Aqua Bar & Grill Rehoboth Beach

review star

No reviews yet

57 Baltimore Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Appetizer

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$16.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

battered popcorn shrimp tossed in bang-bang sauce topped with crushed peanuts, sesame drizzle, cilantro and lime

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

lump crab with asian slaw, sesame glaze and thai red curry aioli

Buffalo Chix Eggroll

$15.00Out of stock

Calamari

$16.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Loaded Fries

$15.00

bacon, homemade ranch dressing, bang-bang sauce, melted cheese, pickled jalapeños and scallions

Nachos

$16.00

melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese, lettuce, roasted corn pico de Gallo, pickled jalapeños and sour cream

Pickle Chips

$10.00

served with spicy aioli

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

fresh baked soft pretzel sticks served with spicy honey mustard and homemade beer cheese

Seasonal Hummus

$13.00

homemade hummus served with warm pita bread and fresh vegetables

Salads

Aqua Cobb

$14.00

mixed lettuces, bleu cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, avocado, red onion, cucumber, roasted corn, house made buttermilk ranch dressing

Greek

$15.00

mixed lettuce, feta, chic peas, marinated artichokes, olives, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini with fresh herb vinaigrette dressing

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Hand Helds

BLT

$14.00Out of stock

Burger

two patties, american cheese, garlic mayo, red onions, pickles, brioche bun

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

house made lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

chipotle bbq, napa cabbage slaw, pickles, brioche bun

Mediterranean Wrap

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Entrees

Crab Cake Dinner

$39.00

two 4oz house made lump crab cakes, local sweet corn succotash, cucumber salad, tangiers remoulade

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Margarita Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

Salmon Poke

$25.00

Shrimp Taco Entree

$19.00

Tuna Poke

$25.00

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Sides

Chips

$5.00

Old Bay Waffle Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$11.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Aqua Bar & Grill image

