

$22.99

Breast, leg, wing and thigh deep fried until perfectly crispy and served with a side of cranberry sauce.

Kearsarge Chicken

$19.99

Boneless chicken breast, your choice of grilled or fried.

Chicken Nugget Platter

$16.99

Cut only from the breast, hand-breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Andy's Lo Mein

$16.99

Lo Mein noodles tossed in an Asian dressing with mixed vegetables.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$17.99

Open faced sandwich topped with our famous gravy.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$17.99

Open faced sandwich topped with our famous gravy.

Steaks

16oz Ribeye

$29.99

Our best selling steak. Extreme marbling makes for a great flavor.

Sirloin Medallions

$19.99+

As tender as it is lean and char-grilled!

Steak Tips

$19.99+

Cut from the Teres Major, in our house made sweet and tangy marinade.

Seafood

North Atlantic Haddock

$22.99

Our best selling seafood, served baked or fried.

Sea Scallops

$29.99

Served baked or fried.

Shrimp

$22.99

Served grilled or fried.

Fried Clams

$33.99Out of stock

Whole belly clams, hand-breaded and deep fried. Served with coleslaw, tartar, and choice of side.

Seafood Platter

$29.99

A combination of fried haddock, shrimp, scallops and whole belly clams!

Two Way Combo

$29.99

Your choice of any two seafood items.

Lake Todd Special

$29.99

8oz Sirloin Medallions with any one of our seafood specialties.

Lighter Side Haddock

$20.99

A smaller portion of haddock, still served with vegetable of the day and choice of side.

Appleseed Burgers

8oz Appleseed Burger

$14.99

Our House burger, made from ground chuck. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.

4oz Appleseed Burger

$10.99

For the smaller bites.Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.99

An Appleseed favorite! Topped with our own sweet bacon jam. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.

Garden Burger

$12.99

No meat for you, but still love a burger? Try this traditional veggie burger! Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.

Black Bean Burger

$12.99

A southwest seasoned black bean vegetarian patty. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.

Chorizo Burger

$17.99

Local Harding Hill Chorizo, for those who are looking for a burger with a kick!

Eccardt Farms Burger

$17.99

Local, all natural and grass fed beef.

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.99

Jimwich

$15.99

RePete's Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey Club

$15.99

Newbury Cut

$14.99

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$16.99

Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Dan's Sandwich

$14.99

Falafel Wrap

$14.99

Lacey's Wrap

$15.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Garlic Chicken Chimichanga

$16.99

Roast Beef Chimichanga

$16.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Salads

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Entree Garden Salad

$10.99

Entree Caesar Salad

$10.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Kids

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.99

Served boiled or grilled.

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Pasta

$7.99

Served with butter or marinara.

Kid's Peanut Butter and Jelly

$8.99

Kid's Medallions

$11.99

Desserts

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$6.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Homemade Cheesecake

$6.99

Wicked Sweet Cakes and Treats NY Style Cheesecake. Simply amazing! If you like cheesecake you should eat this and thank me later.

Special Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake with a Traditional Graham Cracker Crust. Made by Wicked Sweet Cakes and Treats.

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Gluten Free Lava Cake

$7.99

Towering Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Sides

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Mashed w/ Gravy

$2.99

Side Mashed Gravy on Side

$2.99

Side Mashed No Gravy

$2.99

Side Baked Beans

$2.99

Side of Stuffing

$1.99

Side of Vegetable

$2.00

Side of Broccoli

$2.50

Side of Rice Pilaf

$1.99

Side Baked Potato

$2.99

Side of Curly Fries

$3.49

Beverages

Cold Beverages

COKE

$2.99

ORANGE SODA

$2.99

ROOTBEER

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

63 High St, Bradford, NH 03221

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
