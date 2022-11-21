Arbor Brewing Company imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Arbor Brewing Company Plymouth Taproom

review star

No reviews yet

777 W Ann Arbor Trail

Plymouth, MI 48170

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Toasted Pretzel Bites
BBQ Smoked Tofu
Pub Burger

Draft Beer

Anecdotal Truth

$3.00+

PLYMOUTH MADE. A hop-laden, soft IPA with a myriad of hop aromatics and flavors, smooth texture and medium body. 5.9% ABV Tier 3

Celestia

$3.00+

PLYMOUTH BREWED. A linear, clean finishing German-style kolsch with pleasant and light maltiness and a touch of floral, fruity hop. 4.5% ABV Tier 2

Dented Crown

$3.00+

IPA brewed with all German malt and hops, fermented with a German lager strain. 6.7% ABV Tier 2

Wagenrad

$3.00+

A flaverful yet balanced German Amber Ale! Originating in the German city of Dusseldorf. "Wagenrad" is a German word for "Wagon Wheel" 5.30% ABV Tier 2

Sun Seeker Radler

$3.00+Out of stock

PLYMOUTH BREWED. House-made grapefruit soda and our Celetia kolsch come together in our homage to Franz Kugler's 1922 invention. Radler means "cyclist" in German! 2.25% ABV Tier 2

Tropi Tango Juicy IPA

$3.00+

Smooth soft body and a specific hop blend develops undertones of orange and peach. To amp up the tropical experience, we brew the beer with pineapple juice and finish it with tangerine. 6.2% ABV Tier 2

Arbor Apple Cider

$3.00+

Half sweet half dry brewed with heirloom apples to give it the perfect crisp feel. 6.2% ABV. Tier 3

Buzz En Fuego

$3.00+

Habanero IPA. Buzzsaw infused with habanero and key-lime to create a fresh and fruity pepper taste. 6.8% ABV Tier 2

Old Fashioned Jack

$4.00+

Inspired by the classic cocktail, Old Fashioned Jack uses large amounts of pale, caramel and roasted malts to develop a rich color and a subtle sweetness. Heavy hopping and cherry juice adds accents of herbal bitterness and background fruit notes while aging on whiskey oak and orange peel contribute top notes of citrus, toast, smoke, and vanilla. Overall, this is a special, complex and well rounded beer developed out of love for classic cocktails and innovation. Tier 4 10.5% ABV

Sacred Cow

$3.00+

IPA. Copper-gold hue with a full cascade hop aroma. Served on Hand Pull 6.8% ABV Tier 2

CHIRRUP

$2.50+

A pilsner brewed with New Zealand hops, zesty lime, and grass. a modern and bright, hop forward beer.

Harvest IPA

$3.00+

Made with wet, whole-cone hops from Omena, MI on the Leelanau Peninsula, harvested fresh from our farm. Our Harvest IPA is packed with fresh citrus and dank hoppy goodness. 6% ABV Tier 2

Festbier

$3.00+

Golden Lager. Medium bodied with a clean snappy finish. 5.5% ABV Tier 2

Tilted Earth Hazy

$3.00+

Old world, meets new world in this well-balanced, malty IPA. Heavy-handed hopping lends big fruit overtones while kilned malts round out a sweeter flavor and fuller body. 6.6% ABV

Carryout Six Packs

A Girl Named Egypt 6 pack

$14.00

Buzzsaw 6 Pack

$11.00

Buzzsaw West Coast IPA brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra hops. 6.8% ABV

Euchre 6 Pack

$11.00

German Pilsner. 5.5%

Faricy Dry Stout 6 pack

$12.00

Yuzu-Yu 6 pack

$12.00

Liquid Vinyl 6 pack

$11.00

Harvest IPA 6 Pack

$11.00

Strawberry Blonde 6 Pack

$11.00

Fruit Ale brewed with fresh Strawberries and Cascade hops. 6.8%

Tilted Earth 6 Pack

$12.00

Our winter release is a Hazy IPA; flaked oats and malted wheat give this beer its pleasant haze, which our brewers balance with hefty additions of hops that contribute bright citrus notes and aromas. When the snow starts to fall, our hazy Winter IPA will ride out the storm with you. 6.3% abv

Tropi-Tango 6 Pack

$13.00

Bake Sale

$11.00

GRL PWR 6 Pack

$14.00Out of stock

Pêchès En Regalia Bottle

$15.00Out of stock

Satin Skies 6 Pack

$11.00

Fruit Ale brewed with fresh Strawberries and Cascade hops. 6.8%

Specials

The Hot CHICK!

$15.00

Smoked chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions & swiss cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Vegan Pickle Pie Flatbread

$15.00

Vegan Flatbread made with our house made dough and vegan cheese. Once it is baked it is topped with pickle chips and a house made spicy dilly sauce.

Arbor Beer and BBQ Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Rigatoni noodles, Arbor Brewing Beer cheese sauce, topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and scallions.

Shareables And Baskets

Toasted Pretzel Bites

$9.50

Euchre Pils Beer Cheese, Faricy’s Dry Stout Mustard

Nachos

$13.00

Fresh Chips, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Green Onion, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo Add Chicken or Pulled Pork $3

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

Sesame Ginger Glaze, Green Onion

Chicken Wings

$14.00

All Natural, Cage Free. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Thai

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Fresh Chips, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole

French Fry Basket

$7.00

Hummus

$8.00

Fresh Pita and Vegetables

Side of Guac

$3.00

Cajun Fry Basket

$8.00

Truffle Fry Basket

$9.00

Salads And Chili

Ancient Grain Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Quinoa, Farro, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Beets, Greek Vinaigrette

Arbor Chili Bowl

$6.50

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Crispy Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan

Large House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Crispy Chick Peas, Dijon Vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, Crispy Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan

Small House Salad

$7.50

Romaine, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Crispy Chick Peas, Dijon Vinaigrette

Thai Kai Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix, Celery Salted Peanuts, Crispy Rice Noodles, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Ginger Vinaigrette and Red Curry Chicken or Substitute Smoked Tofu

Vegan Chili Bowl

$6.50

Pinto and Black Beans, Mushrooms, Green Onions

Burgers

Pub Burger

$13.00

Toasted Brioche Bun, Premium Cut Proprietary Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Onions, Garlic Mayo, Dill Pickle Spear

Vegan Burger

$13.00

Pretzel Bun, House-Made All Natural Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Onions, Vegan Mayo, Dill Pickle Spear

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Toasted Brioche Bun, Premium cut proprietary beef, Cheddar, BBQ sauce, house smoked bacon, dill pickle spear

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Toasted Brioche Bun, Premium cut proprietary beef, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushroom and onion, garlic mayo, dill pickle spear

Flatbread Pizzas

BLT

$15.00

Mozzarella, House Smoked Bacon, Garlic Mayo, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce

777

$16.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives

Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce

DMC

$14.00

Vegan Mozzarella, Detroit Mushroom Co. Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Black Pepper

Sammies

Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Toasted Brioche Bun, Shredded Lettuce, Onions, Garlic Mayo, Dill Pickle Spear

Pulled Pork

$12.50

Crispy Fish

$13.00

Toasted Brioche Bun, Fresh Cod, Shredded Lettuce, Onions, Garlic Mayo, Dill Pickle Spear

BBQ Smoked Tofu

$11.00

Pretzel Bun, Vegan Slaw, Dill Pickle Spear

Cubano Grinder

$13.00

Sourdough Wrap, Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Beer Mustard, Pickles

Reuben Grinder

$12.50

Sourdough Wrap, Corned Beef, Swiss, Slaw, Dill Pickle Spear, Dressing

Falafel Grinder

$11.50

Sourdough Wrap, Falafel, Cucumber, Vegan Mayo, Tomatoes, Hummus, Parsley, Dill Pickle Spear

Mains

Atlantic Salmon

$19.00

Grilled Salmon, mixed vegetables and teriyaki over a bed of spring mix.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

House-Made, choice of BBQ, Ranch or Buffalo Sauce

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fresh Cod, Fries, Tartar Sauce and Slaw

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Banana Cake

$7.00

Sauces

Ranch Side

$0.50

Dijon Vinaigrette Side

$0.50

Caesar Dressing Side

$0.50

Greek Vinaigrette Side

$0.50

Ginger Vinaigrette Side

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Guacamole Side

$3.00

Garlic Mayo Side

$0.50

Vegan Mayo Side

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Side

$0.50

Thai Sauce Side

$0.50

Sweet BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Ketchup

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

Gallery
Arbor Brewing Company image

