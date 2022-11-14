Restaurant header imageView gallery

Applewood Bistro

1800 East State Street

Fremont, OH 43420

Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese Full
C- Cheddar Bacon Potato
B- Cheddar Bacon Potato

Soup

C- Cream of Potato

$2.69

Potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, seasoned with salt and pepper in our house made stock.

B- Cream of Potato

$3.99

Potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, seasoned with salt and pepper in our house made stock.

C- Cheddar Bacon Potato

$3.19

Bacon, cheddar cheese, potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, seasoned with salt and pepper in our house made stock.

B- Cheddar Bacon Potato

$4.75

Bacon, cheddar cheese, potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, seasoned with salt and pepper in our house made stock.

C- Greek Lemon Rice

$2.69

House made vegetable stock with fresh lemon, dill, egg yolks and rice.

B- Greek Lemon Rice

$3.99

House made vegetable stock with fresh lemon, dill, egg yolks and rice.

C- Chicken Asiago

$2.69

Chicken, cheese tortellini, asiago cheese, spinach, celery, carrot, onions in our house made chicken stock with fresh herbs.

B- Chicken Asiago

$3.99

Chicken, cheese tortellini, asiago cheese, spinach, celery, carrot, onions in our house made chicken stock with fresh herbs.

C- Chili

$2.69

Beef, beans, onion, tomatoes and house seasonings.

B- Chili

$3.99

Beef, beans, onion, tomatoes and house seasonings.

Salad

Chef Supreme Salad Full

$8.29

Tomato, Pepper, Cucumber, Carrot, Turkey, Ham, Egg and Cheese topped on a bed of Romaine and Iceburg. Served with choice of dressing.

Chef Supreme Salad Half

$4.97

Tomato, Pepper, Cucumber, Carrot, Turkey, Ham, Egg and Cheese topped on a bed of Romaine and Iceburg. Served with choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Full

$8.59

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, peppers, and parmesan cheese. Garlic Bread on the side.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Half

$5.45

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, peppers, and parmesan cheese. Garlic Bread on the side

Walnut Apple Salad Full

$8.75

Spring greens with arugula, red onion, apple slices, celery, roasted walnuts, and goat cheese. Served with House-made apricot shallot vinaigrette.

Walnut Apple Salad Half

$5.75

Spring greens with arugula, red onion, apple slices, celery, roasted walnuts, and goat cheese. Served with House-made apricot shallot vinaigrette.

Greek Town Salad Full

$7.65

Romaine lettuce, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini. Served with Aegean dressing.

Greek Town Salad Half

$4.49

Romaine lettuce, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini. Served with Aegean dressing.

Side Salads

Side Tossed Salad

$3.19

Romaine lettuce, tomato, shredded carrot, cucumber green pepper and crouton.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.19

Romaine lettuce topped with peppers, red onion and parmesan cheese.

Cold Deli

Applewood Club Full

Applewood Club Full

$8.59

Ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, horseradish havarti cheese, sweet leaf greens, and tomato served on toasted thick cut whole grain bread and topped with honey mustard sauce. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Applewood Club Half

$5.19

Ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, horseradish havarti cheese, sweet leaf greens, and tomato served on toasted thick cut whole grain bread and topped with honey mustard sauce. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Southwest Tukey Full

Southwest Tukey Full

$8.59

All natural smoked turkey, cheddaddw cheese, lettuce, tomato with house-made southwest chipotle mayo served on thick cut whole grain bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Southwest Turkey Half

$5.19

All natural smoked turkey, cheddaddw cheese, lettuce, tomato with house-made southwest chipotle mayo served on thick cut whole grain bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.45

House made Chicken Salad, served with lettuce and sliced tomato. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Tuna Salad Croissant

$6.50

House made Tuna Salad, served with lettuce and sliced tomato. Comes with chips and a pickle.

BLT

$7.85

Layers of bacon, lettuce and tomato on thick cut toasted whole grain bread. Mayonnaise served on the side. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$6.95

Roasted Red Pepper Wrap with herb cream cheese, peppadew cheese, onion, peppers, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato. Dressed with chipotle mayonnaise.

Asiago Bagel

Asiago Bagel

$7.89

Choice of deli turkey or ham, and cheese. Served with lettuce and sliced tomato. Comes with chips and a pickle shown with a side of fries.

Hot Sandwiches

Bistro Grilled Cheese Full

Bistro Grilled Cheese Full

$7.59

House made pesto, feta, white cheddar, provolone, bacon, and bruschetta on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Bistro Grilled Cheese Half

$4.57

House made pesto, feta, white cheddar, provolone, bacon, and bruschetta on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Plain Grilled Cheese

$6.25

American cheese on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese Full

$7.59

Bourbon Bacon Jam, Goat Cheese, Horseradish Chive Havarti, Fontina, and bacon on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese Half

$4.57

Bourbon Bacon Jam, Goat Cheese, Horseradish Chive Havarti, Fontina, and bacon on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.35

Grilled chicken topped with ham, swiss and lettuce. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Prime Rib Steak Sandwich

$8.75

Shaved rib steak topped with smoked provolone on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Spicy Meatball Sub

$7.79

Tender meatballs covered in hot marinara and topped with mozzarella served on a toasted Sub Bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$7.29

Roasted Red Pepper Wrap filled with grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, melted chedda-dew cheese, lettuce, tomato, and topped with chipotle mayo. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Tuscan Italian Sub

Tuscan Italian Sub

$8.59

Ham, Salami, and Pepperoni topped with Provolone and sautéed peppers on a bed of spring greens and tomato. Served on a toasted Sub Bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Burgers

Angus Steak Burger

Angus Steak Burger

$7.85

Our signature burger topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Bourbon Bacon Burger

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$8.50

Angus beef patty with fontina cheese, bourbon bacon jam, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

Angus beef patty with swiss cheese, sautéed fresh mushrooms, onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Cheddadew Chipotle Burger

Cheddadew Chipotle Burger

$8.50

Angus beef patty with cheddadew, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a brioche bun. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.25

French Fries- Regular

$1.95

French Fries- Large

$2.95

House Made Chips

$1.95

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Potato Salad

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.25

Fresh Fruit

$2.50

Tossed Side Salad

$3.19

Caesar Side Salad

$3.19
Apple Slaw

Apple Slaw

$1.50

Fresh cut apple, cabbage, celery mixed with our house made lemon vinaigrette and seasonings.

NEW! Hot Cheesy Hash Browns

$1.95

Shredded potatoes, onions, cheese with house seasonings.

Add Ons

Ketchup

$0.10

Mustard

$0.10

BBQ Sauce

$0.40

Mayo

$0.30

Chipotle Mayo Side

$0.50

Bouron Bacon Jam Side

$0.60

Full Dressing

$0.65

Half Dressing

$0.40

Sliced Pickle

$0.40

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Spinach

$0.75

Jalapeno Slices

$0.40

Diced Onion

$0.40

Relish

$0.40

Bacon

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Sauteed Peppers/Onions

$1.00

Shredded Cheddar

$0.65

American

$0.65

Swiss

$0.75

Cheddadew

$0.75

Provolone

$0.75

Horseradish Chive Havarti

$0.75

Chicken Breast- Full

$3.50

Chicken Breast- Half

$1.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.15

Served with 3oz French Fries

Kid's Hotdog

$5.15

Served with 3oz French Fries

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Served with 3oz French Fries

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.49

Diet Pepsi

$1.49Out of stock

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49Out of stock

Sparking Ice Drink

$1.65

Raspberry Tea

$1.75

Peach Tea

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.00
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

1800 East State Street, Fremont, OH 43420

