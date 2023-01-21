Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City

review star

No reviews yet

138 E. Main St.

Royse City, TX 75189

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESO DIP
Enchilada Suprime (3)
QUESADILLAS AL CARBON

SOFT DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Water

Large Drink 32oz

$3.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Limonade

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Kd drink

$1.99

Root Beer

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Topo Chco

$3.50

Virgin Piña Colada

$3.75

APPETIZER

TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE

$9.99

Fresh avocados, tomatoes, red onions, spices & jalapenos. Made at your table

QUESO DIP

$5.99+

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$13.99

Mexican shrimp cocktail

QUESADILLAS AL CARBON

$11.99

Fajita chicken or fajita steak stuffed in a grilled flour rotilla with cheese & veggies. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

NACHOS AL CARBON

$10.99+

Tortilla chips topped with cheese & beans and choice of beef or chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos

NACHOS

$7.99+

Served with guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos.

BOTANAS PLATTER

$11.99

Chicken taquitos & chicken fajita nachos. Served with guacamole, chili con queso sauce, diced jalapenos & sour cream

QUESO FLAMEADO

$8.99

Choice of beef, chicken or chorizo with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms & Monterrey jack cheese

CALIFORNIA QUESADILLA

$11.99

13' tomato chipotle flour tortilla filled with Durkee tangy mustard sauce, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, chicken tenders, avocado slices & pico de gallo. Served with guacamole & sour cream

TAQUITOS

$9.99

Choice of Beef or Chicken in corn tortillas, fried & served with choice of guacamole, sour cream or Queso.

LARGE GUAC

$6.99

MED GUACAMOLE

$4.99

SD GUACAMOLE

$2.50

SOPAS & ENSALADAS

Taco Salad

$9.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion & guacamole on a bed of green salad with your choice of meat: Ground Beef or Ranch Chicken Chicken or Beef Fajita for extra $1.00

Fajita Salad

$10.99

Tender fajita meat over a bed of lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, red onion. Monterey jack cheese, avocado & tortilla strips

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders over a bed of lettuce,, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese avocados & with honey mustard

Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Choice of chicken fajita meat or ranch chicken with crispy tortilla strip, avocado & jack cheese. Served with a side salad

Caldo De Res

$12.99

Spanish beef stew made with stew meat & veggies

Taco & Soup

$8.25

A cup of tortilla soup with a soft beef or chicken fajita taco with cheese & a side of sour cream

Cup Soup

$4.99

chicken Fajita meat with crispy tortilla strip, avocado & jack cheese

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL

Monday-Friday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Add $1.75 after 4 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. served with rice and refried beans.

Alicia's Plate

$9.25

Cheese enchilada & crispy ground beef taco

Katy's Plate

$9.25

Cheese enchilada & soft cheese taco

Ednita's Plate

$9.25

Bean burrito & pork tamale

Andy's Plate

$9.25

Chicken enchilada & bean chalupa

Ln Pollo Gratinado

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese & veggies. Served with rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Arhely's Plate

$9.25

Chicken enchilada & crispy chicken tacos

Carmen's Plate

$9.25

Chicken & beef enchilada

Melanie's Plate

$9.25

Cheese enchilada & bean chalupa

Alena's Plate

$9.25

Guacamole chalupa & cheese enchilada

Lunch Fajitas

$13.99

Your choice of beef, chicken or combo served with guacanole, sour cream, pico de gallo, charro beans & rice.

Tuesday Special

$9.99

Choice of two tacos, beef or chicken, served with rice and refried beans

Monday Special

$9.99

Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or Ranch chicken taco salad, with Queso on top and a side of guacamole

Wednesday Special

$9.99

Choice of two enchiladas, beef chicken or cheese, served with rice and refried beans.

Thursday Special

$9.99

Bean Burrito, topped with Queso sauce, served with rice and refried beans

Friday Special

$9.99

Slowly Cook pork roast, served with rice and refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Lunch Monterrey Fajitas

$14.99

Choice of Beef or chicken fajita, topped with bacon, mushroom and Monterrey jack cheese. Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.

ESPECIALIDADES DE LA CASA

Served with rice & beans

Enchiladas Verde

$11.99

Corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & topped with tomatillo sauce & melted jack cheese

Enchiladas De Cilantro

$11.99

Corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & topped with cilantro sauce & melted jack cheese

Spinach Enchiladas

$9.99

Topped with creamy cilantro sauce & melted jack cheese

Camaron Poblano Asada

$17.99

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with Asada skirt steak, grilled onions, mushrooms & shrimp. Topped with ranchero sauce, & Monterey jack cheese .

Flautas Desebradas

$11.99

2 oval sauteed corn tortillas filled with monterrey jack cheese & shredded beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & ranchero sauce

Brisket Enchiladas

$12.99

2 corn tortillas filled with sauteed shredded brisket topped with your choice of green tomatillo sauce or cascabel adobo sauce with moterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, rice & refried beans.

Top Shelf Veggie Enchiladas

$10.99

2 corn tortillas filled with sautéed corn, black beans, zucchini, squash, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Topped with diced avocados & your choice of sour cream sauce or green tomatillo sauce

Stacked Enchiladas

$12.99

Your choice of 3 chicken topped with verde sauce. Beef or cheese chiladas topped with chili con carne sauce & 2 over easy eggs. Served with rice & beans

Top Shelf Fajita Enchiladas

$13.99

2 cheese & onion chiladas on a bed of sauteed onions & bell peppers with your choice of chicken fajita with sour cream sauce or grilled fajita steak with ranchero sauce. Servedo n a skillet with rice or beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.99

2 enchiladas filled with sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo & monterey jack cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted jack cheese.

Top Shelf Beef Relleno

$11.99

Roasted poblano pepper filled with sauteed ground pork & beef, raisins, almonds, walnuts & cheddar cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce & served with rice & refried beans

Max's Plate

$12.99

1 cheese enchilada, 1 tamale & 1 cheese chili relleno

Chile Relleno

$10.99

Homemade & filled with choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce & moterey jack cheese.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$11.99

Corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce & melted monterey jack cheese.

TEX MEX

Enchilada Dinner 2

$9.99

Spicy beef or cheese with onions & chili con carne or chicken with sour cream. Served with rice & beans

Taco Dinner

$9.99+

Crispy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & your choice of spicy beef or chicken. Served with rice & beans

Alid's Plate

$9.99

1 bean chalupa, 2 guacamole chalupa & 1 beef chalupa. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese & queso

Tamale Dinner

$8.99+

Pork tamales topped with chili con carne & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & Refried beans

Chalupas

$9.99

2 Chalupas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice & Refried beans

Enchilada Suprime (3)

$10.99

Choice of 3 enchiladas, beef chicken or cheese, served wit rice and refried beans

FAJITAS

Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, charro beans & rice

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Served with 9 shrimps sautéed in cascabel sauce on a bed of grill onions and bell peppers

Pork BBQ Fajitas

$13.99

Slow roasted pork, topped with cascabel BBQ sauce, served on a skillet with grill onions and bell peppers, rice and ranchero beans, guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

Combo Grill

$17.99+

Beef, chicken & shrimp with grill onion and bell peppers, served with rice and ranchero beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Parrillada Mexicana

$15.99+

Grill beef and chicken fajita with smoke sausage. Served with grill cactus, grill onions and bell peppers and 1 chile toreado, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and charro beans.

Gordo's Parrillada

$31.99

Grill beef and chicken fajita, pork carnitas, and shrimp, served with grill onions, bell peppers, rice and charro beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Skirt Asada Ranchero

$15.99

Grill skirt Steak served with ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese on top. Rice and ranchero beans & Guacamole.

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99+

Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.

Beef Fajitas

$16.99+

Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.

Combo Fajitas

$16.99+

Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.

Monterrey Fajitas

$17.99

Choice of Beef or chicken fajita, topped with bacon, mushroom and Monterrey jack cheese. Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.

veggie fajita

$11.99

Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.

TACOS

Brisket Taco

$13.99

Slow roasted brisket served in 3 soft corn tortillas with Monterey jack cheese, rice, beans, avocado slices & cascabel sauce

Cascabel Taco

$10.99

Sauteed chicken in cascabel sauce on 4 corn tortillas with cilantro, marinated onions, cotija cheese, rice & ranchero beans

Tacos Al Carbon

$12.99

2 beef or chicken fajita tacos served with guacamole & pico de gallo, rice and refried beans

Tacos Al Pastor

$10.99

3 soft corn tortillas filled with adobo pork meat marinated with pineapple guadjillo. Topped with onions & cilantro. Served with rice & beans

Tacos Campechanos

$10.99

3 soft corn tortillas filled with marinated beef & chorizo topped with onions & cilantro. Served with rice & charro beans

Birria Tacos

$14.99

3 Birria Tacos, served with sd consome soup, onion, cilantro, rice and charro beans.

Street Tacos

$12.99

Choice of beef or chicken fajita taco, served on a corn tortilla ,with rice, charro beans, onion and cilantro.

COMBO PLATES

#1

$9.99

1 ranch chicken flauta & 1 soft beef or chicken fajita taco with guacamole & sour cream

#2

$9.99

2 ranch chicken flautas with guacamole & sour cream

#3

$9.99

1 cheese enchilada & 1 soft beef or chicken fajita taco with guacamole & pico de gallo

#4

$12.99

Sauteed beef smothered in tomato chipotle sauce & spices

#5

$9.99

A burrito filled with beans & your choice of beef or chicken fajita with Queso on top

#6

$11.99

A chimichanga filled with Monterey cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & your choice of beef or chicken fajita, Queso on top

#7

$9.99

Tostadas topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajitas, lettuce, tomatoes, beans & cheese

#8

$9.99

Slowly cooked pork roast with guacamole & pico de gallo, served with rice and refried beans

A LA PARRILLA

Served with rice and sautéed veggies, guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Tortillas on request

CARNE AL CHIPOTLE

$15.99

Skirt steak topped with grill onion,, chipotle sauce and Monterrey cheese.

CARNE ASADA

$15.99

Skirt Steak topped with onion and grill jalapeno.

CARNE GRATINADA

$15.99

Skirt steak topped with grill onion, bell pepper and Monterrey cheese.

POLLO ASADO

$11.99

Grill chicken breast, topped with grill onions

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$11.99

Grill chicken breast, topped with grill onions, chipotle sauce and melted jack cheese.

POLLO GRATINADO

$11.99

Grill chicken breast, topped with grill onion, bell pepper and jack cheese.

POLLO POBLANO

$11.99

Grill chicken breast, topped with poblano sauce, grill onion and bell peppers.

RUBENS POLLO

$15.99

Grill chicken breast topped with sautéed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms, covered with Monterrey jack cheese, our famous cascabel sauce & 3 shrimps, served with rice and sautéed veggies.

STUFF AVOCADO

$15.99

Grill avocado with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat topped with Pico de Gallo and queso sauce, served with rice and refried beans.

SEAFOOD

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.99

Shrimp sauteed in cascabel adobo sauce & served with rice, mixed veggies, guacamole & pico de gallo

Camarones Mesquite

$14.99

Shrimp sauteed with garlic, cilantro butter & served with rice, mixed veggies, guacamole & pico de gallo

Shrimp Flautas

$14.99

Shrimp, monterey jack cheese & fresh jalapenos served with rice & veggies

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Fried fish served on 2 corn tortillas with cabbage, onion, red bell peppers, pico de gallo, avocado slices & spicy secret sauce. Served with rice & ranchero beans

Pescado Veracruz

$12.99

Tilapia filet sauteed & covered with tomato salsa veracruz. Served with rice & beans

AMERICANO

Cheeseburger

$7.99

With lettuce, onions, tomatoes & fries

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Served with cream gravy, Texas toast & fries

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

With veggies & topped with melted jack cheese

KIDS

$5.99 each Ages 10 & under. Served with fries or rice & beans

Kid Bean Burrito

$5.99

Bean burrito with queso sauce on top

Kid Enchilada

$5.99

cheese enchilada with chili con carne on top

Kid Taco

$5.99

Crispy or soft taco, choice of beef or chicken.

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

3 chicken fingers with your choice of fries or rice and beans.

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

beef patty & cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese

Kd Mac & cheese and chicken nuggets

$8.99

Kd nachos

$5.99

Kids Fajitas Chicken

$7.99

Kid Fajita Beef

$7.99

DESSERT

Mexican Flan

$4.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Tres Leches Cake

$6.99

Apple Pie Skillet

$6.99

Brownie Skillet

$6.99

Single Sopapilla

$1.99

Vanilla ice cream

$2.25

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$2.25

Birthday sopapilla

Churros

$6.99

BREAKFAST

Served with rice & beans Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Migas

$7.99

Crispy corn tortilla bites mixed with ham, bacon or chorizo eggs, diced tomatoes, onions.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$7.99

Scramble eggs with tomatoes, jalapeno and onion

Huevos con chorizo

$7.99

Scramble eggs with pork chorizo.

A LA CARTE

SINGLE ENCHILADA

$2.99

SINGLE FAJITA ENCHILADA

$3.99

SINGLE SHRIMP ENCHILADA

$3.99

SINGLE BRISKET ENCHILADA

$3.99

SINGLE SPINACH ENCH

$2.75

SINGLE TACO

$2.99

CHICKEN BREAST 6OZ

$7.99

SINGLE FAJITA CHALUPA

$3.99

SINGLE CHALUPA

$2.99

SINGLE BRISKET TACO

$3.99

RELLENO ALA CART

$6.50

SINGLE FAJITA TACO

$3.99

SINGLE FAJITA RELLENO

$7.99

SINGLE SHRIMP RELLENO

$8.99

SINGLE TAMAL

$1.99

SINGLE CKN FLAUTA

$2.99

SINGLE CHIMICHANGA

$7.99

CHIMICHANGA WITH QUESO ON TOP

SINGLE FAJ BURRITO

$7.99

SINGLE SHRIMP FLAUTA

$3.99

SINGLE BNS BURRO

$4.99

CASCABEL TACO ALA CART

$3.99

CARNE ASADA ALA CART

$10.99

SINGLE STREET TACO

$2.99

SINGLE Fish taco

$3.99

TWO EGGS ALA CARTA

$3.99

STUFF AVOCADO ALA CART

$8.99

PASTOR TACO ALA CART

$2.50

CAMPECHANO ALA CART

$2.50

CAMARON POBLANO ASADA ALA CART

$13.99

SINGLE BIRRIA TACO

$3.99

SM CHIPS & SALSA

$2.99

MED CHIPS & SALSA

$5.99

LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA

$9.99

SINGLE ENCHILADA VERDE

$3.99

Single Veggie Ench

$3.99

SIDES

SD RICE

$2.50

SD REFRIED BEANS

$2.50

SD CHARRO BEANS

$2.50

SD FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.99

SD CORN TORTILLAS

$1.99

SD SAUTEED VEGGIES

$1.99

SD AVOCADO

$1.99

SD RICE AND BEANS

$4.99

SD CHOP ONION

$0.99

SD LETTUCE

$0.99

SD GRILL ONIONS

$1.99

SD PICKLE JALAPENO

$1.50

SD FRESH JALAPENO

$1.50

SD PICO DE GALLO

$2.25

SD TOMATOES

$1.50

SD MUSHROOMS

$1.99

SD SOUR CREAM

$2.50

SD CHEDDAR CHEESE

$2.99

SD JACK CHEESE

$2.99

SD CILANTRO

$0.50

SD BELL PEPPER

$2.99

SD TOREADO PEPPER (3)

$2.50

SD SALAD

$3.99

EXTRA FAJITA SET UP

$7.99

SD FRIES

$2.99

SD NOPALES

$1.99

1 TOREADO

$0.99

SD QUESO

$2.50

Sd Chili Con Carne

$2.50

Mix Tortillas

$2.99

SAUCES

SD QUESO

$2.99

SD SOURCREAM SAUCE

$2.50

SD CASCABEL SAUCE

$2.50

SD CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$2.50

SD POBLANA SAUCE

$2.50

SD VERDE SAUCE

$2.50

SD CILANTRO SAUCE

$2.50

Chili Con Carne

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

There is something about authentic Mexican cuisine that gets the taste buds going and lets the appetite run wild. Arboledas Mexican Grill offers dinners, warm hospitality and mouth-watering cuisine that will not easily be forgotten.

Location

138 E. Main St., Royse City, TX 75189

Directions

