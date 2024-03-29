Arancino on Beachwalk 255 Beachwalk Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Voted 'Best Italian Restaurant in Hawaii’ by Honolulu Magazine Hale 'Aina Awards – showcases classic Italian dishes with a modern twist featuring the finest ingredients imported from Italy and fresh locally sourced products from Hawaii. We invite you to enjoy our award-winning Italian cuisine and experience a culinary journey of Italy through Executive Chef Daisuke Hamamoto’s thoughtfully crafted menu. Please visit us at one of our locations – Arancino at The Kahala, Arancino di Mare!
255 Beachwalk Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
