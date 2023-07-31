Arble Baking Company 6765 Dunn Ave Ste 327
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6765 Dunn Ave Ste 327, Jacksonville, FL 32219
