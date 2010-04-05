Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aquitaine Boston

review star

No reviews yet

569 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02118

Popular Items

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Dessert

Al A Mode

$4.95

Apple Tart

$14.75

Assiette De Fromages

$17.00

Chefs selection of cheeses, confiture, truffle honey, walnuts & baguette

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.25

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$9.75

Profiterole

$15.50

Tahitian Vanilla Creme Brulee

$10.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aquitaine is an award-winning French Bistro celebrating 25 years of service in the heart of Boston's historic South End neighborhood. Come sip a glass of wine or cocktail while enjoying our famous steak frites on our patio or our recently renovated Parisian inspired dining room. #livethebistrolife @aquitaineboston

Website

Location

569 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

