Brewpubs & Breweries

Apponaug Brewing Company

591 Reviews

$$

334 Knight Street

Warwick, RI 02886

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pretzel
Classic Burger
French Fries

ABC Cans

Positive Bias - 4pk

$15.00Out of stock

LIght Ale 4% ABV Delicious session ale with an airy mouthfeel that gives way to refreshing notes of yellow raspberries, peach and citrus *Brewed with black tea & lemon peel

Rinse & Repeat #3 - 4pk

$17.00

Fruited Sour Ale 4.8% Vibrant sour with pineapple and mango

Busy Beaver - 4pk

$15.00

Brown Ale - 5.5% Caramel, toffee, candied pecans, brown bread

It's Fine No Worries - 4pk

$15.00

Light Lager | 4.4% Zippy little lager with sweet lemon-lime notes and tasteful herbal character.

It's Not Fine, Panic - 4pk

$18.00

Imperial IPA - 8.2% aroma of fresh Florida oranges with finishing notes of passionfruit & papaya

Silence is Not Golden - 4pk

$16.00

Table Beer - 5% Light & Bready with mild sweetness and balancing noble hoppiness Collaboration with RIDEA

Cohesive - 4pk

$17.00

American IPA 6.6% A burst of tangerine and clementine citrus followed by a honeydew melon finish

Bites

Pretzel

$12.00

fresh baked bavarian style pretzel | choice of Apponaug queso or mustard

Fried Pickles

$10.00

house-made breaded pickle chips | choice of dipping sauce

French Fries

$7.00

shoestring potato fries | choice of dipping sauce

Sweet Fries

$8.00

1 lb sweet potato fries | choice of dipping sauce

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

choice of dipping sauce

House Chips

$7.00

hot chips | choice of dipping sauce

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

fresh house-made tortilla chips, pico de gallo, guacamole

Crunchy

Banh Mi Fries

$13.00

shoestring fries, pickled vegetables, red fresno peppers, cilantro, sriracha aioli and asian sauce

KP Fries

$13.00

shoestring fries, apponaug queso, crumbled bacon, buffaque sauce, scallions

Loaded Ranch Chips

$13.00

house chips, apponaug queso, crumbled bacon, tomato, scallion, house-made ranch dressing

Nachos

$11.00

tortilla chips, apponaug queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

tortilla chips, apponaug queso, spicy chicken tinga, pickled jalapeño peppers, scallions, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

tortilla chips,apponaug queso, pineapple bbq pulled pork, pickled jalapeño peppers, scallions, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

1lb chicken wings, buffalo sauce | choice of dipping sauce

Signature Wings

$14.00

1lb chicken wings, signature dry rub | choice of dipping sauce

Teriyaki Wings

$14.00

Naked Wings

$14.00

1lb plain chicken wings | choice of dipping sauce

Sweet Banh Mi

$14.00

sweet fries, pickled vegetables, red fresno peppers, and cilantro. sriracha aioli, asian sauce

Sweet KP Fries

$14.00

sweet fries, apponaug queso, crumbled bacon, buffaque sauce, scallions

Greens

Harvest Spinach

$12.00

spinach, frisee, roasted delicata squash, brie, spiced pepitas, dried cranberries, maple vinaigrette

Sliders

Classic Burger

$12.00

all-natural beef sliders, tomato, cheddar cheese, arugula, pickles, on potato rolls

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

fried buttermilk marinated chicken thighs, honey sriracha glaze, creamy coleslaw, pickles, served on potato rolls

Falafel

$12.00

house-made falafel sliders, red onion, arugula, tzatziki sauce on potato rolls

Pulled Pork Slider

$12.00

pulled pork, pineapple bbq sauce, shredded cabbage, pickles on potato rolls

Flatbreads

Margharita

$16.00

house cheese blend, roasted garlic spread, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Pepperoni Margarita

$18.00

house cheese blend, roasted garlic spread, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

house cheese blend, roasted garlic spread, shredded chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, scallion, house-made ranch dressing.

Italian Grinder

$18.00

house cheese blend, roasted garlic spread, pepperoni, salami, red onion, banana peppers, italian seasoning

Pesto & Broccolini

$18.00

house cheese blend, roasted garlic spread, arugula pesto*, goat cheese, broccolini, lemon zest *pesto does not contain nuts

Tacos

Baja Fish

$16.00

breaded and fried cod, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, red Fresno peppers, sriracha aioli on flour tortillas

Asian Pork

$16.00

Asian inspired pulled pork, pickled red onion, shredded cabbage, green thai curry aioli on flour tortillas *pulled pork is not GF

Jamaican Jerk

$16.00

Sweet & Sour Cauliflower

$16.00

Sweet & Sour style cauliflower, pineapple vinaigrette coleslaw, sesame seeds, scallions on flour tortillas

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two homemade chocolate chip cookies - 2 per order

Ring Ding

$6.00

chocolate cakes, loaded with rich, vanilla creme and coated in chocolate - 2 per order

Loaded Beaver Brownies

$7.00

fudgy brownie with an oreo center

Feeling Saucy

Asian Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffaque

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Franks

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Guacamole

$3.00

Marinara

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Queso

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Mustard

$0.75

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.75

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75

House BBQ

$0.75

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.50

Maple Vinaigrette

$0.75

Pineapple BBQ

$0.75

Side Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Nuggets & Fries

$10.00

6 Dino chicken nuggets with shoestring fries | choice of dipping sauce

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.00

2 all-natural beef sliders, sliced cheddar cheese, on potato rolls with shoestring fries | choice of dipping sauce

Kids Pizza

$14.00

house cheese blend, pizza sauce | GF available +2

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

334 Knight Street, Warwick, RI 02886

Directions

