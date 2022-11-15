Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arancino at The Kahala

review star

No reviews yet

5000 Kahala Avenue

Honolulu, HI 98616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pappadrelle alla Bolognese
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Kids Spaghetti alla Bolognese

Insalata / Zuppa

Bagna Cauda

Bagna Cauda

$21.00

fresh vegetable crudités, warm anchovy garlic dip

Haku Lei

Haku Lei

$20.00

inspired by the beautiful art and tradition of the hawaiian floral head crown - locally grown mixed greens & vegetables, red wine vinaigrette

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$20.00

locally grown tomatoes, burrata cheese, petite basil

Zuppa di Aragosta

Zuppa di Aragosta

$19.00

lobster bisque, claw meat, brioche

Antipasti

Carpaccio di Tonno

Carpaccio di Tonno

$28.00

thinly sliced ahi, locally grown cherry tomatoes, red onion, sea asparagus, fondo montebello aceto balsamico di modena mustard seed vinaigrette

Impepata di Cozze

Impepata di Cozze

$23.00Out of stock

sautéed fresh saltspring island b.c. mussels, garlic white wine brodo

Arancini

Arancini

$15.00

fried bolognese & mozzarella risotto croquette, arrabiata sauce

Affetato Misto

Affetato Misto

$30.00

great to share! italian cured bresaola, coppa, italian prosciutto crudo, salamino piccante, prosciutto cotto, parmigiano reggiano, coccoli

Fritto di Calamari

Fritto di Calamari

$23.00

fried calamari, arrabbiata sauce

Pasta

Spaghetti ai Ricci di Mare

Spaghetti ai Ricci di Mare

$39.00

uni, white wine garlic tomato cream sauce

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$27.00

classic roman dish – pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, toasted black peppercorn & spaghetti

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$33.00

local waimana tkg poached egg, parmigiano reggiano, cream, pancetta, truffle butter

Pappadrelle alla Bolognese

Pappadrelle alla Bolognese

$33.00

fresh made pappardelle, wagyu beef bolognese

Tagliatelle ai Frutti di Mare

Tagliatelle ai Frutti di Mare

$40.00

fresh house made tagliatelle, blue shrimp, scallop, lemon garlic white wine truffle sauce

Spaghetti ai Nero di Seppia

Spaghetti ai Nero di Seppia

$29.00

calamari, spicy garlic squid ink sauce

Rigatoni Amatriciana

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$26.00

guanciale, onions, parmigiano reggiano & garlic tomato sauce

Risotto ai Funghi

Risotto ai Funghi

$29.00

creamy four mushroom parmigiano risotto made with carnaroli rice

Pizza

Pizza Diavola

$27.00
Pizza Prosciutto e Burrata

Pizza Prosciutto e Burrata

$28.00

prosciutto, burrata cheese, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula pesto on the side

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$26.00

mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil, tomato sauce

Owner's Favorite

Owner's Favorite

$29.00

signature pizza — shrimp, maui onion, garlic chips, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Pizza Tre Porcellini

Pizza Tre Porcellini

$28.00

prosciutto cotto, salamino piccante, salciccia, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Secondi

Arrosto di Agnello

Arrosto di Agnello

$54.00

smoked colorado lamb roast

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

$160.00

32oz sous-vide then grilled tomahawk steak, broccolini , roasted fingerling potatoes, triple crunch mustard

Filetto alla Rossini

$65.00

5oz. sous-vide beef tenderloin, foie gras, truffle mashed potatoes, truffle rossini reduction

Pesce al Sale

Pesce al Sale

$71.00

salt crusted oven baked whole branzino — two filets with roasted rosemary potatoes & herb sauce

Dolce

Bonet

Bonet

$16.00

chocolate & amaretti custard, caramel, amaretto disaronno, house made whipped cream

KIDs

Kids Garden Salad

Kids Garden Salad

$12.00

local mixed greens & vegetables with Italian dressing

Kids Kahuku Corn Chowder

Kids Kahuku Corn Chowder

$11.00

sweet corn & ham

Kids Spaghetti alla Bolognese

Kids Spaghetti alla Bolognese

$16.00

spaghetti with meat sauce

Kids Tagliatelle Alfredo with Mushrooms

Kids Tagliatelle Alfredo with Mushrooms

$16.00

tagliatelle with cream sauce and mushrooms

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$17.00

bear shaped cheese pizza with nutella ears

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

bear shaped pepperoni pizza

Kids Chocolate Cake

Kids Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Utensils

Utensils

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Arancino at The Kahala showcases a modern take on classic Italian dishes made with fine ingredients imported from Italy combined with local products from land and sea. Discover and experience the culinary creations of Italy through Executive Chef Daisuke Hamamoto's thoughtfully crafted menu that will feature a wide selection of house-made pastas, brick oven pizzas, gibier (game meat delicacies) and more

Website

Location

5000 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI 98616

Directions

Gallery
Arancino at The Kahala image
Arancino at The Kahala image
Arancino at The Kahala image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kapa Hale
orange star4.5 • 198
4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102 Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
La Tour Cafe - AINA HAINA
orange star4.1 • 363
820 W Hind Dr #1291 Honolulu, HI 96821
View restaurantnext
Kozo Sushi - Kahala Mall - 4618 Kilauea Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4618 Kilauea Avenue Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
J. Dolan's - Kahala - 4210 Waialae Ave, Ste 101
orange starNo Reviews
4210 Waialae Ave, Ste 101 96813, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Brick Fire Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,365
3447 Waialae AVE Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki
orange star4.5 • 1,162
1145c 12th Avenue Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Honolulu
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston