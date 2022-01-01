Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Arabesque On Devine

740 Reviews

$$

2930 Devine St

Columbia, SC 29205

Order Again

Popular Items

Shawarma
Hummus
Arabesque Hummus

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$15.00

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Damascus bread, and Tahini sauce.

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

Chickpea puree topped with olive oil

Deep Fried Cauliflower (Arnabeet)

Deep Fried Cauliflower (Arnabeet)

$8.00

Served with Tahini and bread

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$10.00

Roasted Eggplant puree topped with olive oil

Labneh

$8.00

Strained yogurt topped with mint and olive oil

Zaatar Dip

$4.00

Thyme, sesame and oregano in olive oil

Cheese & Olives

Cheese & Olives

$8.00

Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and mint

Soujouk

Soujouk

$10.00

Garlic sauteed spicy Lebanese sausage, tomatoes and onions

Falafel

Falafel

$8.00

4 fried chickpea patties, Tahini sauce, tomates, lettuce and pickled cabbage

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$8.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, parsley.

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$13.00

White wine cream sauce with tomatoes and onions.

Fried Kibbeh

$12.00

Four minced beef dumplines. Served with cucumber yogurt.

Fatayer Pies

Fatayer Pies

$12.00

Six baked pies. Spinach, cheese, beef or mixed, served with Tzatziki sauce.

Cheese Rolls

Cheese Rolls

$10.00

Cheese blend, hand rolled in filo dough and deep fried, served with marinara.

Pizza

6” Lunch Pizza

$6.00

8" Cheese PIzza

Wraps & Burgers

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$8.00

Shawarma marinated chicken, garlic paste, french fries, and pickles, wrapped in pita bread.

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$11.00

Shawarma marinated minced lamb, tahini sauce, pickles, onions, and parsley wrapped in pita bread.

Kafta Wrap

$8.00

Seasoned ground beef with minced onions and parsley, hummus, tabbouleh, wrapped in pita bread.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.00

Shredded beef and lamb gyro, tzatziki sauce, fetta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, wrapped in Greek pita.

Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Deep fried ground chickpea patties, pickled beets, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Hummus Wrap

$8.00

Kafta Burger

$11.00

Turkey Pita Melt

$8.00

Pita Sliders

$11.00

Three mini pita's stuffed with your choice of chicken, lamb, kafta, gyro, falafel, or hummus.

Lunch Specials

Lamb Burger

$15.00

Kabobs

Kafta kabob (Beef)

$18.00

Ground Beef with minced parsley, onions and herbs

Beef Tenderloin

Beef Tenderloin

$23.00

Marinated tenderloin medallions

Shish Tawouk (Chicken)

Shish Tawouk (Chicken)

$19.00

Marinated grilled chicken cubes

Lamb kabob

Lamb kabob

$24.00

Grilled Lamb cubes

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$34.00

Finished in a pomegranate and herb glaze, recommended with garlic butter sauteed vegetables.

Vegetarian

$17.00

Zucchini, tomatoes, onions, peppers, eggplant and mushrooms

Mixed Grill Platter for 2

Mixed Grill Platter for 2

$48.00

Shish Tawouk, Kufta, Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp

Mixed Grill Platter for 4-6

Mixed Grill Platter for 4-6

$96.00

Shish Tawouk, Kufta, Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp

Mixed Grill Platter for 1

Mixed Grill Platter for 1

$24.00

Shish Tawouk, Kufta, Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp

Desserts

Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries,
Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$7.00

Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar,

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Layers of espresso drenched sponge cake divided by mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

Alternating layers of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream, decorated with Limoncello sauce,

Fruity di Bosco (mixed berry cake)

Fruity di Bosco (mixed berry cake)

$8.50

Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.

Baklava

Baklava

$3.00

Layered filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, sweetened with syrup.

Double Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Eggnogg Cheese Cake

$7.00

Skewers Only

Kafta Skewer

$6.00

Kufta (Beef) Skewer

Tenderloin Medallions

$13.00

Beef Tenderloin Skewer

Shish Tawouk (Chicken) Skewer

$9.00

Shish Tawouk Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$15.00

Lamb Skewer

Lamb Chops side (2)

Lamb Chops side (2)

$14.00

Lamb Chops

Shrimp Side

$10.00

Shrimp Skewer

Salmon side

$9.00

Lunch Salads

Feta Cheese Salad

$7.00

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Tabouli

$8.00

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Arabesque Salad

$7.00

Fattoush Salad

$8.00

Arabesque Orzo Salad

$8.00

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$15.00

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Damascus bread, and Tahini sauce.

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$10.00

Roasted Eggplant puree topped with olive oil

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, basil, olives, with a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Cheese & Olives

Cheese & Olives

$8.00

Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and mint

Cheese Rolls

Cheese Rolls

$10.00

Cheese blend, hand rolled in filo dough and deep fried, served with marinara.

Deep Fried Cauliflower (Arnabeet)

Deep Fried Cauliflower (Arnabeet)

$8.00

Served with Tahini and bread

Falafel

Falafel

$8.00

4 fried chickpea patties, Tahini sauce, tomates, lettuce and pickled cabbage

Fatayer Pies

Fatayer Pies

$12.00

Six baked pies. Spinach, cheese, beef or mixed, served with Tzatziki sauce.

Fried Kibbeh

$12.00

Four minced beef dumplines. Served with cucumber yogurt.

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

Chickpea puree topped with olive oil

Labneh

$8.00

Strained yogurt topped with mint and olive oil

Soujouk

Soujouk

$10.00

Garlic sauteed spicy Lebanese sausage, tomatoes and onions

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$13.00

White wine cream sauce with tomatoes and onions.

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$8.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, parsley.

Zaatar Dip

$4.00

Thyme, sesame and oregano in olive oil

Entrees

Arabesque Hummus

Arabesque Hummus

$15.00

Topped with choice of chicken, kufta or veggies

Beef Tips

Beef Tips

$21.00

Marinated beef tenderloin sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers, served with a side of tzatziki suace.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Fried chicken, s angel hair, parmesan, garlic rose marinara, and baked with mozzarella.

Curry

Curry

$15.00

Choice of beef, chicken or vegetables (mild, medium, spicy)

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Fried eggplant, angel hair, parmesan, garlic rose marinara, and baked with mozzarella.

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$16.00

Fried chickpea patties, hummus, pickled cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes and tahini sauce

Rice Fatteh

Rice Fatteh

$21.00

Grilled chicken serverd over a garlic yogurt topped bed of rice, steamed chickpeas, pine nuts and pita chips

Fettucini Alfredo

$14.00

Fettucini in alfredo sauce

Grilled Fish

$18.00

Grilled or fried Tilapia, parsley, lemon, garlic, spices and grilled vegetables

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$17.00

Shaved beef and lamb gyro over rice topped with feta cheese, side of tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$32.00

Braised lamb topped with tahini and feta cheese served with a side of grilled vegetables and rice OR in lamb broth with potatoes, carrots and onions with a side of rice (Chefs way)

Mujadara

Mujadara

$17.00

Rice and lentils, red fried onions, pickled purple cabbage, lettuce, tomato and side of cucumber yogurt

Pasha Chicken

Pasha Chicken

$21.00

Marinated chicken breast, tzatziki sauce, choice of pita

Seafood Bowl

Seafood Bowl

$25.00

Garlic butter sauteed fettucini, shrimp, scallops and mussels topped with grilled Tilapia or Salmon

Shawarma

Shawarma

$19.00

Marinated Chicken, tahini, hummus, choice of pita, Batata harra (seasoned potato cubes)

Shrimp Plate

$20.00

Garlic Butter sauteed, served with grilled vegetables

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Kufta meatballs, angel hair, garlic rose marinara, and baked with mozzarella.

Kabobs

Kafta kabob (Beef)

$18.00

Ground Beef with minced parsley, onions and herbs

Beef Tenderloin

Beef Tenderloin

$23.00

Marinated tenderloin medallions

Shish Tawouk (Chicken)

Shish Tawouk (Chicken)

$19.00

Marinated grilled chicken cubes

Lamb kabob

Lamb kabob

$24.00

Grilled Lamb cubes

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$34.00

Finished in a pomegranate and herb glaze, recommended with garlic butter sauteed vegetables.

Vegetarian

$17.00

Zucchini, tomatoes, onions, peppers, eggplant and mushrooms

Mixed Grill Platter for 2

Mixed Grill Platter for 2

$48.00

Shish Tawouk, Kufta, Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp

Mixed Grill Platter for 4-6

Mixed Grill Platter for 4-6

$96.00

Shish Tawouk, Kufta, Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp

Mixed Grill Platter for 1

Mixed Grill Platter for 1

$24.00

Shish Tawouk, Kufta, Beef Tenderloin and Shrimp

Tomahawk

$100.00

A La Carte

Kafta Skewer

$6.00

Kufta (Beef) Skewer

Tenderloin Medallions

$13.00

Beef Tenderloin Skewer

Shish Tawouk (Chicken) Skewer

$9.00

Shish Tawouk Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$15.00

Lamb Skewer

Lamb Chops side (2)

Lamb Chops side (2)

$14.00

Lamb Chops

Shrimp Side

$10.00

Shrimp Skewer

Salmon side

$9.00

Tilapia side

$6.00

Pizza

Small Lebanese Pizza

$17.00

Olives, tomatoes, artichokes, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Small BBQ Chicken PIzza

$16.00

Hickory smoked BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, purple onions

Small Mediterranean Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Grilled chicken, onions, Green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Small Arabesque Special PIzza

$16.00

Beef pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Arabesque Pizza Sauce, mozzarella cheese

Small Eggplant Parmesan PIzza

$16.00

Fried eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella cheese, black olives, feta cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Small Omar PIzza

$14.00

Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parsley, mint, olive oil

Small Greek PIzza

$17.00

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, gyro, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, arabesque pizza sauce.

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

Tomatoes, purple onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Small Lamb Shawarma Pizza

$17.00

Lamb shawarma, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauc

Small Meat Lovers PIzza

$22.00

Beef pepperoni, kafta, grilled chicken, lamb shawarma, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Small Basturma PIzza

$21.00

Basturma, pepperoni, kashkaval cheese, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Small Turkish Pizza

$16.00

Tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mint

Small Chef’s Pizza

$28.00

Kashkaval cheese, mozzarella, soujouk, basturma, artichokes, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, basil, tomatoes and arabesque pizza sauce. Topped with fresh Arugula.

Zatar Pizza

$12.00

Small 4 Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, Feta, Kashkaval and Parmesan cheese over Arabesque pizza sauce.

Large Arabesque PIzza

Large Arabesque PIzza

$21.00

Beef pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Arabesque Pizza Sauce, mozzarella cheese

Large Basturma Pizza

$26.00

Basturma, pepperoni, kashkaval cheese, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Hickory smoked BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, purple onions

Large Cheese PIzza

$15.00

Large Chef’s PIzza

$33.00

Kashkaval cheese, mozzarella, soujouk, basturma, artichokes, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, basil, tomatoes and arabesque pizza sauce. Topped with fresh Arugula.

Large Eggplant Parmesan PIzza

$21.00

Fried eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, black olives, feta cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Large Greek PIzza

$22.00

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, gyro, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, arabesque pizza sauce.

Large Lamb Shawarma Pizza

$22.00

Lamb shawarma, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Large Lebanese PIzza

$22.00

Olives, tomatoes, artichokes, feta cheese, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Large Meat Lovers PIzza

$27.00

Beef pepperoni, kafta, grilled chicken, lamb shawarma, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Large Mediterranean Chicken PIzza

$21.00

Grilled chicken, onions, Green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Large Omar Pizza

$19.00

Feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parsley, mint, olive oil

Large Turkish Pizza

$21.00

Tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, mint

Large Vegetarian PIzza

$21.00

Tomatoes, purple onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, Arabesque pizza sauce

Large Arabesque 4 Cheese Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella, Feta, Kashkaval and Parmesan cheese over Arabesque pizza sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Small 8" personal pizza

Chicken Tenders and fries

$8.00

Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders

Kids Fettucini Alfredo

Kids Fettucini Alfredo

$5.00

Kids Chicken Kabobs

$8.00

Served with rice and grilled vegetables

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Your choice of either marinara or butter sauce

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Choice of alfredo or tomato sauce

Sides

Rice

Rice

$4.00

Cabbage Side

$3.00

Pickled purple cabbage

Batata Harra

Batata Harra

$7.00

Garlic sauteed cubed potatoes, cilantro, olive oil

Cucumber Yogurt side

$3.00

Diced cucumber, mint, garlic

Grilled Vegetables side

$6.00

Zucchini, onion, green pepper, mushroom and tomato

French Fries

$6.00

Extra Sauces

Garlic, Tzaziki, Shutta, Tahini

Pesto Orzo

$6.00

Pesto, olive oil and feta cheese

Damascus Bread

$2.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Garlic Butter Vegetables

$6.00

Raw Veggies

$3.00

Feta cheese side

$2.00

Side Olives

$2.00

Lebanese Green Beans

$6.00

Special

Briscket

$23.00Out of stock

Homemade Grapeleaves

$7.00

New York Srip Kabob

$35.00

Desserts

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$7.00

Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar,

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Layers of espresso drenched sponge cake divided by mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

Alternating layers of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream, decorated with Limoncello sauce,

Fruity di Bosco (mixed berry cake)

Fruity di Bosco (mixed berry cake)

$8.50

Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.

Baklava

Baklava

$3.00

Layered filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, sweetened with syrup.

Raspberry donut cheesecake

Raspberry donut cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Raspberry infused cheesecake, topped with raspberry filling, donut crumbles, powdered sugar, and whipped cream!

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Soda Water

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Perrier

$3.00

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pinapple Juice

$3.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

American Coffee

$2.50

Lebanese Hot Tea

$3.00
Lebanese Coffee

Lebanese Coffee

$3.50
Lebanese Coffee with Cardamom

Lebanese Coffee with Cardamom

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lebanese Cuisine.

Location

2930 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

Gallery
Arabesque image
Arabesque image

Map
