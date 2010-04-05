Aquitaine Boston
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Aquitaine is an award-winning French Bistro celebrating 25 years of service in the heart of Boston's historic South End neighborhood. Come sip a glass of wine or cocktail while enjoying our famous steak frites on our patio or our recently renovated Parisian inspired dining room. #livethebistrolife @aquitaineboston
Location
569 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
