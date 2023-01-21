AQUI Bar & Kitchens Cashless

Restaurant header imageView gallery

AQUI Bar & Kitchens

review star

No reviews yet

511 NE 3rd Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Starters

Fried Pita

Fried Pita

$9.00

Tossed in Sumac & Zaatar Spice, Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce

Medi Yogurt

Medi Yogurt

$9.00

Crushed Walnuts, Fresh Dill, Garlic Cream, Fried Pita tossed in Sumac & Zaatar

Mediterranean Kale Salad

Mediterranean Kale Salad

$8.00

Fresh Kale, Baby Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pita Croutons, Basil & Tarragon Vinaigrette

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

Pureed Chickpeas, Cumin, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Fried Pita Chips

Falafel

Falafel

$12.00

Served with Creamy Hummus, Sumac, Persian Pickles, Olive Oil

Truffle Wings

Truffle Wings

$15.00

Golden Crisp Chicken Wings, Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Cilantro

Pita Wraps

Chicken Pita Wrap

Chicken Pita Wrap

$14.00

Citrus and Saffron Marinated Chicken Breast, Kale with Sweet Basil & Tarragon Vinaigrette

Falafel Pita Wrap

Falafel Pita Wrap

$14.00

Plant & Protein Based Falafel, Mediterranean Herbs, Dill Remoulade

Marinated Lamb Pita Wrap

Marinated Lamb Pita Wrap

$16.00

Yogurt & Walnut Remoulade, Shredded Kale with Sweet Basil & Tarragon Vinaigrette.

Salmon Pita Wrap

Salmon Pita Wrap

$16.00

Dill Remoulade, Shredded Kale with Sweet Basil & Tarragon Vinaigrette.

Kebab Bowls

Chicken Kabob Bowl

Chicken Kabob Bowl

$17.00

Citrus Marinade, Fresh Herbs, Middle Eastern Spices, Red peppers and Onions. All Bowls served with fresh Hummus, Jasmin Rice or Tarragon & Basil/ Caesar & Kale Salad

Vegetable Kabob

Vegetable Kabob

$16.00

Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Yellow Onions, Pineapples, Mushrooms. All Bowls served with fresh Hummus, Jasmin Rice or Tarragon & Basil/ Caesar & Kale Salad

Tofu Kabob

Tofu Kabob

$17.00

Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Yellow Onions, Mushrooms. All Bowls served with fresh Hummus, Jasmin Rice or Tarragon & Basil/ Caesar & Kale Salad

Lamb Kabob

Lamb Kabob

$19.00

Lamb Sirloin, Yogurt & Rosemary Marinade, Mint, Saffron infused. All Bowls served with fresh Hummus, Jasmin Rice or Tarragon & Basil/ Caesar & Kale Salad

Salmon Kabob

Salmon Kabob

$19.00

Atlantic Salmon, Turmeric, Onion & Soy Marinade

Shish Kabob

Shish Kabob

$19.00

Filet Mignon, Red Bell Peppers, Yellow Onions, Saffron & Soy Marinade. All Bowls served with fresh Hummus, Jasmin Rice or Tarragon & Basil/ Caesar & Kale Salad

Sweets

Persian Ice Cream

Persian Ice Cream

$7.00

Rose Water, Saffron, Pistachios, Wafer

Extra Sauces

Dill Remoulade

$2.00

Roasted Red Pepper

$2.00

Side Items

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Starters

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$8.00

Tossed in Sea Salt

Stir Fried Edamame

Stir Fried Edamame

$9.00

Caramelized with Sweet Soy, Orange Crush, Sweet & Spicy Thai or Gochujang

Korean Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Korean Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Korean Soy Glaze, Peanuts, Garlic, Sesame Seeds

Korean Glazed Wings

Korean Glazed Wings

$15.00

Slowed cooked in Gochujang Glaze, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds

Asian Kale Salad

Asian Kale Salad

$8.00

Hand cut Kale dressed in our Thai Peanut Dressing, Roasted Peanuts, Heirloom Tomatoes

Bao Buns

Bao Orange Chicken

Bao Orange Chicken

$6.00

Chicken Tempura, tossed in Orange Crush Sauce, pickled cabbage, sesame seeds

Thai Mignon Bao

Thai Mignon Bao

$8.00

Marinated Mignon, caramelized in Pineapple Teriyaki, Pickled Carrots, sesame seeds

Chicken Plant Based Bao

Chicken Plant Based Bao

$6.00

Plant Based Chicken, tossed in Sweet Soy Sauce, topped with Cilantro, sesame seeds

C.Y.O.B. Create Your Own Bowl

Create your own bowl! Pick your Protein or Go Stir Fry Veggie. All bowls come with Stir Fry Vegetables (Baby Corn, Snap Peas, Carrots, Bok Choy, and Mushrooms)
Chicken Breast Seared

Chicken Breast Seared

$16.00

Seared Chicken Breast with Choice of Starch and Sauce

Stir Fried Shrimp Bowl

Stir Fried Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Stir Fried Shrimp with choice of Starch and Sauce

Chicken Tempura Bowl

Chicken Tempura Bowl

$16.00

Chicken Tempura with choice of Starch and Sauce

Tempura Fried Shrimp Bowl

Tempura Fried Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Tempura Fried Shrimp choice of Starch and Sauce

Chicken Plant Based Bowl

$16.00

Plant Based Protein with Choice of Starch and Sauce

Maui Bourbon Marinated Steak

Maui Bourbon Marinated Steak

$19.00

Maui Bourbon Marinated Steak with choice of Starch and Sauce

Dessert

Cheung's Asian Cake Brulee

Cheung's Asian Cake Brulee

$7.00

Brulee Sponge Cake, Fresh Seasonal Berries, Whipped Cream

Kido Wok Bowl

Kids Wok Chicken

$8.00

Kids Wok Mignon

$10.00

Extra Sauces

Orange Crush

$2.00

Teriyaki

$2.00

Sweet & Spicy Thai

$2.00

Gochujang

$2.00

Thai Peanut

$2.00

Starters

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$10.00

Jack/ Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Green Onions

Chips & Salsa Fresca

Chips & Salsa Fresca

$8.00

Authentic Alta Cucina Tomato Salsa, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla Chips

Puebla Queso Dip

Puebla Queso Dip

$9.00

Roasted Peppers, 4 Cheese Blend, Corn Tortillas

Street Style Elote (Elote Callejero)

Street Style Elote (Elote Callejero)

$8.00

Roasted Corn, Cotija, Lime, Cilantro

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Mexican Style Beans, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Green Onions

Chimichurri WIngs

Chimichurri WIngs

$15.00

Golden Crips Chicken Wings, Chimichurri, Parmesan Cheese

Calle Sides

Pink Beans

$4.00

Pink Beans

Mamitas Yellow Rice

$4.00

Mamitas Yellow Rice

Salsas

Ranchero Aioli Suce

$2.00

Ranchero Aioli Suce

Roasted Green Tomatillos in Sauce

$2.00

Roasted Green Tomatillos in Sauce

Cilantro Lime Sauce

$2.00

Cilantro Lime Sauce

Salsa Fresca

$2.00

Tacos

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$4.75

Slow Cooked Boston Butt, Infused with Jack Daniels, Ranchero Aioli, Red Onions served with Warm Tortillas

Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.75

Slow Braised Pork, Chipotle Aioli, Red Onions, Cilantro served with warm corn tortillas

Plant Based

Plant Based

$4.75

Seared Plant Based Protein, Pickled Cabbage, Chipotle Mayo, Onions, Cilantro served with warm corn tortillas

Tempura Shrimp Taco

Tempura Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Tempura Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Red Onions, Cilantro served with warm corn tortillas

Roasted Lime Chicken Taco

Roasted Lime Chicken Taco

$4.75

Slow Cooked Pulled Chicken, Cilantro Cream Aioli, Cotija, Red Onions served with warm corn tortillas

Blackened Shrimp Taco

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Adobo Rub, Sweet Pickled Cabbage, Cilantro Cream Aioli, Cotija served with warm corn tortillas

Ranchero Short-Rib Taco

Ranchero Short-Rib Taco

$5.50

Sweet/ Spicy Habanero Glaze, Tequila Pickled Cabbage, Cotija, Cilantro

Grouper Tempura Taco

Grouper Tempura Taco

$5.50

Tempura Fish, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Red Onions, Cilantro served with warm corn tortillas

Dulce Final

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00

Vanilla Pound Cake Soaked in Sweet Milk, Topped with Caramel & Fresh Seasonal Berries, Mint Sprig

Charcuterie & More

AQUI Board

AQUI Board

$28.00

Prosciutto, Genoa, Artigiano Vino Rosso, Dates, Whole Grain Crackers, Pepperoncini, Fig Spread & Seasonal Fruit

Heirloom & Burrata

Heirloom & Burrata

$19.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Burrata, Tarragon & Basil Vinaigrette, Torn Basil

House Cocktails

Chocolate Sour

Chocolate Sour

$13.00

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Squeezed Lemon, Brown Sugar Simple, Hellas Aromatic & Mexican Chocolate Bitters, Aquafaba

Crestwood Crush

Crestwood Crush

$13.00

Jefferson’s Very Small Batch Bourbon, Fresh Squeezed Florida OJ, Giffard Triple Sec, Sprite Topper. Served Over Nugget Ice

El Prick

El Prick

$14.00

La Adelita Blanco Tequila, Cactus Pear Nectar, Squeezed Lime, Agave, Salt Rim

"The Mimi"

"The Mimi"

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Agave, Fresh Jalapeno, Squeezed Lime, Mango Puree, Tajin

Just Peachy

Just Peachy

$13.00

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Peach puree, Squeezed Lime, Q Club Soda

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$13.00

Tres Agaves Reposado, Los Vecinos Mezcal, Agave, Squeezed Lime, Muddled Cucumber w/ Fresh Basil, Tajin

Espresso Tini

Espresso Tini

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla, Mr. Black’s Cold Brew, Baileys, Giffard Noisette, Coffee Beans

Bee's Knee's

Bee's Knee's

$14.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned's

"The OF"

$14.00

Micther’s Bourbon, Black Walnut Bitters, Filthy Black Cherry, Sugar, Orange Peel

Jalisco OF

$15.00

Herradura Anejo Tequila, Hella Smoked Chile & Orange Bitters, Brown Sugar, Flamed Orange, Smoked

"The Guerinator"

$15.00

Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey, William Wolf Coffee Whiskey, Brown Sugar, Filthy Black Cherry, Hella Mexican Chocolate Bitters, Smoked Orange

Pig-Pen

$15.00

Whistle Pig PiggyBack Bourbon, Whistle Pig Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, Hella Barrel Aged Aromatic Bitters, Filthy Black Cherry

The Classic's

Upper East Side

$14.00

Amador Double Barrel “Cabernet” Bourbon, Trincheri Vermouth Rosso, Hella Orange Bitters, Essence Of Orange

Blanco Negroni

$13.00

Greywhale Gin, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Lillet Blanc, Orange Peel

Sidecar

$13.00

Martell Cognac, Giffard Triple Sec, Fresh Lemon, Brown Sugar Rim

Paper Plane

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, Squeezed Lemon

The Sazz

$14.00

Rittenhouse Bottled-In-Bond Rye, Legendre Herbsaint, Peychaud’s Aromatic Bitters, Sugar, Lemon Peel

Shake Things Up

$14.00

Ron Zacapa 23, Giffard Banane Du Bresil, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup

Canadian Whiskey

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Domestic Bottles

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller High LIfe

$4.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Landshark

$5.00

Import Bottles

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Heineken 00

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Guiness

$7.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

Islamorada Sandbar Sunday

$7.50

Hollywood Mango IPA

$8.00

Fat Tire

$7.50

Tarpon River Good As Gold

$6.00

Vesa Sur Born & Raised

$7.50

House Margarita

$9.00

Craft Bottles

Dog Fish 90

$8.50

Space Dust

$7.00

La Rubia

$6.00Out of stock

Islamorada Ale

$6.00

Ready To Drink Cans

High Noon

$7.00

Chido

$8.00

Cabernet

Browne Heritage

$12.00

Sparkling

La Marca Splits

$10.00

La Marca

$40.00

JP Chenet

$20.00

JP Chenet Sparkling Rose

$22.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$110.00

Moet Brut Imperial Splits

$22.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Indian Tonic

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Tonic

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet

$4.00

Vero Water

Still

$1.00

Sparkling

$1.00

Room Temp

$1.00

Juice

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Redbull

Regular

$5.00

Sugar Free

$5.00

Coffee Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americana

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Cocktail

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Cherry Coke

$4.50

Other Mocktail

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

You Belong Here!

Website

Location

511 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Directions

