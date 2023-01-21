- Home
Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
138 E. Main St.
Royse City, TX 75189
Popular Items
APPETIZER
TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE
Fresh avocados, tomatoes, red onions, spices & jalapenos. Made at your table
QUESO DIP
COCTEL DE CAMARON
Mexican shrimp cocktail
QUESADILLAS AL CARBON
Fajita chicken or fajita steak stuffed in a grilled flour rotilla with cheese & veggies. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
NACHOS AL CARBON
Tortilla chips topped with cheese & beans and choice of beef or chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos
NACHOS
Served with guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos.
BOTANAS PLATTER
Chicken taquitos & chicken fajita nachos. Served with guacamole, chili con queso sauce, diced jalapenos & sour cream
QUESO FLAMEADO
Choice of beef, chicken or chorizo with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms & Monterrey jack cheese
CALIFORNIA QUESADILLA
13' tomato chipotle flour tortilla filled with Durkee tangy mustard sauce, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, chicken tenders, avocado slices & pico de gallo. Served with guacamole & sour cream
TAQUITOS
Choice of Beef or Chicken in corn tortillas, fried & served with choice of guacamole, sour cream or Queso.
LARGE GUAC
MED GUACAMOLE
SD GUACAMOLE
SOPAS & ENSALADAS
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion & guacamole on a bed of green salad with your choice of meat: Ground Beef or Ranch Chicken Chicken or Beef Fajita for extra $1.00
Fajita Salad
Tender fajita meat over a bed of lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, red onion. Monterey jack cheese, avocado & tortilla strips
Chicken Tender Salad
Fried chicken tenders over a bed of lettuce,, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese avocados & with honey mustard
Tortilla Soup
Choice of chicken fajita meat or ranch chicken with crispy tortilla strip, avocado & jack cheese. Served with a side salad
Caldo De Res
Spanish beef stew made with stew meat & veggies
Taco & Soup
A cup of tortilla soup with a soft beef or chicken fajita taco with cheese & a side of sour cream
Cup Soup
chicken Fajita meat with crispy tortilla strip, avocado & jack cheese
DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL
Alicia's Plate
Cheese enchilada & crispy ground beef taco
Katy's Plate
Cheese enchilada & soft cheese taco
Ednita's Plate
Bean burrito & pork tamale
Andy's Plate
Chicken enchilada & bean chalupa
Ln Pollo Gratinado
Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese & veggies. Served with rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
Arhely's Plate
Chicken enchilada & crispy chicken tacos
Carmen's Plate
Chicken & beef enchilada
Melanie's Plate
Cheese enchilada & bean chalupa
Alena's Plate
Guacamole chalupa & cheese enchilada
Lunch Fajitas
Your choice of beef, chicken or combo served with guacanole, sour cream, pico de gallo, charro beans & rice.
Tuesday Special
Choice of two tacos, beef or chicken, served with rice and refried beans
Monday Special
Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or Ranch chicken taco salad, with Queso on top and a side of guacamole
Wednesday Special
Choice of two enchiladas, beef chicken or cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
Thursday Special
Bean Burrito, topped with Queso sauce, served with rice and refried beans
Friday Special
Slowly Cook pork roast, served with rice and refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Lunch Monterrey Fajitas
Choice of Beef or chicken fajita, topped with bacon, mushroom and Monterrey jack cheese. Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
ESPECIALIDADES DE LA CASA
Enchiladas Verde
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & topped with tomatillo sauce & melted jack cheese
Enchiladas De Cilantro
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & topped with cilantro sauce & melted jack cheese
Spinach Enchiladas
Topped with creamy cilantro sauce & melted jack cheese
Camaron Poblano Asada
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with Asada skirt steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & shrimp. Topped with ranchero sauce, & Monterey jack cheese .
Flautas Desebradas
2 oval sauteed corn tortillas filled with monterrey jack cheese & shredded beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & ranchero sauce
Brisket Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas filled with sauteed shredded brisket topped with your choice of green tomatillo sauce or cascabel adobo sauce with moterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, rice & refried beans.
Top Shelf Veggie Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas filled with sautéed corn, black beans, zucchini, squash, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Topped with diced avocados & your choice of sour cream sauce or green tomatillo sauce
Stacked Enchiladas
Your choice of 3 chicken topped with verde sauce. Beef or cheese chiladas topped with chili con carne sauce & 2 over easy eggs. Served with rice & beans
Top Shelf Fajita Enchiladas
2 cheese & onion chiladas on a bed of sauteed onions & bell peppers with your choice of chicken fajita with sour cream sauce or grilled fajita steak with ranchero sauce. Servedo n a skillet with rice or beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
2 enchiladas filled with sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo & monterey jack cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted jack cheese.
Top Shelf Beef Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper filled with sauteed ground pork & beef, raisins, almonds, walnuts & cheddar cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce & served with rice & refried beans
Max's Plate
1 cheese enchilada, 1 tamale & 1 cheese chili relleno
Chile Relleno
Homemade & filled with choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce & moterey jack cheese.
Enchiladas Poblanas
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce & melted monterey jack cheese.
TEX MEX
Enchilada Dinner 2
Spicy beef or cheese with onions & chili con carne or chicken with sour cream. Served with rice & beans
Taco Dinner
Crispy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & your choice of spicy beef or chicken. Served with rice & beans
Alid's Plate
1 bean chalupa, 2 guacamole chalupa & 1 beef chalupa. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese & queso
Tamale Dinner
Pork tamales topped with chili con carne & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & Refried beans
Chalupas
2 Chalupas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice & Refried beans
Enchilada Suprime (3)
Choice of 3 enchiladas, beef chicken or cheese, served wit rice and refried beans
FAJITAS
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with 9 shrimps sautéed in cascabel sauce on a bed of grill onions and bell peppers
Pork BBQ Fajitas
Slow roasted pork, topped with cascabel BBQ sauce, served on a skillet with grill onions and bell peppers, rice and ranchero beans, guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo.
Combo Grill
Beef, chicken & shrimp with grill onion and bell peppers, served with rice and ranchero beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Parrillada Mexicana
Grill beef and chicken fajita with smoke sausage. Served with grill cactus, grill onions and bell peppers and 1 chile toreado, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and charro beans.
Gordo's Parrillada
Grill beef and chicken fajita, pork carnitas, and shrimp, served with grill onions, bell peppers, rice and charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Skirt Asada Ranchero
Grill skirt Steak served with ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese on top. Rice and ranchero beans & Guacamole.
Chicken Fajitas
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
Beef Fajitas
Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
Combo Fajitas
Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
Monterrey Fajitas
Choice of Beef or chicken fajita, topped with bacon, mushroom and Monterrey jack cheese. Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
veggie fajita
Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
TACOS
Brisket Taco
Slow roasted brisket served in 3 soft corn tortillas with Monterey jack cheese, rice, beans, avocado slices & cascabel sauce
Cascabel Taco
Sauteed chicken in cascabel sauce on 4 corn tortillas with cilantro, marinated onions, cotija cheese, rice & ranchero beans
Tacos Al Carbon
2 beef or chicken fajita tacos served with guacamole & pico de gallo, rice and refried beans
Tacos Al Pastor
3 soft corn tortillas filled with adobo pork meat marinated with pineapple guadjillo. Topped with onions & cilantro. Served with rice & beans
Tacos Campechanos
3 soft corn tortillas filled with marinated beef & chorizo topped with onions & cilantro. Served with rice & charro beans
Birria Tacos
3 Birria Tacos, served with sd consome soup, onion, cilantro, rice and charro beans.
Street Tacos
Choice of beef or chicken fajita taco, served on a corn tortilla ,with rice, charro beans, onion and cilantro.
COMBO PLATES
#1
1 ranch chicken flauta & 1 soft beef or chicken fajita taco with guacamole & sour cream
#2
2 ranch chicken flautas with guacamole & sour cream
#3
1 cheese enchilada & 1 soft beef or chicken fajita taco with guacamole & pico de gallo
#4
Sauteed beef smothered in tomato chipotle sauce & spices
#5
A burrito filled with beans & your choice of beef or chicken fajita with Queso on top
#6
A chimichanga filled with Monterey cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & your choice of beef or chicken fajita, Queso on top
#7
Tostadas topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajitas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans & cheese
#8
Slowly cooked pork roast with guacamole & pico de gallo, served with rice and refried beans
A LA PARRILLA
CARNE AL CHIPOTLE
Skirt steak topped with grill onion,, chipotle sauce and Monterrey cheese.
CARNE ASADA
Skirt Steak topped with onion and grill jalapeno.
CARNE GRATINADA
Skirt steak topped with grill onion, bell pepper and Monterrey cheese.
POLLO ASADO
Grill chicken breast, topped with grill onions
POLLO CHIPOTLE
Grill chicken breast, topped with grill onions, chipotle sauce and melted jack cheese.
POLLO GRATINADO
Grill chicken breast, topped with grill onion, bell pepper and jack cheese.
POLLO POBLANO
Grill chicken breast, topped with poblano sauce, grill onion and bell peppers.
RUBENS POLLO
Grill chicken breast topped with sautéed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms, covered with Monterrey jack cheese, our famous cascabel sauce & 3 shrimps, served with rice and sautéed veggies.
STUFF AVOCADO
Grill avocado with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat topped with Pico de Gallo and queso sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
SEAFOOD
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp sauteed in cascabel adobo sauce & served with rice, mixed veggies, guacamole & pico de gallo
Camarones Mesquite
Shrimp sauteed with garlic, cilantro butter & served with rice, mixed veggies, guacamole & pico de gallo
Shrimp Flautas
Shrimp, monterey jack cheese & fresh jalapenos served with rice & veggies
Fish Tacos
Fried fish served on 2 corn tortillas with cabbage, onion, red bell peppers, pico de gallo, avocado slices & spicy secret sauce. Served with rice & ranchero beans
Pescado Veracruz
Tilapia filet sauteed & covered with tomato salsa veracruz. Served with rice & beans
AMERICANO
KIDS
Kid Bean Burrito
Bean burrito with queso sauce on top
Kid Enchilada
cheese enchilada with chili con carne on top
Kid Taco
Crispy or soft taco, choice of beef or chicken.
Chicken Fingers
3 chicken fingers with your choice of fries or rice and beans.
Kid Cheeseburger
beef patty & cheese
Mac-N-Cheese
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese
Kd Mac & cheese and chicken nuggets
Kd nachos
Kids Fajitas Chicken
Kid Fajita Beef
DESSERT
BREAKFAST
A LA CARTE
SINGLE ENCHILADA
SINGLE FAJITA ENCHILADA
SINGLE SHRIMP ENCHILADA
SINGLE BRISKET ENCHILADA
SINGLE SPINACH ENCH
SINGLE TACO
CHICKEN BREAST 6OZ
SINGLE FAJITA CHALUPA
SINGLE CHALUPA
SINGLE BRISKET TACO
RELLENO ALA CART
SINGLE FAJITA TACO
SINGLE FAJITA RELLENO
SINGLE SHRIMP RELLENO
SINGLE TAMAL
SINGLE CKN FLAUTA
SINGLE CHIMICHANGA
CHIMICHANGA WITH QUESO ON TOP
SINGLE FAJ BURRITO
SINGLE SHRIMP FLAUTA
SINGLE BNS BURRO
CASCABEL TACO ALA CART
CARNE ASADA ALA CART
SINGLE STREET TACO
SINGLE Fish taco
TWO EGGS ALA CARTA
STUFF AVOCADO ALA CART
PASTOR TACO ALA CART
CAMPECHANO ALA CART
CAMARON POBLANO ASADA ALA CART
SINGLE BIRRIA TACO
SM CHIPS & SALSA
MED CHIPS & SALSA
LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA
SINGLE ENCHILADA VERDE
Single Veggie Ench
SIDES
SD RICE
SD REFRIED BEANS
SD CHARRO BEANS
SD FLOUR TORTILLAS
SD CORN TORTILLAS
SD SAUTEED VEGGIES
SD AVOCADO
SD RICE AND BEANS
SD CHOP ONION
SD LETTUCE
SD GRILL ONIONS
SD PICKLE JALAPENO
SD FRESH JALAPENO
SD PICO DE GALLO
SD TOMATOES
SD MUSHROOMS
SD SOUR CREAM
SD CHEDDAR CHEESE
SD JACK CHEESE
SD CILANTRO
SD BELL PEPPER
SD TOREADO PEPPER (3)
SD SALAD
EXTRA FAJITA SET UP
SD FRIES
SD NOPALES
1 TOREADO
SD QUESO
Sd Chili Con Carne
Mix Tortillas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
There is something about authentic Mexican cuisine that gets the taste buds going and lets the appetite run wild. Arboledas Mexican Grill offers dinners, warm hospitality and mouth-watering cuisine that will not easily be forgotten.
138 E. Main St., Royse City, TX 75189