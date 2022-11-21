Arbor Brewing Company Plymouth Taproom

Old Fashioned Jack

$4.00 +

Inspired by the classic cocktail, Old Fashioned Jack uses large amounts of pale, caramel and roasted malts to develop a rich color and a subtle sweetness. Heavy hopping and cherry juice adds accents of herbal bitterness and background fruit notes while aging on whiskey oak and orange peel contribute top notes of citrus, toast, smoke, and vanilla. Overall, this is a special, complex and well rounded beer developed out of love for classic cocktails and innovation. Tier 4 10.5% ABV