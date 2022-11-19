Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aquitaine Chestnut Hill

review star

No reviews yet

11 Boylston Street

Brookline, MA 02467

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Frites Aquitaine
Duck L'Orange
WARM CHOCOLATE PUDDING CAKE

Appetizers

Moules En Cassoulette

$16.75

Sancerre, Shallots, Thyme, Creme Fraiche & Toasted Baguette

French Onion Soup

$17.00

Bone Broth, Aged Sherry, Croutons, Emmentaler & Gruyere

Pate de Poulet

$15.50

Sour Cherry Confiture, Pickled Jardinere & Toasted Brioche

Salade Boucheron

$13.50

Warm Chevre, Young Lettuces, Hazelnuts, Vinaigrette & Country Toast

Belgian Endive Salade

$14.25

Walnuts, Honeycrisp Apple, Aged Roquefort & Vinaigrette

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$20.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Tamari Yuzu Vinaigrette & Potato Chips

Escargot Bourguignon

$15.50

Garlic, Parsley, Butter, Pernod & Toasted Baguette

Leek & Proscuitto Tart

$14.75

fig and goat cheese flatbread with proscuitto

Roasted Delicata Salade

$15.50

HEIRLOOM SQUASH, WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE, ARUGULA, PINE NUTS, POMEGRANATE & BALSAMIC GASTRIQUE

Bisque

$15.00

Entrees

Tagliatelle Champignon

$29.50

MARSALA ROASTED MUSHROOMS, SAGE BEURRE NOISETTE & WHIPPED RICOTTA

Chicken Roti

$31.75

FREE RANGE CHICKEN, MARSCAPONE POLENTA, FORAGED MUSHROOMS, ROASTED CIPPOLINI ONIONS & MADIERA JUS

Duck L'Orange

$34.25

SEARED DUCK BREAST, CONFIT CROQUETTE, SWISS CHARD, PICKLED RAISINS & ORANGE GASTRIQUE

Faroe Island Salmon

$30.75

FRENCH GREEN LENTILS, ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, BEETROOT SOUBIS, POMMERY MUSTARD JUS

Filet Au Poivre

$56.00

Center Cut, Cognac Creme, Gratin Dauphinois & Charred Scallion

Sole Meuniere

$32.75

Beurre Citron, Pommes de Terre Puree, Haricots Verts & Radish Salade

Steak Frites Aquitaine

$37.50

Hanger Steak Shallot Sauce, Perigord Tuffle, Watercress & Hand-cut Fries

Steak Frites Parisian

$49.00

NY Strip Steak, Sauce Bordelaise, Garlic Parsley Butter & Hand-cut Fries

Truffle Burger

$24.75

Aged Angus Beef, Caramelized Onion, White Cheddar, Truffle Sauce & Pommes Frites

Veal Schnitzel

$30.00Out of stock

FREE RANGE VEAL, GARLIC BROCCOLI RABE, POMMES ROSILEE, SAUCE AU GORGONZOLA

Kids Pasta

$13.95

Duck Risotto

$34.00

Dinner Sides

Haricots Verts

$10.25

Garlic & Thyme

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.50

caper raisin vinaigrette

Roasted Mushrooms

$12.50

Thyme & Butter

Pommes Robuchon

$9.00

Sweet Cream Butter & Chives

Potato Gratin

$11.00

Gruyere & Parmesan

Truffle Frites

$9.75

Truffled Hand-cut Pommes Frites, Parmesan & Aioli

Side Frites

$9.25

Petite Salade

$9.50

Marscapone Polenta

$11.50

Parmesan & Finese Herbs

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Aquapanna

$7.95

Evian

$7.95

Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Cappucino

$5.50

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$7.50

Café Latte

$5.50

Decaf Cap

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Coke

$4.95

Cranberry

$4.95

Diet Coke

$4.95

Ginger Ale

$4.95

Grapefruit

$4.95

Iced Coffee

$4.95

Iced Tea

$4.95

Milk

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Pineapple

$4.95

Shirley

$4.95

Soda Water

$3.95

Sprite

$4.95

Tea

$4.95

Tomato

$4.95

Tonic Water

$3.95

Virgin Mary

$7.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Mocktail

$5.95

Dessert

Profiteroles Parisian

$12.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$11.25

chantilly cream

WARM CHOCOLATE PUDDING CAKE

$12.00

vanilla bean ice cream

CREME BRULEE

$11.75

assorted mixed berries

APPLE TARTE TATIN

$14.75Out of stock

SORBET

$8.00

Chefs selection

ICE CREAM

$7.50

One Profiterole

$4.00

Dessert special

$15.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
the cuisine at "The Street " in the heart of Newton and Brookline. Aquitaine offers an authentic French dining experience. Aquitaine's ambiance echoes the cutting-edge sophistication of a modern Parisian bistro. #livethebistrolife @aquitainechestnuthill

11 Boylston Street, Brookline, MA 02467

