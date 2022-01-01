  • Home
AquaGrille 14121 US-1

No reviews yet

14121 US-1

Juno Beach, FL 34408

Small Plates

Gazpacho Amarillo

$11.00

Allergies: Gluten, Tomato, Pepper

Tuna & Scallop Ceviche Tostaditos

$19.00

Allergies: Shellfish, Mango, Avocado

Citrus-Poached Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Allergies: Shellfish

Handmade Burrata

$22.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Onion, Garlic

Jupiter Farms Salad

$16.00

Allergies: Dairy

Petite Lalique Lettuce

$11.00

Allergies: Dairy & Garlic

Raw Oysters

$21.00

Allergies: Shellfish, Onion, Mango

Roasted Oysters

$21.00

Allergies: Shellfish, Dairy, Garlic, Onion

Caribbean Mussels

$21.00

Allergies: Shellfish, Onion, Garlic, Gluten

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Allergies: Peanut, Onion, Garlic, Mango, Pepper

Calamari 'Fritto Mixto'

$18.00

Allergies: Shellfish, Gluten, Onion, Garlic

House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

Allergies: Soy, Garlic, Onion

Blistered Shishitos

$12.00

Allergies: Garlic, Onion

Brazilian Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Allergies: Egg, Dairy

Grilled Chicken Add On

$12.00

Salmon Add On

$20.00

Stirato Bread

$2.00

Large Plates

Ahi Tuna & Avocado

$33.00

Allergies: Tree Nuts, Soy, Avocado, Onion, Garlic, Pepper

Faroe Island Salmon

$34.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Soy, Peanut, Garlic

Murray's Free-Range Jerk Chicken

$28.00

Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Garlic, Peanut, Soy

6oz Filet

$42.00

Allergies: Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Dairy

New York Strip

$62.00

Flat Iron

$34.00

Skirt Steak

$38.00Out of stock

Catch of the Day

$39.00

Allergies: Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Dairy, Soy

Baja-Style Local Fish Tacos

$24.00

Allergies: Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Cilantro

Wood-Grilled Bacon Cheddar Burger

$20.00

Allergies: Pork, Gluten, Onion, Garlic, Egg.

Maine Lobster Roll

$38.00

Allergies: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

Simple Catch of the Day

$39.00

Market Vegetables

Pad Thai Carrots

$9.00

Allergies: Soy, Peanut, Gluten

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Allergies: Dairy, Egg

Pomme Frites

$9.00

Allergies: Dairy, Soy (soy-bean oil)

Pom Pave

$9.00

Allergies: Dairy, Pork, Pepper, Garlic, Onion

Puffed Red Quinoa Salad

$9.00

Allergies: Tree Nuts

Dessert

AquaJoy

$14.00

Allergies: Nuts, Dairy, Alcohol

Chocolate Creme Brulee

$14.00

Allergies: Eggs, Dairy.

Baked Alaska

$14.00

Allergies: Eggs, Gluten, Dairy, Alcohol.

Seasonal Cobbler

$14.00

Allergies: Coconut, Alcohol, Oats

Gelato 1 Scoop

$4.00

Kids Menu

Ribs

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Fish Taco

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Condiments

Guanabana Mignonette

Yuzu Cocktail Sauce

Remoulade

Bravas Sauce

Citronette Dressing

French Vinaigrette

Baja Sauce

Truffle Jus

$4.00

Bernaise

$4.00

Au Poivre

$4.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ceylon Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Scarlet Glow Iced Tea

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Hot Beverages

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Regular Coffee

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Double Macchiato

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$5.00

White Peony Bai Mudan Hot Tea

$5.00

Genmaicha Hot Tea

$5.00

Nantou Four Seasons Hot Tea

$5.00

Chamomile Hot Tea

$5.00

Lemon Verbena Hot Tea

$5.00

Soft Cocktails (Mocktails)

Orange Jewel

$9.00

Hibiscus Julep

$9.00

Blueberry Yuzu Palmer

$9.00

N/A Pina Colada

$9.00

HH FOOD

HH Raw Oyster

$9.00

HH Roasted Oyster

$9.00

HH Fish Taco

$5.00

HH Mussels

$14.00

HH Shrimp & Calamari

$15.00

HH Baby Back Ribs

$14.00

HH Pomme Frites

$5.00

HH Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

HH AQ Bar Steak

$25.00

HH Blistered Shishitos

$10.00

HH Petite Lalique Lettuce

$8.00

HH BEER

The Crisp Pilz HH

$5.00

Der Chancellor HH

$5.00

Fresh IPA HH

$5.00

Jai Alai HH

$5.00

Boom Sauce IPA HH

$5.00

Narragansett HH

$5.00

The Wizard Wit HH

$5.00

La Rubia HH

$5.00

B. Rabbit HH

$5.00

Bud Light HH

$5.00

Stella Artios HH

$5.00

Miller Lite HH

$5.00

Michelob Ultra HH

$5.00

Pacifico Clara HH

$5.00

Stella Liberte HH

$5.00

HH WINE & COCKTAILS

HH Green Mark

$7.00

HH Broker's London

$7.00

HH Plantation 3 Star

$7.00

HH Corazon Blanco

$7.00

HH Old Forester

$7.00

HH Old Overholt Rye

$7.00

HH Spring Street

$9.00

HH Milbrandt

$9.00

HH Gotham Project

$9.00

HH Wither Hills

$9.00

HH Annabella

$9.00

HH Raventos

$9.00

HH AQ Appletini

$11.00

HH AQ El Diablo

$11.00

HH AQ Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

HH AQ Old Cuban

$11.00

HH AQ Manhattan

$11.00

UNIFORMS

Women's Server Shirt

$36.00

Men's Server Shirt

$36.00

Women's Khaki Pant

$32.00

Men's Khaki Pant

$32.00

Hostess Blouse

$18.00

Hostess Navy Skort

$28.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:59 am
14121 US-1, Juno Beach, FL 34408

