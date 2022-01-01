- Home
Arabesque On Devine
740 Reviews
$$
2930 Devine St
Columbia, SC 29205
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Damascus bread, and Tahini sauce.
Hummus
Chickpea puree topped with olive oil
Deep Fried Cauliflower (Arnabeet)
Served with Tahini and bread
Baba Ghanouj
Roasted Eggplant puree topped with olive oil
Labneh
Strained yogurt topped with mint and olive oil
Zaatar Dip
Thyme, sesame and oregano in olive oil
Cheese & Olives
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and mint
Soujouk
Garlic sauteed spicy Lebanese sausage, tomatoes and onions
Falafel
4 fried chickpea patties, Tahini sauce, tomates, lettuce and pickled cabbage
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, parsley.
Steamed Mussels
White wine cream sauce with tomatoes and onions.
Fried Kibbeh
Four minced beef dumplines. Served with cucumber yogurt.
Fatayer Pies
Six baked pies. Spinach, cheese, beef or mixed, served with Tzatziki sauce.
Cheese Rolls
Cheese blend, hand rolled in filo dough and deep fried, served with marinara.
Wraps & Burgers
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Shawarma marinated chicken, garlic paste, french fries, and pickles, wrapped in pita bread.
Lamb Shawarma Wrap
Shawarma marinated minced lamb, tahini sauce, pickles, onions, and parsley wrapped in pita bread.
Kafta Wrap
Seasoned ground beef with minced onions and parsley, hummus, tabbouleh, wrapped in pita bread.
Gyro Wrap
Shredded beef and lamb gyro, tzatziki sauce, fetta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, wrapped in Greek pita.
Falafel Wrap
Deep fried ground chickpea patties, pickled beets, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Hummus Wrap
Kafta Burger
Turkey Pita Melt
Pita Sliders
Three mini pita's stuffed with your choice of chicken, lamb, kafta, gyro, falafel, or hummus.
Kabobs
Kafta kabob (Beef)
Ground Beef with minced parsley, onions and herbs
Beef Tenderloin
Marinated tenderloin medallions
Shish Tawouk (Chicken)
Marinated grilled chicken cubes
Lamb kabob
Grilled Lamb cubes
Lamb Chops
Finished in a pomegranate and herb glaze, recommended with garlic butter sauteed vegetables.
Vegetarian
Zucchini, tomatoes, onions, peppers, eggplant and mushrooms
Mixed Grill Platter for 2
Shish Tawouk, Kufta, Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp
Mixed Grill Platter for 4-6
Shish Tawouk, Kufta, Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp
Mixed Grill Platter for 1
Shish Tawouk, Kufta, Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp
Desserts
Ricotta & Pistachio Cake
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar,
Tiramisu
Layers of espresso drenched sponge cake divided by mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Alternating layers of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream, decorated with Limoncello sauce,
Fruity di Bosco (mixed berry cake)
Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.
Baklava
Layered filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, sweetened with syrup.
Double Chocolate Cake
Eggnogg Cheese Cake
Entrees
Arabesque Hummus
Topped with choice of chicken, kufta or veggies
Beef Tips
Marinated beef tenderloin sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers, served with a side of tzatziki suace.
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken, s angel hair, parmesan, garlic rose marinara, and baked with mozzarella.
Curry
Choice of beef, chicken or vegetables (mild, medium, spicy)
Eggplant Parmesan
Fried eggplant, angel hair, parmesan, garlic rose marinara, and baked with mozzarella.
Falafel Platter
Fried chickpea patties, hummus, pickled cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes and tahini sauce
Rice Fatteh
Grilled chicken serverd over a garlic yogurt topped bed of rice, steamed chickpeas, pine nuts and pita chips
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettucini in alfredo sauce
Grilled Fish
Grilled or fried Tilapia, parsley, lemon, garlic, spices and grilled vegetables
Gyro Plate
Shaved beef and lamb gyro over rice topped with feta cheese, side of tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Lamb Shank
Braised lamb topped with tahini and feta cheese served with a side of grilled vegetables and rice OR in lamb broth with potatoes, carrots and onions with a side of rice (Chefs way)
Mujadara
Rice and lentils, red fried onions, pickled purple cabbage, lettuce, tomato and side of cucumber yogurt
Pasha Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, tzatziki sauce, choice of pita
Seafood Bowl
Garlic butter sauteed fettucini, shrimp, scallops and mussels topped with grilled Tilapia or Salmon
Shawarma
Marinated Chicken, tahini, hummus, choice of pita, Batata harra (seasoned potato cubes)
Shrimp Plate
Garlic Butter sauteed, served with grilled vegetables
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Kufta meatballs, angel hair, garlic rose marinara, and baked with mozzarella.
Tomahawk
A La Carte
Pizza
Small Lebanese Pizza
Olives, tomatoes, artichokes, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Small BBQ Chicken PIzza
Hickory smoked BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, purple onions
Small Mediterranean Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, onions, Green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Small Arabesque Special PIzza
Beef pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Arabesque Pizza Sauce, mozzarella cheese
Small Eggplant Parmesan PIzza
Fried eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella cheese, black olives, feta cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Small Omar PIzza
Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parsley, mint, olive oil
Small Greek PIzza
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, gyro, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, arabesque pizza sauce.
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Tomatoes, purple onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Small Lamb Shawarma Pizza
Lamb shawarma, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauc
Small Meat Lovers PIzza
Beef pepperoni, kafta, grilled chicken, lamb shawarma, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Small Basturma PIzza
Basturma, pepperoni, kashkaval cheese, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Turkish Pizza
Tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mint
Small Chef’s Pizza
Kashkaval cheese, mozzarella, soujouk, basturma, artichokes, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, basil, tomatoes and arabesque pizza sauce. Topped with fresh Arugula.
Zatar Pizza
Small 4 Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Feta, Kashkaval and Parmesan cheese over Arabesque pizza sauce.
Large Arabesque PIzza
Beef pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Arabesque Pizza Sauce, mozzarella cheese
Large Basturma Pizza
Basturma, pepperoni, kashkaval cheese, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hickory smoked BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, purple onions
Large Cheese PIzza
Large Chef’s PIzza
Kashkaval cheese, mozzarella, soujouk, basturma, artichokes, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, basil, tomatoes and arabesque pizza sauce. Topped with fresh Arugula.
Large Eggplant Parmesan PIzza
Fried eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, black olives, feta cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Large Greek PIzza
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, gyro, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, arabesque pizza sauce.
Large Lamb Shawarma Pizza
Lamb shawarma, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Large Lebanese PIzza
Olives, tomatoes, artichokes, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Large Meat Lovers PIzza
Beef pepperoni, kafta, grilled chicken, lamb shawarma, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Large Mediterranean Chicken PIzza
Grilled chicken, onions, Green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Large Omar Pizza
Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parsley, mint, olive oil
Large Turkish Pizza
Tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mint
Large Vegetarian PIzza
Tomatoes, purple onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce
Large Arabesque 4 Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Feta, Kashkaval and Parmesan cheese over Arabesque pizza sauce.
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Pizza
Small 8" personal pizza
Chicken Tenders and fries
Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders
Kids Fettucini Alfredo
Kids Chicken Kabobs
Served with rice and grilled vegetables
Kids Spaghetti
Your choice of either marinara or butter sauce
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Choice of alfredo or tomato sauce
Sides
Rice
Cabbage Side
Pickled purple cabbage
Batata Harra
Garlic sauteed cubed potatoes, cilantro, olive oil
Cucumber Yogurt side
Diced cucumber, mint, garlic
Grilled Vegetables side
Zucchini, onion, green pepper, mushroom and tomato
French Fries
Extra Sauces
Garlic, Tzaziki, Shutta, Tahini
Pesto Orzo
Pesto, olive oil and feta cheese
Damascus Bread
Pita Bread
Garlic Butter Vegetables
Raw Veggies
Feta cheese side
Side Olives
Lebanese Green Beans
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Lebanese Cuisine.
2930 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205