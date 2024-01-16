Aracely Lounge 148 East Prospect Avenue
148 East Prospect Avenue
Danville, CA 94526
Drinks
NA Beverage
- House Blend Coffee$4.00
- Redeye$4.50
- Cappucinno$5.00
- Latte$5.00
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Mocha$5.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Cortado$3.50
- Macchiato$4.50
- Americano$4.50
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
- Cafe au Lait$4.00
- Tea English Breakfast$4.00
- Earl Grey$4.00
- Tea Vanilla$4.00
- Tea Mint$4.00
- Chamomile$4.00
- Ginger Twist$4.00
- Tea Green$4.00
- African Nectar$4.00
- Bombay Chai$4.00
- Decaf$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Decaf Refill
- Iced Coffee Refill
- Hot Water
- Pot of tea$6.00
- Mate Veza - In-house only$4.00
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Thai ice tea$6.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Cucumber spritzer$8.00
- hibiscus refresher$8.00
- Cocotini$9.00
- Fonz Kambucha$4.00Out of stock
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- San Pellegrino$3.50
- La Croix Water$2.50
- topo chico$3.50Out of stock
- Still Water$3.50
- Milk$4.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Cup of Water$0.50
- Ice Tea Refill
- Lemonade Refill
- Arnold Palmer Refill
- Kids OJ$3.00
- Kids Apple$3.00
- Kids Grapefruit$3.00
- Kids Milk$3.00
- Kids Hot Chocolate$3.00
Seasonal cocktails
- The Gospel Spritzer$12.00
- Pigeon Carrier$15.00
- Sticky Ricky$14.00
- Bobby Glass$14.00
- Refined Aggression$14.00
- Hundreds of Cousins$15.00
- An Unsympathetic Gentlemen$15.00
- All Eventualities$14.00
- Not Without Danger$14.00
- Michelada$11.00
- Mimosa$13.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$30.00
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Special of the day$9.00
- Wedding Cocktail$14.00
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Aperol spritz$12.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Kamikaze$13.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Greyhound$13.00
- Hot Toddy$13.00
- Lemon Drop$13.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Expresso Martini$17.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sidecar$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Whiskey Ginger$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
- White Russian$13.00
Beer
Wine
- CORKAGE$35.00
- Wycliff Sparkling Glass$12.00
- Wycliff BOTTLE$39.00
- Ultraviolet Rose Glass$13.00
- Ultraviolet BOTTLE$45.00
- Hammerling BOTTLE$55.00Out of stock
- Lumma Chardonnay Glass$13.00
- Lumma Chardonnay BOTTLE$46.00
- Brooks Riesling Glass$12.00
- Brooks Riesling BOTTLE$45.00
- Land of Saints Sauvignon blanc Glass$14.00
- Land of Saints Sauvignon blanc BOTTLE$52.00
- Hobo Chenin Blanc Glass$11.00
- Hobo Chenin Blanc BOTTLE$41.00
- Unti Rose Glass$14.00
- Unti Rose BOTTLE$48.00
- Scribe Rose Glass$16.00
- Scribe Rose BOTTLE$58.00
- Rose+Son Malbec Glass$14.00
- Rose+Son Malbec BOTTLE$47.00
- Sky Vineyards Zinfandel Glass$16.00
- Sky Vineyards Zinfandel BOTTLE$69.00
- Unti Segromigno BOTTLE$48.00
- Drew Syrah Glass$15.00
- Drew Syrah BOTTLE$50.00
- Ryme Cabernet Franc Glass$15.00
- Ryme Cabernet Franc BOTTLE$56.00
- Scribe Pinot Noir Glass$17.00
- Scribe Pinot Noir BOTTLE$68.00
- Venn Cabernet Sauvignon Glass$18.00
- Venn Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE$70.00
Liquor
- Titos$14.00
- Belvedere$16.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Well Vodka$12.00
- Tree Craft Lavender$14.00
- St George$14.00
- Well Gin$12.00
- Beefeater Gin$13.00
- Tanqueray Gin$14.00
- Greygoose$16.00
- Bombay 1761$17.00
- Bombay$15.00
- Bacardi Rum$13.00
- Zacapa$13.00
- Well Tequila$12.00
- Casa Amigos Reposado$17.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Patron$15.00
- Don Julio 70$20.00
- Cazadores$14.00
- Herradura$14.00
- Mezcal Vida$15.00
- Casa Amigos Mezcal$16.00
- Well Mezcal$12.00
- Clase Azul$30.00
- 1942$35.00
- Treecraft Whiskey$14.00
- Bulliet$15.00
- Glenlivet 12$16.00
- JW Black Scotch$17.00
- Lagavulin 12 scotch$17.00
- Rhine Hall Brandy$12.00
- Hennessy$15.00
- Well Whiskey$12.00
- Remy$17.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Fernet$12.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
