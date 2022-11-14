Applewood Bistro
1800 East State Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Soup
C- Cream of Potato
Potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, seasoned with salt and pepper in our house made stock.
B- Cream of Potato
C- Cheddar Bacon Potato
Bacon, cheddar cheese, potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, seasoned with salt and pepper in our house made stock.
B- Cheddar Bacon Potato
C- Greek Lemon Rice
House made vegetable stock with fresh lemon, dill, egg yolks and rice.
B- Greek Lemon Rice
C- Chicken Asiago
Chicken, cheese tortellini, asiago cheese, spinach, celery, carrot, onions in our house made chicken stock with fresh herbs.
B- Chicken Asiago
C- Chili
Beef, beans, onion, tomatoes and house seasonings.
B- Chili
Salad
Chef Supreme Salad Full
Tomato, Pepper, Cucumber, Carrot, Turkey, Ham, Egg and Cheese topped on a bed of Romaine and Iceburg. Served with choice of dressing.
Chef Supreme Salad Half
Grilled Chicken Caesar Full
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, peppers, and parmesan cheese. Garlic Bread on the side.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Half
Walnut Apple Salad Full
Spring greens with arugula, red onion, apple slices, celery, roasted walnuts, and goat cheese. Served with House-made apricot shallot vinaigrette.
Walnut Apple Salad Half
Greek Town Salad Full
Romaine lettuce, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini. Served with Aegean dressing.
Greek Town Salad Half
Side Salads
Cold Deli
Applewood Club Full
Ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, horseradish havarti cheese, sweet leaf greens, and tomato served on toasted thick cut whole grain bread and topped with honey mustard sauce. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Applewood Club Half
Southwest Tukey Full
All natural smoked turkey, cheddaddw cheese, lettuce, tomato with house-made southwest chipotle mayo served on thick cut whole grain bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Southwest Turkey Half
Chicken Salad Croissant
House made Chicken Salad, served with lettuce and sliced tomato. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Tuna Salad Croissant
House made Tuna Salad, served with lettuce and sliced tomato. Comes with chips and a pickle.
BLT
Layers of bacon, lettuce and tomato on thick cut toasted whole grain bread. Mayonnaise served on the side. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Vegetarian Wrap
Roasted Red Pepper Wrap with herb cream cheese, peppadew cheese, onion, peppers, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato. Dressed with chipotle mayonnaise.
Asiago Bagel
Choice of deli turkey or ham, and cheese. Served with lettuce and sliced tomato. Comes with chips and a pickle shown with a side of fries.
Hot Sandwiches
Bistro Grilled Cheese Full
House made pesto, feta, white cheddar, provolone, bacon, and bruschetta on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Bistro Grilled Cheese Half
Plain Grilled Cheese
American cheese on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese Full
Bourbon Bacon Jam, Goat Cheese, Horseradish Chive Havarti, Fontina, and bacon on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese Half
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken topped with ham, swiss and lettuce. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Prime Rib Steak Sandwich
Shaved rib steak topped with smoked provolone on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Spicy Meatball Sub
Tender meatballs covered in hot marinara and topped with mozzarella served on a toasted Sub Bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Roasted Red Pepper Wrap filled with grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, melted chedda-dew cheese, lettuce, tomato, and topped with chipotle mayo. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Tuscan Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, and Pepperoni topped with Provolone and sautéed peppers on a bed of spring greens and tomato. Served on a toasted Sub Bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Burgers
Angus Steak Burger
Our signature burger topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Bourbon Bacon Burger
Angus beef patty with fontina cheese, bourbon bacon jam, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus beef patty with swiss cheese, sautéed fresh mushrooms, onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Cheddadew Chipotle Burger
Angus beef patty with cheddadew, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Sides
Bag of Chips
French Fries- Regular
French Fries- Large
House Made Chips
Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Fresh Fruit
Tossed Side Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Apple Slaw
Fresh cut apple, cabbage, celery mixed with our house made lemon vinaigrette and seasonings.
NEW! Hot Cheesy Hash Browns
Shredded potatoes, onions, cheese with house seasonings.
Add Ons
Ketchup
Mustard
BBQ Sauce
Mayo
Chipotle Mayo Side
Bouron Bacon Jam Side
Full Dressing
Half Dressing
Sliced Pickle
Pickle Spear
Spinach
Jalapeno Slices
Diced Onion
Relish
Bacon
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Peppers/Onions
Shredded Cheddar
American
Swiss
Cheddadew
Provolone
Horseradish Chive Havarti
Chicken Breast- Full
Chicken Breast- Half
Kid's Menu
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
1800 East State Street, Fremont, OH 43420