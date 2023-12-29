Restaurant info

CLocated on Main Street in Fort Lee, NJ. Aquarius offers China’s most cosmopolitan cuisine in a vibrant and vivacious ambience. Our modern décor infused with aspects of traditional Chinese culture provides the most enjoyable dining experience. The welcoming atmosphere at Aquarius allows everyone to have a taste of Cantonese food in a sensational way. Aquarius’s menu is as celebrated as the design. We offer authentic dim sum seven days a week for lunch as well as an array of exquisite Cantonese specialties. We use the highest quality ingredients to produce dishes that are all about clear and natural flavors. Enjoy our wide variety of seafood and meats along with noodles and our house specials. Visit us and enjoy your meal in the perfect setting for wonderfully delicious Cantonese Cuisine.ome in and enjoy!