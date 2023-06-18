Restaurant header imageView gallery

AquaBrew

828 Reviews

$$

110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130

San Marcos, TX 78666

DRAFT BEER

Beer

Ape-pricot Wheat (16)

$6.00Out of stock

Artificial Intelligence Tripel (12)

$5.00Out of stock

Whiskey Heavy

$9.00Out of stock

San Marcos Blonde (16)

$5.00

Skyscraper Mosaic IPA (16)

$7.00

Wee Too Heavy (8)

$7.00Out of stock

Beer Flight

$8.00

Pineapple Gose (12)

$5.00

United Stout of America (16)

$5.00Out of stock

Bobcat Lager (16)

$4.00

Michelada

$6.00

Bobcat Lager with a hefty splash of our in house mary mix!

Orange-utan

$6.00Out of stock

Bobcat Bock (16)

$2.00

Cherry on Top (16)

$5.00

Fest Bier (16)

$5.00

Awesome Opposum (16)

$5.00

Swift River Praline Porter (16)

$6.00

ShotGun Bock (16)

$5.00

ShotGun Pilsner (16)

$5.00

TO-GO

Beer 6 Packs

Ape-pricot Wheat 6 Pack

$7.99

Skyscraper Mosaic 6 Pack

$8.99

San Marcos Blonde 6 Pack

$7.99

Swine Dive 6 Pack

$7.99

Bobcat Lager 6 Pack

$8.99

Build Your Own 6 Pack

$10.00

Pineapple Gose 6 Pack

$7.99

Fest Bier 6 Pack

$7.99

Cherry on Top 6 Pack

$8.99

Swift River Praline Porter

$9.99

Beer Case

Ape-pricot Wheat Case

$32.00Out of stock

Skyscraper Mosaic Case

$35.00

SM Blonde Case

$32.00

Swine Dive Case

$15.49

Bobcat Lager Case

$20.00

Mix Case

$36.00

Pineapple Gose Case

$36.00

Swift River Praline Porter Case

$35.99

Seltzer 6 & 12 Packs

Ranch Water 6 Pack

$8.99

Ranch Water 12 Pack

$16.99

PALOMA

$8.99

TEXAS TEA

$8.99

Texas Tea 12 Pack

$16.99

Build Your Own Seltzer 6 Pack

$5.00

Mermaid Bubbly Mimosa 6 Pack

$9.99

Fiesta Pack 12 Pack

$16.99

Variety Pack 12 Pack

$16.99

Seltzer Case

RANCH WATER CASE

$32.00

PALOMA CASE

$32.00

FIESTA CASE

$32.00

VARIETY CASE

$32.00

TEXAS TEA

$32.00

Mermaid Bubbly Mimosa Case

$19.99

Frats

Texas Tea Case

$15.00

GROWLER FILLS

32 OZ CROWLER

Ape-pricot Wheat 32oz

$7.99

San Marcos Blonde 32oz

$7.99

Pineapple Gose 32oz

$8.99

Bobcat Pilsner 32oz

$5.99

Arrtificial Intelligence Tripel 32oz

$9.99

Skyscraper Mosaic IPA 32oz

$8.99

DDH Skyscraper 32oz

$11.99

Swine Dive IPA 32oz

$8.99

United Stout of America 32oz

$7.99

Wee Too Heavy 32oz

$9.99

Whiskey Heavy 32oz

$12.99

Prailine Porter 32oz

$9.99

Mermaid Bubbles 32oz

$8.99

Coffee Lager 32oz

$11.99

64 OZ GROWLER FILL

Ape-Pricot Wheat 64oz

$14.99

San Marcos Blonde 64oz

$14.99

Pineapple Gose 64oz

$17.99

Bobcat Pilsner 64oz

$8.99

Artificial Intelligence Tripel 64oz

$15.00

Skyscraper Mosaic IPA 64oz

$17.99

DDH Skyscraper 64oz

$23.99

Swine Dive IPA 64oz

$17.99

United Stout of America 64oz

$16.99

Wee Too Heavy 64oz

$20.99

Whiskey Heavy 64oz

$24.99

Praline Porter 64oz

$20.99

Mermaid Bubbles 64oz

$17.99

Coffee Lager 64oz

$17.99

128 OZ GROWLER FILL

Ape-Pricot Wheat 128oz

$23.99

Artificial Intelligence Tripel 128oz

$26.99

Lola Lager 128oz

$19.99

OctoberFest 128oz

$24.99

San Marcos Blonde 128oz

$21.99

Skyscraper Mosaic IPA 128oz

$25.99

Swine Dive IPA 128oz

$25.99

Wee Too Heavy 128oz

$29.99

United Stout of America 128oz

$27.99

Pineapple Sour Gose 128oz

$29.99

Bobcat Pilsner 128oz

$18.99

Mermaid Bubbles

$29.99

Mermaid Bubbles 128oz

$29.99

DDH Skyscraper 128oz

$27.99

KEGS

1/6 Barrel Keg

1/2 Barrel Keg

NA BEVERAGES

Soda

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Hop Water

$3.00

INDIVIDUAL CANS

SHOTGUN CANS

RANCH WATER 19.2oz

$3.50

MUY PICKLE 19.2oz

$3.50

PALOMA 12oz

$2.50

TEXAS TEA 12oz

$2.50

SANGRIA DE JAMIACA 12oz

$2.50

MUY PICKLE 12oz

$2.50

SANDIA MOJITO 12oz

$2.50

MANGONADA 12oz

$2.50

BRAMBLE

$2.50

BRAMBLE 12oz

$2.50

BUCK 12oz

$2.50

Sunset 77

$2.50

SUNSET 77 12oz

$2.50

INDIVIDUAL CANS

APE-PRICOT WHEAT

$2.00

SAN MARCOS BLONDE

$2.00

SWINE DIVE IPA

$2.00

SKYSCRAPER MOSAIC IPA

$2.00

AB OKTOBERFEST

$3.50

UNITY STOUT

$2.00

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TRIPEL

$2.50

BOBCAT PILS

$2.00

PINEAPPLE GOSE 12 oz

$2.50

SNACK

SNACKS

Popcorn

$1.00

SELTZER AND SELTZER DRINKS

Seltzer

BLOODY SPRITZER

$5.00

MERMAID BUBBLY

$6.50

MINT CONDITION

$7.50

PALOMA 16 OZ

$6.00

RALPHIE'S RITA

$7.50

RANCH WATER 16 OZ

$6.00

SELTZER CARAFE 20 OZ

$10.00

STRAWBERRY TWIST

$7.50

TROPICAL STORM

$7.00

Mermaid Melons

$10.00

Bottomeless Mimosas

$20.00

5OZ TASTER

$2.50

Bottomless Mimosa REFILL (3oz)

Cool Cucumber

$7.50

Spicy Cucumber

$7.50
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a Texas craft Brewery in the heart of San Marcos. Come enjoy our open floor taproom with table top games, lovely shaded patio, and of course our in house brews! Here, we love our community. Everyone is welcome even your furry friends. See you soon!

110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130, San Marcos, TX 78666

