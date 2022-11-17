Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Arancino di Mare

3,444 Reviews

$$

2552 Kalakaua Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815

Order Again

Popular Items

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Pizza Margherita
Family Meal Takeout

Apps

Carpaccio di Capesante

Carpaccio di Capesante

$25.00

hokkaido scallop sashimi, local sea asparagus, red onions & tobiko caviar with light champagne dressing

Affetato Misto

Affetato Misto

$26.00

great to share! an assortment of italian meats, cheese, olives, fresh house made coccoli, honey jar

Arancini Siciliani

Arancini Siciliani

$20.00

fried bolognese & mozzarella risotto croquette with arrabbiata sauce

Bagna Cauda

Bagna Cauda

$19.00

fresh crudités served with a warm anchovy garlic & olive oil dip

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$21.00

fried calamari with arrabbiata sauce

Insalata con Rucola e Proscuitto

Insalata con Rucola e Proscuitto

$19.00

arugula, italian prosciutto crudo, local cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, italian dressing

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$18.00

mixed greens, local cherry tomatoes, red onion, papaya, house made dijon vinaigrette

Saute di Vongole

Saute di Vongole

$22.00

fresh clams in a white wine garlic broth

Zuppa di Aragosta

Zuppa di Aragosta

$16.00

lobster bisque with sherry

Zuppa di Pomodoro

Zuppa di Pomodoro

$14.00

classic tomato basil bisque

Pizza

Owner's Favorite

Owner's Favorite

$32.00

arancino’s signature pizza – shrimp, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese and garlic chips

Pizza Tre Porcellini

Pizza Tre Porcellini

$30.00

meat lover’s pizza - prosciutto cotto, spicy salami, sausage, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce

Pizza Prosciutto e Burrata

Pizza Prosciutto e Burrata

$30.00

prosciutto, burrata cheese, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula pesto on the side

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$28.00

fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce

Pizza Quattro Formaggi

Pizza Quattro Formaggi

$26.00

cheese lover’s pizza – perfect blend of mozzarella, mascarpone, parmesan and gorgonzola served with a jar of honey

Kids Chs Pizza

Kids Chs Pizza

$17.00

bear-shaped cheese pizza with nutella ears

Pizza Salamino Piccante

$27.00

Pizza with fresh mozzarella and spicy salami (Pepperoni pizza)

Pizza Tirolese

Pizza Tirolese

$29.00Out of stock

Pizza Tirolese- cured and smoked Italian ham, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, tomato sauce.

Pasta

Spaghetti ai Ricci di Mare

Spaghetti ai Ricci di Mare

$39.00

fresh uni, sweet garlic white wine and tomato cream sauce

Lasagne al Forno

Lasagne al Forno

$32.00

meat lasagna

Penne all' Arrabiata con Gamberetti

Penne all' Arrabiata con Gamberetti

$30.00

spicy house made garlic tomato sauce with shrimp

Rigatoni all' Amatriciana

Rigatoni all' Amatriciana

$26.00

crispy pancetta, sweet onions and zesty tomato sauce

Risotto di Funghi

$34.00

creamy four mushroom risotto made with carnaroli rice

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$32.00

local waimana tkg poached egg, cream sauce, crispy pancetta and parmesan with truffle oil

Spaghetti alle Vongole

Spaghetti alle Vongole

$32.00

fresh manila clams, garlic olive oil sauce

Spaghetti con Tobiko e Calamari

Spaghetti con Tobiko e Calamari

$27.00

flying fish roe and lightly sautéed calamari in garlic & olive oil

Spaghetti al Nero di Seppia

$26.00
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$30.00

classic meat sauce

Tagliatelle Con Prosciutto e Funghi

Tagliatelle Con Prosciutto e Funghi

$29.00

fresh tagliatelle with italian prosciutto crudo & mixed mushrooms in alfredo sauce

Tagliatelle Pomodoro e Crema con Gameretti

Tagliatelle Pomodoro e Crema con Gameretti

$30.00

house made tomato cream sauce with shrimp

Kids Butter Spag

$10.00
Kids Penne Bolognese

Kids Penne Bolognese

$16.00

penne with classic meat sauce

KIDS SPAG POMO

$11.00
Kids Tagliatelle w/ Chicken

Kids Tagliatelle w/ Chicken

$15.00

Tagliatelle with cream sauce and chicken breast

Secondi

Tagliata di Manzo con Rucola

Tagliata di Manzo con Rucola

$48.00

USDA prime 8 oz ribeye grilled & sliced with fresh arugula, parmesan cheese and house made Italian dressing

Branzino alla Griglia

Branzino alla Griglia

$40.00

grilled 5 oz branzino seabass, multi-grain rice, garlic herb olive oil sauce

Dolce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

signature house made tiramisu

Family Takeout

Family Meal Takeout

Family Meal Takeout

$80.00

Choice of 2 appetizers and 3 entrees

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Voted 'Best Italian Restaurant in Hawaii’ by Honolulu Magazine Hale 'Aina Awards – showcases classic Italian dishes with a modern twist featuring the finest ingredients imported from Italy and fresh locally sourced products from Hawaii. We invite you to enjoy our award-winning Italian cuisine and experience a culinary journey of Italy through Executive Chef Daisuke Hamamoto’s thoughtfully crafted menu. Please visit us at one of our locations – Arancino at The Kahala, Arancino di Mare!

