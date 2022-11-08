Restaurant header imageView gallery

APRON + LADLE

review star

No reviews yet

227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Bacon
Sausage + Eggs + Cheddar
Bacon, Egg and Gouda Cheese

Biscuits

Over oven roasted potatoes topped with two eggs and served with a biscuit

Biscuit Bites with Jam (6)

$5.00

Biscuit Bites with Jam (10)

$8.00

Biscuit + Homemade preserve

$5.00

Egg + Cheddar Cheese

$6.00

Country Ham Biscuit

$9.00

Fried Chicken + Pimento Cheese

$15.00

with house made preserve

Sausage + Eggs + Cheddar

$10.00

Locally sourced chicken sausage, topped with egg + Wisconsin chedder

Biscuit + Gravy

$10.00

made with our house made white country chicken gravy ..

Spicy Fried Chicken Benedict

$16.00

topped with two poached eggs, bacon + hollandaise

Bacon, Egg and Gouda Cheese

$9.00

Pecan smoked topped with egg + Gouda

Turkey Bacon, Egg and Gouda Cheese

$10.00

Topped with egg and gouda

French Toast Biscuit

$10.00

light + fluffy, drizzled with maple syrup, with a dollop of fresh cream on the side, garnished with fresh berries + dusted with powdered sugar

Fried Green Avo Biscuit

$11.00

Corn Beef Hash

$16.00

Preserve house made

$0.50

Biscuit Bites 1 Dozen with Assorted Jams (Order day before by 2pm)

$9.00

Biscuit Bites 2 Dozen with Assorted Jams (Order day before by 2pm)

$18.00

Large Biscuits Half Dozen with Assorted Jams (Order day before by 2pm)

$27.00

Biscuits Large 2 Dozen with Assorted Jams (Order day before by 2pm)

$90.00

Jam Jar Blueberry 8 oz (Order day before by 2pm)

$8.00

Jam Jar Strawberry 8 oz (Order day before by 2pm)

$8.00

Jam Jar Mixed Berry 8 oz (Order day before by 2pm)

$8.00

Chicken Gravy Tub 16 oz (Order day before by 2pm)

$15.00

Mushroom Gravy 16 oz (Order day before by 2pm)

$15.00

Large Biscuits with Assorted Jams 1 Doz

$48.00

More Breakfast

Smashed Avocado

$14.00

whole wheat toast topped with a poached egg + shaved radish

Chia Pudding

$8.00

made with coconut milk + honey, topped with berries, bananas + house-made granola

FRITTATA Spinach + Mushroom

$12.00

topped with arugula + shaved Parmesan cheese

Scrambled Eggs + Smoked salmon

$13.00

red onion garnish + capers

Yogurt Granola Bowl

$9.00

filled with bananas and berries, topped with our house-made granola + drizzled with honey

Buffalo Cauliflower Appetizer

$8.00

with shaved celery + blue cheese

Bagels

$2.50

plain, sesame, everything

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Waffle and Syrup

$8.00

Cream Cheese Shmear

$1.50

Bagel and Shmear

$6.00

Waffle Spicy Chicken Benedict

$16.00

Egg White Scramble

$10.00

Onions, peppers and mushrooms

Bagel (Smoked Salmon)

$13.00

cream cheese, capers, onions, tomatoes on a toasted bagel

Breakfast Sides

Eggs

$4.00

Avocado Slices

$5.00

Bacon

$4.00

Skillet Potatoes

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Grits Cheese

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Homemade Preserves

$0.75

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.00

Jar House Made Preserves

$8.00

Biscuit Plain no preserve

$4.00

Bagel Toasted

$2.50

Country Ham

$7.00

Side Gluten Toast

$2.50

Spinach Side Cooked

$5.00

Sub Gluten free bread 1 slice

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

loaded with sauerkraut, aged Swiss and Russian dressing

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

house brined corned beef loaded with sauerkraut, aged Swiss, and Russian dressing

Tuna Salad

$10.00

albacore tuna, celery in your choice of a French baguette or croissant

Chicken Salad*

$11.00

grapes, almonds, celery, lettuce tomato on a croissant

Chicken Curry Salad*

$11.00

with raisins, almonds, celery and fresh lettuce on white French

Patty Melt

$13.00

Wisconsin cheddar, pickle, thousand island dressing on Texas toast

Roasted Turkey

$14.00

avocado, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, mayonnaise + mustard on whole grain

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, avocado aioli in a wrap

Tuna Salad with avos, sprouts, cukes and tomatoes

$14.00

avocado, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, mayonnaise + mustard on whole grain

Sub Gluten free bread 1 slice

$1.00

Fried Fish Tacos (2)

$13.00

with Jalapeno slaw

Soups

Chicken Rice

$9.00+

chicken broth, lemon juice, carrots, onions + celery

Soup of the Day

$9.00+

Lobster Bisque Cup

$8.00

Minestrone

$9.00+

Tomato Basil

$9.00+

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$12.00

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookies small

$1.50

Assorted Freshly Baked Croissants

$5.00

Almond Nutella Chocolate

Croissant-Brie +Prosciutto

$9.00Out of stock

Croissant Plain

$3.50

Biscotti

$1.50

Muffin

$4.50

Ham +Cheese Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Large

$2.50

Nutella + Fruit Croissant

$9.00

Strawberries, bananas and blueberries

The Young Ones

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Turkey + Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Chicken Tenders + Fries

$4.50

Kids Waffle and Syrup

$4.50

Kids milk

$2.50

Kids OJ

$2.50

Desserts

Banana Creme Pudding

$4.50

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Coconut Pie

$4.50

Sweet Pot Pie

$4.50

Lemon Cream Pie

$4.50

Salad Scoops

One Scoop

$5.00

Served with bagel chips

Two Scoops

$9.00

Three Scoops

$12.00

Salads

Asian Crunchy Chopped

$6.00+

salad with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, red cabbage, fresh parsley, celery, edamame, fried wonton + a ginger honey dressing

Salad Niçoise

$15.00

Ahi tuna OR tuna salad scoop, green beans, hard-boiled egg, tomato, potato, olives, onion, capers on a bed of butter lettuce + drizzled with Niçoise dressing -

Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic croutons

Chic Pea Salad

$6.00+

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Large Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Pumpkin Latte

$4.50

Soy - Almond - Oat Milk

$0.50

Flavors

$0.50

Americano

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Coffee Bags Retail

$12.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

Pelligrino

$4.00

Natural Honey Soda

Lemon sting

$5.00

lemon honey + rosemary

Blueberry Dream

$5.00

wild ME blueberry juice with honey + fresh ginger

Ginger Buzz

$5.00

fresh ginger, honey + coriander

Mabi Tea

$5.00

Lemonade Fresh Squeezed

$5.00

Soda

Root Beer

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Grape Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Juice & Milk

Orange Juice

$4.00

Regular Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$4.00

Alcohol

Mimosa

$7.00+

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bellini

$7.00+

14 Hands Rose

$8.00+

Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Mutua Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

La Creama Chardonnay

$11.00+

Sparkling Rose

$6.00+

Raspberry Bellini

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

Beer

Hamma 16oz Can

$2.50

Miller Lite 16oz Can

$2.50

Stella

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sweet 420

$6.00

Claw Cherry

$6.00

Scofflaw

$6.00

Specials

Nutella Fruit Croissant

$10.00

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Cheese Bites (6) & Pimento

$9.00

Cheese Bites (9) & Pimento

$12.00

Salmon - Avocado Toast

$15.00

Veggie Omelette

$15.00

Breakfast Croissant

$12.00

Greek Omelette

$15.00

Blueberry Pancake

$12.00

Choc Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$8.00

Breakfast Bagel

$9.00

Spinach Salad with Shrimp

$16.00

Spinach Salad with Chicken

$14.00

Egg Cheese Biscuit + coffee

$7.00

Chicken Biscuit no egg

$6.00

Biscuit w/ Preserves & Coffee

$4.00

Fillet Benedict

$18.00

Steak Egg Benedict

$22.00

Paella

$18.00

Bacon Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Quiche

$14.00

Boston Cream Pie

$7.00

Spinach egg Benedict

$15.00

Cinnamon Sugar Biscuits (6)

$9.00

Cinnamon Sugar Biscuits (9)

$12.00

Salmon Avo Topast

$15.00

Waffle Sandwich

$15.00

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Breakfast Plate

$12.00

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.00

Broccoli Fritata

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Salmon Plate

$17.00

Waffle Chicken Benedict

$17.00

Southwest Omelette

$17.00

Pastrami Egg Scramble

$15.00

Banana

$1.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Breakfast Combo

$14.00

Breakfast Wrap

$14.00

Chicken livers

$8.00

Waffle Special

$10.00

Belgium Waffle topped with bananas, drizzled with nutella and syrup and dusted with powdered sugar

Lunch Sides

Fries

$4.00

Hand cut to order

Chips

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Fruit medley of berries and apple slices

Side Salad

$3.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cumbers, shaved onions

Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

Gallery
Apron + Ladle image
Apron + Ladle image
Apron + Ladle image
Apron + Ladle image

