Aquitaine Chestnut Hill
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
the cuisine at "The Street " in the heart of Newton and Brookline. Aquitaine offers an authentic French dining experience. Aquitaine's ambiance echoes the cutting-edge sophistication of a modern Parisian bistro. #livethebistrolife @aquitainechestnuthill
11 Boylston Street, Brookline, MA 02467
