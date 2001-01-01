Arbor Hall Montavilla
No reviews yet
7907 Southeast Stark Street
Portland, OR 97215
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails
151 Swizzle
$13.00
3 Dots and a Dash
$13.00
Amaretto Sour
$13.00
Americano
$13.00
Ancient Mariner
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Army and Navy
$13.00
Aviation
$13.00
Bandy Alexander
$13.00
Bijou
$15.00
Blood and Sand
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Boulevardier
$13.00
Brooklyn
$13.00
Brown Derby
$13.00
Caipirinha
$13.00
Champagne Cocktail
$13.00
Clover Club
$13.00
Corpse Reviver #1
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$13.00
Daiquiri
$13.00
Dark and Stormy
$13.00
Eastside
$13.00
El Presidente
$13.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00
Fancy Free
$13.00
French 75
$13.00
Gimlet
$13.00
Green Point
$13.00
Hanky Panky
$13.00
Hell in the Pacific
$13.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$13.00Out of stock
Irish Coffee
$13.00
Jack Rose
$13.00
Japanese Cocktail
$13.00
Jungle Bird
$13.00
Last Word
$13.00
Lemondrop
$13.00
Lion's Tail
$13.00
Mai Tai
$13.00
Manhattan
$13.00
Margarita
$10.00
Martinez
$13.00
Martini
$13.00
Michelada
$13.00
Mint Julep
$13.00
Mojito
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00Out of stock
Naked and Famous
$13.00
Negroni
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$13.00
Old Pal
$13.00
Painkiller
$13.00
Paloma
$13.00
Paper Plane
$13.00
Pearl Diver Punch
$13.00
Pink Lady
$13.00
Pisco Sour
$13.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$13.00
Remember the Maine
$13.00
Royal Smile
$13.00
Saratoga
$13.00
Saturn
$13.00
Sazerac
$13.00
Sbaglito
$13.00
Scofflaw
$13.00
Shandy
$13.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Sidewinder Fang
$13.00
Singapore Sling
$13.00
Sloe Gin Fizz
$13.00
Southside
$13.00
Toronto
$13.00
Tuxedo
$13.00
Vesper
$13.00
Vieux Carre
$13.00
Whiskey Sour
$13.00
White Lady
$13.00
Zombie
$13.00
Hot Toddy
$13.00
House Cocktails
Panda Punch
$13.00
Lavender Cocktail
$10.00
Filthy Chocolate Martini
$12.00
Harrison Fjord
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
France, France Revolution
$12.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$10.00
Blatant Plagiarism
$13.00
Jungle Bird
$12.00
Lava Pig
$12.00
Hex Machine
$11.00
3rd Degree Moon Burns
$12.00
Take This Job And Shove It
$12.00
El Diablo
$10.00
Moonstruck
$13.00
Tail Wagger
$11.00
You're Welcome
$12.00
Nautical By Nature
$11.00
Resting Witch Face
$12.00
Czech Your Head
$12.00
The Handy
$10.00
Death In The Afternoon
$10.00
Summer Of Swayze
$11.00
Port of Jake
$11.00
Tears In The Rain
$15.00
Madness
$11.00
The Local
$7.00
Rabbit Habbits
$12.00
Foggy Bottom
$11.00
Country Club
$10.00
Not For Nothin
$10.00
Penicillin
$12.00
The More the Berrier
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Big Trouble In Little Cynar
$12.00
The Tommy Dollar
$13.00
Brass Tacks
$16.00
Devereaux
$11.00
Purple Rain
$13.00
Singapore Sling
$13.00
Tabor Resevoir
$10.00
Blackberry Bramble
$12.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$12.00
Fall Collins
$11.00
Harley Quinn
$12.00
Vintage 75
$10.00
Stardust
$13.00
N/A
Vodka
Gin
Aria Portland Dry Gin
$6.00
Averell Damson Gin
$7.00
Aviation Gin
$7.00
Beefeater Gin
$6.00
Beehive Barrel Reserve Gin
$9.00
Bols Barrel Aged Genever Gin
$9.00
Bols Genever Gin
$7.00
Botanist Islay Dry Gin
$9.00
Broker's London Dry Gin
$6.00
Freeland Gin
$10.00
Garnish Island Gin
$6.00
Gordon's London Dry Gin
$5.00
Hayman's Old Tom Gin
$7.00
Mahon Gin
$10.00
Martin Miller's Gin
$7.00
Martin Miller's Reformed Westbourne Strength London Dry Gin
$9.00
Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
$9.00
New Deal 33 Portland Dry Gin
$7.00
New Deal Gin No. 1
$7.00
Plymouth Gin
$11.00
Plymouth Sloe Gin
$7.00
Ransom Dry Gin
$6.00
Ransom Old Tom Gin
$8.00
Ransom Old Tom Single Barrel Gin
$10.00
Roku Gin (Suntory)
$8.00
Royal Dock Gin
$8.00
St. George Botanivore Gin
$9.00
St. George Terroir Gin
$8.00
Stillweather American Gin
$7.00
The Walter Collective Gin
$8.00
Rum
Appleton Estate Signature Blend Rum
$6.00
Brugal 1888 Rum
$12.00
Brugal Especial Extra Dry Rum
$6.00
Castillo Silver Rum
$5.00
Clement Tres Vieux Rhum Agricole
$7.00
Clement VSOP Rhum Agricole
$7.00
Cruzan Black Strap Rum
$6.00
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum
$10.00
Dona Branca Cachaca
$8.00
El Dorado 5 Year Rum
$6.00
Famosinha de Minas Cachaca
$9.00
Flor de Cana 18 Year Rum
$10.00
Flor De Cana Gran Reserva 7 Year Rum
$7.00
Gosling's Black Seal 151 Rum
$7.00
Havana Club Anejo Blanco Rum
$6.00
Havana Club Anejo Clasico Rum
$6.00
J. Wray Gold Rum
$6.00
La Favorite Rhum Agricole
$7.00
Mount Gay XO Rum
$11.00
Myer's Original Dark Rum
$6.00
Novo Fogo Cachaca
$7.00
Novo Fogo Gold Cachaca
$8.00
Plantation 3 Star Rum
$6.00
Plantation Xaymaca Rum
$7.00
Pusser's British Navy Rum
$7.00
Rum Fire
$6.00
Smith & Cross Rum
$8.00
The Funk Rum
$6.00
Trois Rivieres Agricole Rhum
$8.00
Whaler's Dark Rum
$6.00
Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum
$6.00
The Real McCoy 3
$8.00
Rum Bar Silver
$8.00
Rum Bar Gold
$8.00
Worthy Park 109
$10.00
Neisson Blanc
$13.00
Clairin Communal
$13.00
Uruapan
$8.00
Agave
123 Anejo Tequila
$15.00
123 Blanco Tequila
$12.00
123 Reposado Tequila
$14.00
Artenom 1146 Tequila
$18.00
Artenom 1414 Tequila
$13.00
Artenom 1579 Tequila
$11.00
Astral Blanco Tequila
$6.00
Casa Noble Reposado Tequila
$11.00
Casamigos Reposado Tequila
$12.00
Cielo Rojo Bacanora Blanco Tequila
$13.00
Don Julio 1942 Tequila
$30.00
Don Julio Double Cask Reposado Tequila
$13.00
El Tesoro 80th Anniversary Tequila
$44.00
El Tesoro Paradiso Extra Anejo Tequila
$28.00
Excelia Reposado Tequila
$10.00
Fortaleza Blanco Tequila
$12.00
Fortaleza Reposado Tequila
$16.00
Fortaleza Still Blend Strength Blanco Tequila
$14.00
Lilbelula Joven Tequila
$6.00
Maestro Dobel Humito Tequila
$11.00
Ocho Anejo Tequila
$17.00
Ocho Plata Tequila
$14.00
Ocho Reposado Tequila
$14.00
Olmeca Altos Anejo Tequila
$6.00
Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila
$6.00
Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila
$6.00
Orgullo Anejo Tequilla
$11.00
San Matias Gran Reserva Tequila
$19.00
San Matias Tahona Blanco Tequila
$14.00
San Matias Tahona Reposado Tequila
$14.00
Siete Leguas Anejo Tequila
$13.00
Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila
$11.00
Siete Leguas Reposado Tequila
$12.00
Tapatio 110 Blanco Tequila
$11.00
Terralta Blanco Tequila
$10.00
Terralta Blanco 110 Tequila
$12.00
Tonala Numero 4 Anejo Tequila
$17.00
Alipus Ensamble Mezcal
$17.00
Alipus San Andres Mezcal
$13.00
Alipus San Juan Mezcal
$13.00
Alipus San Luis Mezcal
$13.00
Amaras Cupreata Mazatlan Mezcal
$14.00
Baconora La Nina Del Mezcal
$18.00
Banhez Joven Mezcal
$8.00
Bozal Borrego Mezcal
$27.00
Bozal Cuixe Mezcal
$16.00
Bozal Ensemble Espadin Mezcal
$9.00
Bozal Tobasiche Single Maguey Mezcal
$16.00
Fabriquero Sotol Durango Mezcal
$13.00
Hacienda de Chihuahua Silver Mezcal
$8.00
La Nina del Espadin Mezcal
$14.00
Leyenda Oaxaca Mezcal
$23.00
Los Amantes Joven Mezcal
$13.00
Los Vecinos del Campo Espadin Mezcal
$8.00
Los Vecinos Ensamble Mezcal
$8.00
Los Vecinos Tobala Mezcal
$22.00
Mezcal Union Uno
$8.00
Mezcalero No. 14
$23.00
Mezcalero No. 15
$22.00
Mezcalero No. 2
$31.00
Mezcales de Leyenda
$23.00
Nuestra Soledad Ejutla Mezcal
$10.00
Peloton de la Muerta Joven Mezcal
$7.00
Sombra Joven Mezcal
$8.00
Vago Elote Mezcal
$16.00
Vago Mexicano Mezcal
$26.00Out of stock
VdM Wahaka Jalisco Mezcal
$23.00
VdM Wahaka Michoacan Mezcal
$34.00
American Whiskey
1792 Bottled in Bond
$11.00
1792 Single Barrel Reserve Bourbon
$12.00
1792 Small Batch Bourbon
$10.00
Ancient Age Kentucky Straight Bourbon
$6.00
Angel's Envy Cask Strength Port Finish
$44.00
Angel's Envy Finished Rye
$20.00
Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon
$14.00
Auchentoshan 18
$38.00
Balcones Baby Blue
$10.00
Basil Hayden's
$10.00
Basil Hayden's 10 Year
$13.00
Basil Hayden's Caribbean Reserve Rye
$10.00
Bernheim Original Kentucky Wheat Whiskey
$8.00
Black Saddle Bourbon
$11.00
Blade & Bow Bourbon
$12.00
Blanton's Single Barrel
$17.00
Blood Oath Pact #2
$28.00
Blood Oath Pact #3
$28.00
Booker's Bourbon
$22.00
Buffalo Trace
$8.00
Bull Run Oregon Single Malt
$11.00
Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
$25.00
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$13.00
Colonel E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof
$35.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition
$6.00
Cyrus Noble Small Batch
$8.00
Eagle Rare 10 Year
$9.00
Early Times Bonded
$6.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$17.00
Elijah Craig Single Barrel 23 Year
$85.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$9.00
Elmer T. Lee 100 Year Tribute
$55.00
Evan Williams Bonded
$7.00
Ezra Brooks Straight Rye 90 Proof
$6.00
Forty Creek Barrel Select Whisky
$7.00
Four Roses 2016 Small Batch
$25.00
Four Roses 2018 130th Anniversary
$42.00
Four Roses Bourbon
$9.00
Four Roses Single Barrel Cask Strength
$19.00