AquaBrew
828 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a Texas craft Brewery in the heart of San Marcos. Come enjoy our open floor taproom with table top games, lovely shaded patio, and of course our in house brews! Here, we love our community. Everyone is welcome even your furry friends. See you soon!
Location
110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130, San Marcos, TX 78666
