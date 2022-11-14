Apulia Osteria Italiana
No reviews yet
8501 Placida Road Unit 15
Placida, FL 33946
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers & soups
Mozzarella Buffalo
Carpaccio beef
Polpo Octopus
Burrata Apulia
Calamari Fritti
Just simply fried crispy with 00 flour
Panzerotti Riso e patate
Tavoliere ( board)
an assortment of artisanal cheese and charcuterie such Parma prosciutto, capicolla, felino salami, house made picked giardiniera, dry fruits....
Salads & soups
Pastas & Risotto
Orecchiette Pasta
Traditional Apulian dish with rapini, garlic, olive oil and a twist of pork sausage and dry ricotta cheese
Fettucine ragu BOL
Linguine Vongole
Spaghetti are with squid ink , the clams are little neck, the arugula gives a fresh and color twist too the dish, white wine, evvo and garlic are imperative ingredients
Spaghetti Pomodoro
as we say in Italy straightforward pasta dish tossed in a house made tomato sauce with a generous fresh basil flavor
Gnocchi
house made potatoes gnocchi
Ravioli Magro
"Magro" in Italy its a definition of 'Lean" meaning no meat involved just fresh ricotta cheese, spinach , parmesan cheese and ....good butter.
Spagetti Mussels
Sides dishes/Sauces
Dolci/Dessert
Main Courses
Polpette/ Braciole
Thin slices of beef rolled with pecorino cheese, parsley and garlic, stewed with meatballs in a tomato sauce
Vitello Scaloppine
Ossobuco Milanese
veal shank braised with veal demi, tomato sauce and soffritto ( celery, carrot, onion, herbs) served with saffron risotto ( Milanese style)
Snapper dentice
Fritto Misto Paranza
Paranza its a small Apulia fish boat. so the fishermen on their way back home throw some nets and drag it to the shore, So whatever small size of fish they catch ... makes the fritto of paranza. Simple!
Salmon grill
Angus Beef Filet
Eggplant PARM
VEAL PARM ( cotoletta
Chicken PARM
WINES
GL Pinot G Euganei
GL Chardonnay Sibilliana
GL Sauv Bl Villa Maria
GL Prosecco
GL Moscato
GL Spritz Aperol
Gl Riesling Clean Slate
GL INzolia Riceno
Gl Vermentino Zanatta
Gl Chardonnay Dough
Moscato
Prosecco
GL Chianti HOUSE Pierazzuoli
GL Pinot Noir Casalcolle
GL Nero D avola Sensale
GL Primitivo Poggio
GL Montepulciano Bove
GL Merlot Col Beato
GL Sangiovese Custodia
GL Cab Souv 4 Bears Paso Robles
BTL PG Colli euganei
BTL PG Russolo Friuli
BTL PG Erste Neue trentino
BTL Chard Sibiliana
BTL Macon France
BTL Chardonnay Erste Neue
BTL Chard Dough California
BTL Gravina Botromagno
BTL Inzolia Riceno
BTL Vermentino Zanatta
BTL Gavi di Gavi Monchiero C
BTL Sauv Blanc New Zeland
BTL Sauvign Collevento
BTL Riesling
BTL Rose' Roma poggio
Corkage fee 1 st bottle
Corkage fee 2nd bottle
BTL Bin100 Chianti House Pierazzuoli
BTL Bin105 Chianti Riserva Gravepesa
BTL Bin101 Nero D Avola Sensale Bio
BTL Bin102 Pinot Noir Casalcolle
BTL Bin103 Montepulciano Bove
BTL Bin104 Nobile Montepul. Gracciano d/seta
BTL Bin106 Merlot Beato IGT
BTL Bin107 Sangiovese Custodia
BTL Bin109 Primitivo Cantele
BTL Bin108 Primitivo Poggio Pasano
BTL Bin110 Primitivo MANDURIA Ritardatario
BTL Bin111 Ripasso Valpolicella Corte Linguin 2018
BTL Bin112 Roma rosso Le Volpi
BTL Bin113 Barbaresco carlin d/ Paoli
BTL Bin114 Barolo Monchiero 2013
BTL Bin115 Barolo Sordo Giovanni 2013
BTL Bin117 Amarone Clasico Linguin 2018
BTL Bin116 Amarone Tinazzi Family 2017
BTL Bin130 Supertuscan Rosso Regale Forconi 2013
BTL Bin131 Super Tscn Montecucco 8 rima Bio 2018
BTL Bin132 Supetscn Rosso Capua FIAMMANTE 2019
BTL Bin 133 Brunello Montalcino Cast. Romitorio 2017
BTL Bin 118 Cab Sauv 4 Bears paso robles Ca
BTL Bin119 Merlot marco Felluga
BTL Prosecco Nino Ardevi
BTL Spritz
BTL Champagne Brut Taittinger
BTL Champ Brut Canard Duchene
BTL Moscato Colli Eug.
BTL Vin Santo 375ML
BTL Moscato
GL Port Ruby Quevedo
GL Port Tawny Quevedo 10yrs
GL Vin Santo
Cork fee 1St bottle
Cork fees 2nd bottle
BEER
SOFT DRINKS
AFTER DINNER DRINKS
COFFEE
LIQUORS
Well Vodka Barton
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Chopin
Stolichnaya
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
360 Lemon
360 Chocolate
360 Mand/Orange
360 Vodka Pure
360 Vanilla
360 Raspberry
Tito's
Ketel one
Ketel One Citoen
Well Gin Barton
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Well Rum Corina Silver
Mount Gay Eclipse
Parrot Bay Coconut
Meyers Dark
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi
Bacardi Reg
Captain Morgan
Malibu coconut
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo gold
Tequila 1800 Silver
Patron Silver
Patron Gold
Casamigos Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Bushmills
Crown Royal
Four Roses sm btch
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Well wiskey Old Thompson
Well BBN Kentucky Gentl
Knob Creek
Woodford
Well Scotch
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Mc Callan 12
Mc Callan 18
Basil Hyden
Remi Martin VSOP
Amaretto Amore
Amaro Lucano
Aperol
Campari
Cedro Nardini
Cointreau
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Galliano
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Grappa Candolini
Grappa Nardini
Grappa Poli sarpa
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Maraschino Luxardo
Molly's Irish Cream
Sambuca Bianca
Sambuca Black
Shnapps Apple
St Germain
Triple Sec
Vermouth
Baileys
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8501 Placida Road Unit 15, Placida, FL 33946