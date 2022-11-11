  • Home
apsara palace - khmer kuisine 9808 14th Avenue Southwest

No reviews yet

9808 14th Avenue Southwest

Seattle, WA 98106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Appetizers

Fried chicken wings

$12.00

Marinated chicken wings, fried and crispy. 7 pieces.

Fresh spring rolls

$6.00

Vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, and your choice of protein, wrapped in rice paper. 2 pieces.

Fried egg rolls

$6.00

Vermicelli noodles, cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, and your choice of protein, fried in a wonton wrapper. 2 pieces.

Beef skewers

$12.00

Marinated beef, grilled on a stick. 4 pieces with vegetables pickle on the side

Single Nuom lahong (papaya salad)

$10.00

Single Green papaya salad (with options of chicken (+ $3) or shrimp (+ $3) or plain)

Family Nuom lahong (papaya salad)

$15.00

Family Green papaya salad (with options of chicken (+ $3) or shrimp (+ $3) or plain)

Entrees

Amok trei

$12.00

Fish with thick coconut milk, steamed in a banana leaf.

Cha kuy teav

$12.00

Stir-fried noodle with vegetables and your choice of protein.

Khor Ko

$12.00

Caramelized beef stew, served with your choice of bread or rice noodles.

Phnom Penh noodle

$12.00

Chicken noodle soup with your choice of minced chicken, shrimp and/or fish meatballs/patties, or combo

Khmer Prahok Ktis

$12.00

Khmer anchovy, minced chicken with coconut milk, served with fresh vegetables (spicy option)

Nuom Banh Chok Samlaw Khmer

$20.00+

Desserts

Chek Ktis

$6.00

Banana, tapioca with coconut milk sprinkle with roasted sesame

Mango and sticky rice

$6.00

Sliced mango with a side of sticky rice.

Tapai

$6.00

Sweet fermented black rice with coconut flakes

Sangkya and sticky rice

$6.00

Sticky rice with durian and coconut milk custard.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9808 14th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106

Directions

