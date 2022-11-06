Arashi Ramen - Ballard 5401 20th Ave NW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5401 20th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cookie’s Country Chicken - 1744 NW MARKET ST
No Reviews
1744 NW MARKET ST Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurant