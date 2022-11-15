Arancino at The Kahala
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Arancino at The Kahala showcases a modern take on classic Italian dishes made with fine ingredients imported from Italy combined with local products from land and sea. Discover and experience the culinary creations of Italy through Executive Chef Daisuke Hamamoto's thoughtfully crafted menu that will feature a wide selection of house-made pastas, brick oven pizzas, gibier (game meat delicacies) and more
Location
5000 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI 98616
