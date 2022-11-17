Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee

review star

No reviews yet

142 W Wisconsin Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Popular Items

Mo's Reuben
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
Kids Chicken Tenders

SPECIAL EVENTS - FOOD

Classic Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, freshly grated Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.

Cheeseburger Shalaylee

Cheeseburger Shalaylee

$11.00

The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.

Soft Pretzel*

Soft Pretzel*

$14.00

A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.

Mo's Reuben

Mo's Reuben

$15.00

Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.

Mo's Shepherd's Pie

Mo's Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!

Mo's 4 Cheese & Chips

$9.00

Fresh, crispy tortilla chips served with Mo's legendary zesty 4-Cheese sauce and homemade salsa.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00Out of stock

Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$14.00

A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.

Soups

Tomato Soup - Cup

Tomato Soup - Cup

$4.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor

Tomato Soup - Bowl

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$7.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.

Tomato Soup - Quart

Tomato Soup - Quart

$12.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.

Salads

Classic Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, freshly grated Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Mozzarella cheeses with bacon, tomato, avocado grilled between slices of our in-house baked Jalapeño Cheddar bread.

Mo's Reuben

Mo's Reuben

$15.00

Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.

Plain Grilled Cheese

$11.00
Triple Grilled Cheese

Triple Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.

Pub Burger

$11.00

Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and seasoned topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted bun.

The Mo's Burger

The Mo's Burger

$16.00

Like no other in town! Two heaping hand pressed Angus beef patties layered with corned beef, Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and our signature Killarney sauce, served on a toasted bun with seasoned French fries.

Dbl Cheeseburger Promo

$11.00

Traditional Fare

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.

Jameson Glazed Chicken

Jameson Glazed Chicken

$16.00

6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.

Mo's Shepherd's Pie

Mo's Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hand battered fresh chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

All kids' favorite sandwich! Served with seasoned French fries just cheese Please!

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Need we say more? Served with a side of seasoned French fries. With cheese add 1

Desserts

Guinness Float

Guinness Float

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, Guinness, and chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Mo's Cookie

Mo's Cookie

$7.00

Enough to share if you're willing! A hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. A must have!

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Gluten Free

The Mo's Burger - Gluten Free

$16.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheeseburger - Gluten Free

$15.00Out of stock

Pub Burger - Gluten Free

$12.00Out of stock

Plain Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free

$12.00Out of stock

Mo's Reuben - Gluten Free

$15.00

Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich - Gluten Free

$15.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free

$15.00

Triple Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free

$14.00Out of stock

Classic French Dip - Gluten Free

$14.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

