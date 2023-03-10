A map showing the location of April's Diner 120 1st St NView gallery

April's Diner 120 1st St N

review star

No reviews yet

120 1st St N

Newton, IA 50208

Breakfast

Sweets

Pancakes

$8.00

3 light and fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

French Toast

$8.00

2 thick Texas toast pieces cut in half and served with your choice of toppings

Waffles

$8.00

crispy golden waffles served with your choice of toppings

crepes

$12.00

2 light and fluffy crepes filled with our creamy vanilla filling and topped with your favorite sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Omelettes

omelets

$13.00

3 egg omelet with your choice of toppings, hashbrowns and toast

loaded hashbrowns

$6.00

crispy hashbrowns cocered with onions peppers, mushrooms and cheese

Hearty Breakfasts

breakfast scrambler

$12.00

crispy fried hashbrowns with shredded cheddar jack cheese topped with 2 scrambled eggs and your choice of toppings

country fried sirloin and eggs

$14.00

breaded sirloin steak, deep fried and covered in country gravy. served with 2 eggs your style, crispy hash browns and toast.

biscuts and gravy

$13.00+

two biscuits cut in half filled with your choice of fried chicken tenders or country sausage patties and covered in country gravy. served with crispy hashbrowns and 2 eggs your way.

steak and eggs

$15.00

6 oz. breakfast cut sirloin served with 2 eggs your way, hashbrowns or fruit and toast.

fried walleye and eggs

$16.99

our signature crispy fried walleye served with your choice of hashbrowns or fruit, 2 eggs your way and toast, served with tartar sauce.

chicken and waffles

$10.00

where it all began!! our original sticky fingers CHICKEN AND WAFFLES!! crispy malted waffles served with 3 crispy chicken tenders, served with your choice of our amazing sauces for your chicken[ Hot Honey is recommended] and maple syrup for the waffles and powdered sugar.

Plain biscuits and gravy

$8.00

Lunch

Baskets

western bacon cheese burger

$15.00

the best burger we can build starts with our 7oz select signature blend of brisket, short rib and chuck flame broiled and served on a grilled Rotellas kaiser bun. topped with our homemade onion tanglers, Peper jack cheese, sweet and smokey BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon lettuce and tomato.

bacon cheeseburger

$14.00

our signature blend of brisket, short rib and chuck flame broiled and served on a Rotellas kaiser bun topped with your choice if cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato. served with the best fries in town!

cheeseburger

$13.00

our signature blend of brisket, short rib and chuck flame broiled and served on a Rotellas kaiser bun served with choice of cheese and lettuce and tomato. served with the best fries in town!

grilled chicken sandwich

$13.00+

our house marinated flame broiled chicken breast served with lettuce tomato and mayo on a toasted Rotellas kaiser bun. Smothered: mushrooms, peppers and onion with Swiss cheese grilled chicken ranch: Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce , tomato and ranch dressing.

philly cheese steak sandwich

$13.00

thin sliced sirloin grilled with peppers and onions and smothered in cheddar jack cheese all stuffed in a delicious hoagie bun and served with our amazing fries!

French dip

$13.00

thin sliced roast beef warmed in au jus, topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun. served with our amazing fries and house au jus.

fried walleye sandwich

$16.99

crispy fried walleye filet on a toasted hoagie bun with crisp lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese and tarter sauce(or any other sauce you dare to change it up with) and our amazing fries

pork tenderloin

$13.00

crispy fried pork tenderloin served with lettuce tomato pickles and onion and our amazing fries

Quick Lunch

hot beef sandwich

$10.00

thin sliced roast beef warmed in au jus on grilled Texas toast, and fluffy mashed potatoes covered in our house brown gravy.

chicken and noodles

$10.00

homemade fresh daily, fresh white meat chicken and noodles served over our fluffy mashed potatos

country fried steak

$10.00

half pound breaded sirloin fried and served with our fluffy mashed potatoes both covered in country gravy.

sticky fingers basket

$10.00

Sticky fingers #1 seller!! crispy fried chicken tenders served with our amazing fries and your favorite sticky fingers sauce

soup and salad

$10.00

enjoy a house salad with dressing of choice and a cup of our homemade fresh daily soup of the day.

house salad

$6.00

iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, cucumbers and shredded cheese and your choice of dressing

Beverage

beverages

coffee

$3.00

decaff coffee

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.00

apple juice

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

mocha hot

$3.00

vanilla capaccino

$3.00

soft drink

$3.00

iced tea

$3.00

hot tea

$3.00

sides

sides

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 1st St N, Newton, IA 50208

Directions

Map
