Caterers

Après at Summit

review star

No reviews yet

1 Vanderbilt Avenue

59th Fl

New York, NY 10017

Popular Items

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00

Flagship Kolsch

$10.00
Prosecco

Prosecco

$16.00

La Gioiosa, Treviso, IT

Après

Savory

Bagel with Cream cheese

$8.00

Plain Bagel with cream cheese

Egg & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Egg and cheddar on potato bun

Caprese Panini

$14.00Out of stock

Mozzerela, tomato, pesto, arugula

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Dip

$14.00

4 cheese grilled cheese and tomato soup

Crudite with Hummus

$10.00

selection of vegetables with lemon hummus

Bagel with Lox

$12.00

Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, tomato, pickled shallot, dill and capers

Pastrami Sliders

$16.00Out of stock

2 sliders with kraut, swiss, brown aioli and russian dressing.

Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Grandma style pizza

Waldorf Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$16.00

Buffalo Bites with blue cheese, pickled vegetables and lettuce cups

Pretzel Bites with Cheese

$12.00

Pretzels with Beer Cheese

Kettle Chips & Onion Dip

$10.00

Kettle chips with french onion dip

Sweet

Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Pain Au Chocolat

$8.00Out of stock

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Almond Croissant

$9.00Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$9.00Out of stock

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Lemon/Bluberry Danish

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon & Blueberry Cheesecake Danish

Green Velvet Cupcake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Cheesecake with Blackberry Compote

Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding, Fresh Bananas and Nilla Wafers

Coffee Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00

Double Chocolate Chunk

$6.00

White Chocolate Oatmeal-Cherry

$6.00

oatmel, white chocolate, dried cherry

Parfait

$6.00

Building Cookie

$7.00

Outdoor Bar

Peanuts

$7.00

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Beer

Flagship Kolsch

$10.00

LIC American Ale

$10.00

Barrier Brewery Lager

$10.00

Doc's Hard Cider

$10.00

IPA

$10.00Out of stock
Witte

Witte

$10.00

Wheat Ale, Cooperstown, Contains: Gluten

Wine

Sauv Blanc

Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Unsorted, 2019, CA

Sancerre

$16.00Out of stock

Isla, Grand Reserve, 2020, Loire

Prosecco

Prosecco

$16.00

La Gioiosa, Treviso, IT

Champagne

$24.00
Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00Out of stock

The Atom, 2020, CA

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$16.00

Coast Barrerl, 2020, CA

Rose

Rose

$16.00

Whispering Angel, 2021, FR

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00
Espresso

Espresso

$6.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00

Contains: Dairy

Latte

Latte

$6.00

Contains: Dairy

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Contains: Dairy

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Contains: Dairy, Soy

Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$6.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00
Just Bubbles Sparkling

Just Bubbles Sparkling

$6.00

Horchata

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Pick up with order number at the bar. Must be 21 or older and present a valid photo ID to pick up alcoholic beverages. 2 alcoholic drinks per ID.

Location

1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 59th Fl, New York, NY 10017

Directions

