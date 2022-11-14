Restaurant header imageView gallery

Apulia Osteria Italiana

No reviews yet

8501 Placida Road Unit 15

Placida, FL 33946

Order Again

Appetizers & soups

Mozzarella Buffalo

$12.00

Carpaccio beef

$19.00

Polpo Octopus

$18.00

Burrata Apulia

$12.00

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Just simply fried crispy with 00 flour

Panzerotti Riso e patate

$11.00

Tavoliere ( board)

$32.00+

an assortment of artisanal cheese and charcuterie such Parma prosciutto, capicolla, felino salami, house made picked giardiniera, dry fruits....

Salads & soups

Pasta e fagioli soup

$8.00

Arugula salad

$12.00

Romana ( caesar)

$10.00

Romaine and Radicchio are mixed together with creamy pecorino cheese dressing

Verde ( mixed lettuces)

$8.00

Farro Soup

$9.00

Pastas & Risotto

Orecchiette Pasta

$24.00

Traditional Apulian dish with rapini, garlic, olive oil and a twist of pork sausage and dry ricotta cheese

Fettucine ragu BOL

$22.00

Linguine Vongole

$26.00

Spaghetti are with squid ink , the clams are little neck, the arugula gives a fresh and color twist too the dish, white wine, evvo and garlic are imperative ingredients

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

as we say in Italy straightforward pasta dish tossed in a house made tomato sauce with a generous fresh basil flavor

Gnocchi

$27.00

house made potatoes gnocchi

Ravioli Magro

$24.00

"Magro" in Italy its a definition of 'Lean" meaning no meat involved just fresh ricotta cheese, spinach , parmesan cheese and ....good butter.

Spagetti Mussels

$26.00

Sides dishes/Sauces

Spinach sauteed

$6.00

Brussels

$7.00

Rapini sauteed

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

pasta side cream

$7.00

Pasta side tomato

$7.00

Pasta side aglio olio

$7.00

Dolci/Dessert

Pasticciotto leccese

$9.00

Cioccolatissimo

$10.00

Semifreddo bianco

$9.00

Tiramisu Classico

$9.00

Affogato coffee/ Sambuca

$12.00

Gelati/Sorbet

$8.00

Main Courses

Polpette/ Braciole

$26.00

Thin slices of beef rolled with pecorino cheese, parsley and garlic, stewed with meatballs in a tomato sauce

Vitello Scaloppine

$32.00

Ossobuco Milanese

$38.00

veal shank braised with veal demi, tomato sauce and soffritto ( celery, carrot, onion, herbs) served with saffron risotto ( Milanese style)

Snapper dentice

$34.00

Fritto Misto Paranza

$28.00

Paranza its a small Apulia fish boat. so the fishermen on their way back home throw some nets and drag it to the shore, So whatever small size of fish they catch ... makes the fritto of paranza. Simple!

Salmon grill

$26.00

Angus Beef Filet

$42.00

Eggplant PARM

$25.00

VEAL PARM ( cotoletta

$32.00

Chicken PARM

$27.00

Appetizer/ Hors douvres

Shrimp Cocktail Piattini

$11.00

Fried Oysters Piattini

$6.00

Fried Calamari Piattini

$6.00

Bruschetta Pane e Pomodoro

$5.00

Parma& Mozzarella

$9.00

Polpette & Ricotta

$7.00

WINES

GL Pinot G Euganei

$9.00

GL Chardonnay Sibilliana

$11.00

GL Sauv Bl Villa Maria

$10.00

GL Prosecco

$11.00

GL Moscato

$12.00

GL Spritz Aperol

$11.00

Gl Riesling Clean Slate

$9.00

GL INzolia Riceno

$10.00

Gl Vermentino Zanatta

$12.00

Gl Chardonnay Dough

$11.00

GL Chianti HOUSE Pierazzuoli

$11.00

GL Pinot Noir Casalcolle

$13.00

GL Nero D avola Sensale

$12.00

GL Primitivo Poggio

$12.00

GL Montepulciano Bove

$10.00

GL Merlot Col Beato

$10.00

GL Sangiovese Custodia

$11.00

GL Cab Souv 4 Bears Paso Robles

$10.00

BTL PG Colli euganei

$34.00

BTL PG Russolo Friuli

$40.00

BTL PG Erste Neue trentino

$42.00

BTL Chard Sibiliana

$38.00

BTL Macon France

$45.00

BTL Chardonnay Erste Neue

$45.00

BTL Chard Dough California

$32.00

BTL Gravina Botromagno

$42.00

BTL Inzolia Riceno

$38.00

BTL Vermentino Zanatta

$42.00

BTL Gavi di Gavi Monchiero C

$48.00

BTL Sauv Blanc New Zeland

$36.00

BTL Sauvign Collevento

$38.00

BTL Riesling

$34.00

BTL Rose' Roma poggio

$45.00

Corkage fee 1 st bottle

$20.00

Corkage fee 2nd bottle

$30.00

BTL Bin100 Chianti House Pierazzuoli

$38.00

BTL Bin105 Chianti Riserva Gravepesa

$60.00

BTL Bin101 Nero D Avola Sensale Bio

$44.00

BTL Bin102 Pinot Noir Casalcolle

$48.00

BTL Bin103 Montepulciano Bove

$36.00

BTL Bin104 Nobile Montepul. Gracciano d/seta

$65.00

BTL Bin106 Merlot Beato IGT

$36.00

BTL Bin107 Sangiovese Custodia

$36.00

BTL Bin109 Primitivo Cantele

$39.00

BTL Bin108 Primitivo Poggio Pasano

$44.00

BTL Bin110 Primitivo MANDURIA Ritardatario

$58.00

BTL Bin111 Ripasso Valpolicella Corte Linguin 2018

$55.00

BTL Bin112 Roma rosso Le Volpi

$49.00

BTL Bin113 Barbaresco carlin d/ Paoli

$78.00

BTL Bin114 Barolo Monchiero 2013

$110.00

BTL Bin115 Barolo Sordo Giovanni 2013

$160.00

BTL Bin117 Amarone Clasico Linguin 2018

$120.00

BTL Bin116 Amarone Tinazzi Family 2017

$150.00

BTL Bin130 Supertuscan Rosso Regale Forconi 2013

$68.00

BTL Bin131 Super Tscn Montecucco 8 rima Bio 2018

$55.00

BTL Bin132 Supetscn Rosso Capua FIAMMANTE 2019

$62.00

BTL Bin 133 Brunello Montalcino Cast. Romitorio 2017

$190.00

BTL Bin 118 Cab Sauv 4 Bears paso robles Ca

$34.00

BTL Bin119 Merlot marco Felluga

$38.00

BTL Prosecco Nino Ardevi

$42.00

BTL Spritz

$10.00

BTL Champagne Brut Taittinger

$150.00

BTL Champ Brut Canard Duchene

$95.00

BTL Moscato Colli Eug.

$38.00

BTL Vin Santo 375ML

$65.00

BTL Moscato

$48.00

GL Port Ruby Quevedo

$8.00

GL Port Tawny Quevedo 10yrs

$13.00

GL Vin Santo

$15.00

BEER

MICHEL ULTRA DRAFT

$5.25

AMBERBOCK DRAFT

$5.25

IPA GOOSE ISL DRAFT

$6.25

BUDLIGHT DRAFT

$5.25

BIG BOCA DRAFT

$6.50

STELLA DRAFT

$6.50

Moretti rossa

$5.25

Moretti Blonde

$4.75

Menabrea Rossa

$5.25

Menabrea Blonde

$4.75

Stella No Alchool

$4.25

BUDWEISER

$3.25

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.75

Diet coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75

Iced tea

$2.75

Soda water

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Cramberry juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Pellegrino Sparkling

$6.50

Panna Naturale

$6.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Grapefruit j

$3.50

Refill juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

AFTER DINNER DRINKS

Amaretto House

$7.00

CORKAGE FEE FIRST BOTTLE

$20.00

CORKAGE FEE SECOND BOTTLE

$30.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Moscato

$10.00

Port Ruby

$8.00

Port Tawny 10 yrs

$11.00

Vin Santo

$14.00

Wine / chocolate cream

$7.00

Port Tawny 20yrs

$15.00

COFFEE

Cappuccino

$5.95

Cappuccino decaf

$5.95

Espresso

$3.95

Espresso con panna

$4.50

Espresso decaff

$3.95

Espresso decaf con panna

$4.50

Espresso doppio

$7.50

Espresso macchiato

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced coffee

$4.95

Regular Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.75

Irish Coffee

$7.95

LIQUORS

Well Vodka Barton

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$7.00

Chopin

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00

360 Lemon

$6.50

360 Chocolate

$6.50

360 Mand/Orange

$6.50

360 Vodka Pure

$6.50

360 Vanilla

$6.50

360 Raspberry

$6.50

Tito's

$7.00

Ketel one

$9.00

Ketel One Citoen

$9.00

Well Gin Barton

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray 10

$7.00

Well Rum Corina Silver

$6.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$8.00

Parrot Bay Coconut

$7.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Reg

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu coconut

$7.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo gold

$7.00

Tequila 1800 Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Gold

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Four Roses sm btch

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Well wiskey Old Thompson

$6.00

Well BBN Kentucky Gentl

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Woodford

$12.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Mc Callan 12

$24.00

Mc Callan 18

$55.00

Basil Hyden

$16.00

Remi Martin VSOP

$16.00

Amaretto Amore

$8.00

Amaro Lucano

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cedro Nardini

$8.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Galliano

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Grappa Candolini

$11.00

Grappa Nardini

$10.00

Grappa Poli sarpa

$13.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Maraschino Luxardo

$9.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$9.00

Sambuca Bianca

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

Shnapps Apple

$9.00

St Germain

$9.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Vermouth

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Apulia's Sunset

$14.00

Tarantella & twist

$15.00

Florida Amore Mio

$13.00

Spritz

$11.00

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$10.00

SANGRIA WHITE

$10.00

SANGRIA RED

$10.00

WASHNT APPLE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8501 Placida Road Unit 15, Placida, FL 33946

Directions

