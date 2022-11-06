Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arashi Ramen - Ballard

5401 20th Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

R4 Spicy Miso Ramen
A3 Gyoza
R6 Black Garlic Ramen

Appetizer

A1 Karaage

A1 Karaage

$9.25

Japanese style fried chicken.

A2 Honey Garlic Karaage

A2 Honey Garlic Karaage

$9.75

Japanese fried chicken with our special honey garlic sauce.

A3 Gyoza

A3 Gyoza

$7.95

Pan-fried pork and chicken pot stickers.

A4 Takoyaki

A4 Takoyaki

$8.95

Octopus ball with seaweed, mayo, okonomi sauce and bonito flakes.

A5 Salad

A5 Salad

$6.95

Mixed vegetables with house blend special dressing.

A6 Edamame

$4.00

Boiled soybeans with salt.

Ramen

R1 Shio Ramen

R1 Shio Ramen

$12.95

Thin Noodle. Salt based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, red ginger.

R2 Shoyu Ramen

R2 Shoyu Ramen

$12.95

Thin Noodle. Soy sauce based, pork belly chashu, seaweed, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion.

R3 Miso Ramen

R3 Miso Ramen

$13.50

Thick Noodle. Miso based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn.

R4 Spicy Miso Ramen

R4 Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.50

Very popular. Thick Noodle. Spicy miso based, marinated chopped chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn.

R5 Arashi Ramen

R5 Arashi Ramen

$15.00

Thin Noodle. Salt-based, 3 pork belly chashu, seaweed, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion.

R6 Black Garlic Ramen

R6 Black Garlic Ramen

$14.50

Very popular. Thin Noodle. Salt-based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, fried onion, black garlic oil.

R7 TanTan Ramen

R7 TanTan Ramen

$14.50

Thick Noodle. Sesame paste, seasoned ground pork, green onion, chili oil.

R8 Spicy TanTan Ramen

R8 Spicy TanTan Ramen

$15.00

Very Popular. Thick Noodle. Spicy sesame paste, seasoned ground pork, green onion, chili oil.

R9 Cold Sweet Soy Ramen

R9 Cold Sweet Soy Ramen

$13.75

Thick Noodle. Sweet soy sauce, chopped chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, tomato, vege, sesame seed.

R10 Veggie Ramen

R10 Veggie Ramen

$13.75

Thin Noodle. Vegetable broth, tofu (3 pieces), bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, red ginger, and garlic oil.

Combo

C1 Gyoza combo

$7.50

3 pieces of Gyoza + 1/2 size house salad

C2 Karaage combo

$8.25

3 pieces of Karaage + 1/2 size house salad

C3 Honey Garlic Karaage combo

$8.50

3 pieces of Honey Garlic Karaage + 1/2 size house salad

C4 Takoyaki combo

$7.95

3 pieces of Takoyaki + 1/2 size house salad

Rice Bowl

B1 Chashu Bowl

B1 Chashu Bowl

$8.50

Rice with marinated chopped chashu, egg, green onion, seaweed, red ginger.

B2 Honey Garlic Karaage Bowl

B2 Honey Garlic Karaage Bowl

$8.95

Very popular. Rice with honey garlic fried chicken, mayo, mixed vegetables.

B3 Curry Bowl

B3 Curry Bowl

$8.50

Japanese style curry with rice, ground chicken, red radish.

B4 Soboro Bowl

B4 Soboro Bowl

$8.50

Rice with sweet ground pork, egg, green onion.

Side Rice

$1.75

Utensil

Under Washington state's new Single-use Serviceware Law, we're not allowed to provide to-go utensils by default. You may, however, add the utensil set(s) to cart, and we can then legally provide them with your order.

Utensil Set

$0.50

Each utensil set includes: - 1 to-go spoon - 1 to-go fork - 1 pair of bamboo chopstick - 1 paper napkin

Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Calpico

$3.95

Original flavor, soda, in a can.

Ramune

$3.95

Original flavor, soda.

Ice Green Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened in a can.

Ice Coffee

$3.25

Yogurt Drink

$1.75
Green Tea (1 pack)

Green Tea (1 pack)

$12.50

Sugimoto Matcha Genmaicha Teabags (20 bags / pack). Green tea with roasted rice & matcha.

Beer

Asahi

$6.95

11.2 oz

Sapporo

$6.95

12 oz

Sapporo Black

$9.50

22 oz

Kirin

$6.95

12 oz

J-Pop - white peach

$7.50

12 oz

J-Pop - grapefruit

$7.50

12 oz

Kawaba Snow Weizen

$9.95

Kawaba Twilight

$9.95

Kawaba Sunrise

$9.95

Sake

Choya Plum Wine

$5.25

50ml Sweet plum wine.

Jelly Sake - peach

$7.50

180ml Ikezo Jelly Sake

Jelly Sake - yuzu

$7.50

180ml Ikezo Jelly Sake

Jelly Sake - mixed berry

$7.50

180ml Ikezo Jelly Sake

One Cup Nigori

$7.50

180ml

Kizakura Nigori

$9.95

180ml - Junmai Nigori

SOTO

$9.50

180ml - clean and light flavor

Choya Sparkling

$11.50

187ml

Tangerine

$15.00

180ml

Hanafuga - yuzu

$12.00

250ml sparkling sake

Kurosawa Nigori

$13.50

300ml

Mio Sparkling

$14.00

300ml - sparkling sake

Hakushika

$14.00

300ml - freshi & light

Bunzaemon

$14.50

300ml

Ozeki Dry

$12.50

375ml

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$13.50

375ml

Yuki Nigori - lychee

$19.50

375ml

Yuki Nigori - white peach

$19.50

375ml

Tahoma Local Sake

$49.00

750ml

Dassai 45

$25.50

300ml

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
