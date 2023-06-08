Appleseed Restaurant
63 High St
Bradford, NH 03221
Food
Specials
Appetizers
Chicken Nuggets
Cut only from the breast, hand breaded and fried. Your choice of great sauce or try them Buffalo style!
Corn Nuggets
Why are these so good? We don't know! Battered whole kernel corn, served with Real NH Maple Syrup for dipping.
Nachos Classic
100% corn chips, onions, jalapeno slices, black olives, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Pulled Pork Nachos
100% corn chips, BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and finished with Big Pete’s famous barbecue sauce.
Wing Dings
Our best selling appetizer! Breaded crispy chicken wings. Try them “Naked” or tossed in any of our sauces.
Lobster Rangoon
Lobster meat and cream cheese, folded into a wonton wrapper and deep fried. Served with General Jon’s sauce for dipping!
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with homemade marinara.
Fried Clam App
Whole belly clams, hand breaded and deep fried, served with our homemade tartar sauce.
Loaded Skins
Fried potato halves covered with our own cheese sauce and bacon.
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh whole mushrooms hand breaded and deep fried. Simple and delicious. Served with your choice of sauce.
Mac and Cheese Bites
Mac and cheese triangles, battered and fried. Served with our own Special Sauce.
Garlic Chicken Quesadilla
House made garlic chicken and cheddar cheese in a tortilla grilled golden brown. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Onion Rings
Thinly sliced onion rings, double breaded for extra crunch.
Curly Fries
They’re curly and they’re good.
French Fries
Hand-cut and deep fried to crispy goodness.
Loaded Curly Fries
Curly Fries Topped with Cheese Sauce and Bacon Bits
Loaded French Fries
Our hand-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and bacon. Served with a side of gravy.
Tim's Combo
Two each of Mozzarella Sticks, Potato Skins, Wings Ding, Mac & Cheese Bites, Corn Nuggets and Lobster Rangoons.
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our made to order parmesan garlic cream sauce, garnished with broccoli.
Adult Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our cheese sauce and topped with cheddar cheese. Finished off with breadcrumbs in the oven.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast dredged in Italian breadcrumbs, fried and topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Served over pasta.
Mushroom Ravioli
Lakeside Features
Appleseed Chicken
Grilled chicken breast glazed with NH Maple Syrup, topped with apple wedges and cheddar cheese.
Pulled Pork Platter
House slow-cooked pork topped with Big Pete’s barbecue sauce.
Roast Beef Dinner
An Appleseed Classic! Oven roasted and topped with our own gravy.
Roast Turkey Dinner
White meat turkey served over stuffing and topped with our own gravy. Served with RePete’s favorite... jellied cranberry sauce!
General Jon's Chicken
Fried boneless breaded chicken breast topped with sweet and spicy chili sauce.
Fried Chicken
Breast, leg, wing and thigh deep fried until perfectly crispy and served with a side of cranberry sauce.
Kearsarge Chicken
Boneless chicken breast, your choice of grilled or fried.
Chicken Nugget Platter
Cut only from the breast, hand-breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Andy's Lo Mein
Lo Mein noodles tossed in an Asian dressing with mixed vegetables.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Open faced sandwich topped with our famous gravy.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Open faced sandwich topped with our famous gravy.
Steaks
Seafood
North Atlantic Haddock
Our best selling seafood, served baked or fried.
Sea Scallops
Served baked or fried.
Shrimp
Served grilled or fried.
Fried Clams
Whole belly clams, hand-breaded and deep fried. Served with coleslaw, tartar, and choice of side.
Seafood Platter
A combination of fried haddock, shrimp, scallops and whole belly clams!
Two Way Combo
Your choice of any two seafood items.
Lake Todd Special
8oz Sirloin Medallions with any one of our seafood specialties.
Lighter Side Haddock
A smaller portion of haddock, still served with vegetable of the day and choice of side.
Appleseed Burgers
8oz Appleseed Burger
Our House burger, made from ground chuck. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.
4oz Appleseed Burger
For the smaller bites.Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.
Bacon Jam Burger
An Appleseed favorite! Topped with our own sweet bacon jam. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.
Garden Burger
No meat for you, but still love a burger? Try this traditional veggie burger! Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.
Black Bean Burger
A southwest seasoned black bean vegetarian patty. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle spear and choice of cheese.
Chorizo Burger
Local Harding Hill Chorizo, for those who are looking for a burger with a kick!
Eccardt Farms Burger
Local, all natural and grass fed beef.
Sandwiches
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Jimwich
RePete's Sandwich
Turkey Club
Newbury Cut
Grilled Reuben Sandwich
Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich
Dan's Sandwich
Falafel Wrap
Lacey's Wrap
Fried Fish Sandwich
Garlic Chicken Chimichanga
Roast Beef Chimichanga
Adult Grilled Cheese
Salads
Kids
Desserts
Ultimate Chocolate Cake
Key Lime Pie
Peanut Butter Pie
Pecan Pie
Tiramisu
Chocolate Lava Cake
Homemade Cheesecake
Wicked Sweet Cakes and Treats NY Style Cheesecake. Simply amazing! If you like cheesecake you should eat this and thank me later.
Special Cheesecake
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake with a Traditional Graham Cracker Crust. Made by Wicked Sweet Cakes and Treats.
Carrot Cake
Gluten Free Lava Cake
Towering Chocolate Cake
Sides
Beverages
Cold Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
