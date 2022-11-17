Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Arancino di Mare
3,444 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Voted 'Best Italian Restaurant in Hawaii’ by Honolulu Magazine Hale 'Aina Awards – showcases classic Italian dishes with a modern twist featuring the finest ingredients imported from Italy and fresh locally sourced products from Hawaii. We invite you to enjoy our award-winning Italian cuisine and experience a culinary journey of Italy through Executive Chef Daisuke Hamamoto’s thoughtfully crafted menu. Please visit us at one of our locations – Arancino at The Kahala, Arancino di Mare!
Location
2552 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TBD... Hawaii - THANKSGIVING TO GO MENU AVAILABLE!
4.2 • 134
2885 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurant
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
No Reviews
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215 Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant